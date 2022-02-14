League, non-league matchups abound as hoops action continues

ELIZABETHTOWN — The trio of Jackson Hooper, Jameson Fiegl and Oakley Buehler with 15 points apiece led Boquet Valley to a 72-57 win over Keene, Monday, in non league basketball action.
Aiden Lobdell was close behind with 14 tallies in the win, while Hooper recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds. Buehler hit all of his points from behind the arch, securing five in the win, while Fiegl and Ben Burdo hit one each.
“In the first half, Keene was outworking us, getting second and third chances,” Griffins coach Colby Pulsifer said. “Once we started rebounding the ball it allowed us to settle in and play our game.”
Pulsifer noted Fiegl and Buehler as having strong games.
For the Beavers, Vann Morrelli had the game-high 21 points, including one three-pointer. Zane DelPozo and Keenan Linton each had two treys, finishing with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Boquet Valley 72, Keene 57
Boquet Valley (72)
Smith 0-0-0, Hooper 6-3-15, Burdo 1-0-3, Race 2-0-4, Buehler 0-0-0, Fiegl 6-2-15, Buehler 5-0-15, Lobdell 7-0-14, Rice 3-0-6. Totals: 30-5-72.
Keene (57)
Caito 0-0-0, DelPozo 6-1-14, Linton 5-0-12, Morrelli 9-1-21, Isham 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Jacobson 3-0-6. Totals: 24-2-57.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 38-23.
3 point goals- BV (7) Burdo, Fiegl, Buehler (5). Keene (5) DelPozo 2, Linton 2, Morrelli.
KING’S SCHOOL 50
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 43
JOHNSBURG — Johnsburg/Minerva was unable to pull off a win after the score was tied at the half against the King’s School.
For King’s School, LaFaver led with 13 points, following by White and Graham with 10 apiece.
Rodney Wolfe, despite the loss, recorded his 15th double-double of the season, with 29 points and 19 boards. He also had six blocks and four steals.
Editor’s Note: Full names for the King’s School were not available at press time.
King’s 50, J/M 43
King’s (50)
Woodhouse 0-0-0, A. Bevan 3-0-8, White 5-0-10, LaFaver 6-0-13, J. Coltart 1-0-2, Fisher 0-0-0, Graham 4-2-10, E. Coltart 2-2-7, Longacker 0-0-0, Blanchard 0-0-0. Totals: 21-4-50.
J/M (43)
Degroat 2-0-6, Cleveland 2-1-6, Poirer 0-0-0, Vanderwarker 0-0-0, Fish 0-0-0, Galle 1-0-2, Moses 0-0-0, Prosser 0-0-0, Moffitt 0-0-0, Wolfe 12-3-29. Totals: 17-4-43.
Halftime- Tied, 17-17.
3 point goals- King’s (4) A. Bevan (2), LaFaver, E. Coltart. J/M (5) Degroat 2, Wolfe 2, Cleveland.
MVAC
CROWN POINT 60
WILLSBORO 38
CROWN POINT — On the Panthers’ Senior Night, seniors Noah Spaulding and Anthony Greenan led the team with 22 and 17 points, respectively, to a win over the Warriors.
Greenan also had five three-pointers in the win. Trevor Harris also added 15 points.
“This was a great team win against a physical Willsboro team,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said. “It is great to be able to celebrate our seniors and the contributions they have made to our program, particularly this season.”
He also mentioned that seniors Cameron Waldorf played a great game and Tommy Dorsett made his first career start.
“Alex Stone also played a great defensive game and Reese Pertak continues to be our spark off the bench,” Hughes said.
For Willsboro, Harvey Merrill led with 15 points, hitting one trey. Jacob Gough was next with 10 tallies and one three, while Everett Cassavaugh scored six points off of two three-pointers.
“Willsboro played very hard, this was a tough battle and a very physical game,” Hughes said. “They demonstrated great sportsmanship which we have a lot of respect for.”
Crown Point 60, Willsboro 38
Crown Point (60)
Spaulding 8-6-22, Greenan 6-0-17, Harris 6-3-15, Pertak 2-0-4, Beeman 1-0-2, Waldorf 0-0-0, Alex Stone 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0, Dorsett 0-0-0. Totals: 23-9-60.
Willsboro (38)
Merrill 6-2-15, Gough 5-0-10, Cassavaugh 2-0-6, Joslyn 2-0-5, Sawitski 0-2-2, Reynolds 0-0-0, Frechette 0-0-0, Weiss 0-0-0, Dusso 0-0-0, Jaquish 0-0-0. Totals: 15-4-38.
Halftime- Crown Point, 26-16.
3 point goals- Crown Point (5) Greenan 5. Willsboro (4) Cassavaugh 2, Merrill, Gough.
GIRLS
NON LEAGUE
SETON CATHOLIC 28
CHATEAUGAY 23
CHATEAUGAY — Abby Pearl led this low-scoring affair with 10 points to push the Knights over the Bulldogs.
However, coach Keagen Briggs said the balanced box score is a highlight of the night. Charlotte Hughes contributed five points, Gabriella Conti had six and Madyson Whalen four.
“Going on the road into a different section is never easy,” he said. “We found ourselves down two points going into the fourth quarter. Our connected and aggressive team defense and executing on the offense helped to close the game out in the fourth quarter.”
For Chateaugay, LaPlante led with eight points and two threes, while Avery McDonald had six tallies off of two treys.
Editor’s Note: Not all full names were available for Chateaugay by press time.
Seton 28, Chateaugay 23
Seton (28)
Hughes 2-1-5, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 2-0-4, Trombley 0-0-0, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 3-0-6, Johnston 1-0-2, Pearl 5-0-10. Totals: 13-2-28.
Chateaugay (23)
McComb 0-0-0, Mcdonald 2-0-6, Dumas 1-0-2, LaPlante 2-2-8, Jarvis 0-0-0, Bleakley 1-0-2, Harrigan 0-0-0, Morgan 2-1-5. Totals: 8-3-23.
Halftime- Seton, 14-13.
3 point goals- Chateaugay (4) McDonald 2, LaPlante 2.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 43
WILLSBORO 32
PLATTSBURGH — Cora Long led the Hornets with 13 points and a trio of three-pointers to push past the Warriors.
Teammate Charlotte Steria added 11 points in the win, while Bailey Hewson had nine with one three-pointer.
“I thought we played much better team basketball and we played with a sense of urgency, which I was pleased with,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazzella said. “We missed a lot of easy ones around the rim tonight. We have to do a better job of finishing at the basket, we left too many points on the floor.”
For Willsboro, Jenna Ford led with 15 points for the game-high.
“Willsboro came to play and they didn’t back down, and hats off to them for competing really hard tonight,” Mazzella said. “I challenged my team to come together and we did that, which is what we really needed down the stretch.”
PHS 43, Willsboro 32
PHS (43)
An. Crahan 0-0-0, Clermont 0-0-0, Hewson 4-0-9, Long 5-0-13, Bilow 0-0-0, Hemingway 1-4-6, Fitzwater 1-2-4, Steria 5-1-11, Al. Crahan 0-0-0, DeTulleo 0-0-0, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals: 16-7-43.
Willsboro (32)
Nolette 0-1-1, Arnold 1-1-4, Ford 6-3-15, Benway 2-1-5, Belzile 1-1-3, Harrison 2-0-4.
Halftime- PHS, 26-17.
3 point goals- PHS (4) Long 3, Hewson.
BOQUET VALLEY 53
KEENE 44
ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel secured a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds, with two three-pointers, to push the Griffins past the Beavers.
Ella Lobdell also netted 12 points in the win, including two treys. Sophie Pulsifer also had one three in the win.
“A hard fought basketball game by both teams,” Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said.
For the Beavers, Megan Quinn led with 19 points and one three, while Haylie Buysse netted three treys and finished with 12 points.
Boquet Valley 53, Keene 44
Boquet Valley (53)
Kirkby 0-0-0, Thompson 1-0-2, Monty 2-0-4, Poe 1-0-2, Schwoebel 9-4-24, Lobdell 5-0-12, Reynolds 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-0-3, Caputo 2-2-6, Denton 0-0-0. Totals: 21-6-53.
Keene (44)
Van Ness 0-0-0, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, Ellis 4-0-8, Harmer 0-0-0, Buysse 4-1-12, Quinn 8-2-19, Jones 0-0-0, Lawrence 1-3-5. Totals: 17-6-44.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 27-16.
3 point goals- BV (5) Schwoebel 2, Lobdell 2, Pulsifer. Keene (4) Buysse 3, Quinn.
CVAC
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 63
MORIAH 34
ELLENBURG — Alexis Belrose’s 24-point, five three-pointer performance was what the Bobcats needed in their dominant win over the Vikings.
Isabella Gilmore was next with 13 points, eight rebounds and one three, followed by Mackenna LaBarge with 10 points and one three. Abby Peryea also netted nine points, with one trey.
For Moriah, Jayde Trow led with eight points. Lexi Snyder, Ally Bosarge and Zoe Olcott all had six points, with Bosarge scoring all her points from behind the arch.
NAC 63, Moriah 34
NAC (63)
LaBarge 4-1-10, Gilmore 5-2-13, Belrose 9-1-24, Poupore 2-0-4, Abigail Peryea 1-1-3, Charland 0-0-0, Abby Peryea 3-2-9. Totals: 24-7-63.
Moriah (34)
Marcil 1-0-2, Snyder 3-0-6, Sprague 0-0-0, Anderson 1-0-2, Towns 0-0-0, Bosarge 2-0-6, Olcott 3-0-6, Trow 2-4-8, Gaddor 2-0-4. Totals: 14-4-34.
Halftime- NAC, 36-12.
3 point goals- Moriah (2) Bosarge 2. NAC (8) Belrose 5, LaBarge, Gilmore, Abby Peryea.
SATURDAY
BOYS
MVAC
WILLSBORO 56
SCHROON LAKE 48
SCHROON LAKE — Justin Joslyn and Harvey Merrill led the Warriors with 14 points each to a win over the Wildcats.
Merrill and Joslyn also both had two three-pointers in the win, with Kayden Reynolds tacking on one.
“Hats off to Coach Arnold and his team,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said. “They came ready to play and had a strong performance and were able to hit some big shots and free throws down the stretch.”
For the home team, Corbin Baker led with 16 points and one trey. Isaiah Pelkey netted 13 in the loss, while Austin Hartwell had 10 with three threes.
“We had some opportunities and some shots down the stretch but we could not get a basket when we needed one,” Silvernail said.
Willsboro 56, Schroon Lake 48
Willsboro (56)
Merrill 3-6-14, Sawitski 2-2-6, Joslyn 5-2-14, Gough 3-0-6, Cassavaugh 5-1-11, Reynolds 1-0-3, Frechette 0-2-2. Totals: 19-13-56.
Schroon Lake (46)
Melville, Hartwell 3-1-10, Hart 1-2-5, Pelkey 4-5-13, Wasif 1-2-4, Baker 7-2-16. Totals: 16-12-48.
Halftime- Tied, 28-28.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (4) Hartwell 3, Pelkey. Willsboro (5) Merrill 2, Joslyn 2, Reynolds.
NON-LEAGUE
BOQUET VALLEY 66
LAKE PLACID 47
LAKE PLACID — Jackson Hooper notched a double-double with 13 points and 16 boards in Boquet Valley’s win over Lake Placid.
Oakley Buehler led the team with 17 points, including four threes, while Aidan Lobdell had 13 points. Bode Buehler, Ben Burdo, Maddox Rice and Jameson Fiegl each netted a three in the win.
For the Blue Bombers, Jack Armstrong led with 19 points, including four treys. Adnan Cecunjanin finished with eight points and two threes, while Sam Hooker tallied 11 points. Colton Kondrat also hit a three-pointer.
—
Boquet Valley 66, Lake Placid 47
BV (66)
Smith 0-0-0, Hooper 6-1-13, Burdo 1-1-4, Race 2-0-4, B.Buehler 1-0-3, Fiegl 2-0-5, O.Buehler 6-1-17, Lobdell 5-3-13, Rice 3-0-7. Totals: 26-6-66.
LP (47)
Armstrong 6-3-19, Colby 0-2-2, Ledwith 0-0-0, A.Cecunjanin 3-0-8, Kondrat 1-0-3, S.Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Douglas 1-0-2, Hooker 4-3-11, Byrne 0-0-0. Totals: 16-8-47.
Halftime- BV, 43-24.
3 point goals- BV (8) Burdo, B. Buehler, Fiegl, O. Buehler 4, Rice. LP (7) Armstrong 4, Cecunjanin 2, Kondrat.
OGDENSBURG FREE ACADEMY 61
BEEKMANTOWN 58
OGDENSBURG — The Eagles fell to the Blue Devils, led by Justice McIntyre with 37 points and seven three-pointers.
OFA pushed the pace fast, according to Beekmantown’s Gary Castine, and raced to a five-point first quarter lead.
"We weren't ready to play defense and were caught on our heels from the get-go. We didn't stop the ball in transition, and it looked like Moses parting the Red Sea as they went unchallenged to the hoop,” Castine said. “We had no sense of urgency, and the Blue Devils came out with a vengeance from our previous two meetings which we won."
Castine said his team was playing well enough to close the gap and take a small lead but the opposition would always come back.
“We played well enough to lose. We had a chance to tie it on the last possession and had a good look, but our shot hit long. We got the rebound,” he said. “However, a put back would not have helped us, so we had to try to kick it out for a three as time expired."
For Beekmantown, Nate Parliament led with 21 points, with Brady Mannix, Andrew VanNatten, Wyatt LaBorde and Josh Sand hitting a three-pointer each.
“It will be a short sectional season if we don't give the effort needed on defense. McIntyre was hot, but we were spectators rather than defenders,” Castine said. “McIntyre should have gone to the casino as he had it all rolling today. He was a one-man wrecking crew."
OFA 61, Beekmantown 58
OFA (61)
McIntyre 10-10-37, Bullock 0-0-0, A. Mitchell 1-0-3, Loffler 2-3-7, Graveline 3-0-8, Worden 1-0-2, Polniak 1-0-2, R. Mitchell 1-0-2. Totals: 19-13-61.
Beekmantown (58)
Viau 0-0-0, Mannix 4-0-9, VanNatten 1-0-3, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 2-0-5, Parent 0-0-0, J.Sand 2-0-5, Parliament 11-1-21, Burgin 4-1-9, N. Sand 3-0-6. Totals: 26-2-58.
Halftime- OFA, 33-29.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (4) Mannix, VanNatten, LaBorde, J. Sand. OFA (10) McIntyre 7, A. Mitchell, Graveline 2.
MASSENA 60
PERU 27
MASSENA — Massena routed Peru, led by Jake Firnstein with 14 points and followed by Deshawn Walton and Luke Greco with 12 apiece.
Walton netted two threes, with Garrett Weir and Firnstein hitting one each.
For Peru, Sam Godfrey III had 14 points along with two three-pointers. Wyatt Premore had eight points and Dillon Haudberg had one extra trey.
—
Massena 60, Peru 27
Massena (60)
Mitchel 1-0-2; Patterson 2-1-5; Greco 5-2-12; J. Firnstein 5-3-14; Weir 1-0-3; C. Firnstein 0-0-0; Walton 5-0-12; DeShane 0-0-0; Lucey 5-0-10; Barnes 1-0-2. Totals: 25-6-60.
Peru (27)
Premore 3-2-8; Haudberg 1-0-3; Falvo 0-0-0; Palmer 0-1-1; Allen 0-1-1; Godfrey III 5-2-14; Sweeney 0-0-0; Petro 0-0-0; Lawrence 0-0-0. Totals: 9-6-27.
Halftime- Massena, 38-17.
3 point goals- Massena (4) Walton 2, Weir, Firnstein. Peru (3) Godfrey 2, Haudberg.
GIRLS
NON LEAGUE
RICE MEMORIAL 45
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 38
CHAMPLAIN — Despite a close loss, Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand is still proud of his team for competing the way they did against Rice Memorial.
Bailee Lafountain led the Cougars in the loss with 11 points, while Desiree Dubois and Audi Hollsiter had nine each. Lafountain, Hollister and Ellie Prairie each had a three-pointer also.
I'm very proud of the girls today. They played a great first half and ran out of steam as the game went on. They continue to make great progress and support each other,” Garrand said. “Rice is a high quality Division I private school in Vermont that attracts many high quality basketball players. The girls did a great job competing with them. We did leave a lot of points on the floor as legs started to give out.”
For the winners, E. MacDonough led with 15 points and Jaccobien had 14 to add on.
“Hats off to Rice as they are a talented ball club,” Garrand said.
Editor’s Note: Full names for Rice Memorial were not available by press time.
Rice 45, NCCS 38
Rice (45)
A. MacDonough 0-1-1, E.MacDonough 5-0-15, Carlesen 1-0-2, Bestie 1-2-5, Crepleich 2-2-8, Jaccobien 5-1-14 Boucher 0-0-0. Totals: 14-6-45.
NCCS (38)
Prairie 2-2-7, LaFountain 5-0-11, Dubois 3-3-9, Hollister 3-2-9, Roberts 0-0-0, Racine 1-0-2. Totals: 14-7-38.
Halftime- NCCS, 26-22.
3 point goals- NCCS (3) Lafountain, Hollister, Prairie. Rice (9) E. MacDonough 5, Bestie, Crepleich, Jaccobien.
FRIDAY
CVAC
MORIAH 26
TICONDEROGA 22
TICONDEROGA — In this back-and-forth, tight game, the Vikings were able to pull off the win, led by Hannah Gaddor, on the Sentinels’ Senior Night.
Ticonderoga honored Kennedy Davis, Laura Zelinksi and Sophia Zelinski for Senior Night and for their involvement with the team’s improvement, coach Dan Dorsett said.
“This was a tough loss for us on Senior Night,” he said. “This game was tight throughout and very physical. Both teams struggled to score all night due to great defense by both teams.”
Moriah pulled off the win with less than a minute to go with clutch foul shots from Dava Marcil and Zoe Olcott.
“Olcott was strong throughout the game especially on defense,” Dorsett said. “She does so many things well.”
For the Sentinels, Cassidy Mattison led with eight points and one three-pointer.
Moriah 26, Ti 22
Moriah (26)
Marcil 1-3-5, Snyder 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 3-2-8, Trow 1-0-2, Gaddor 5-1-11, Andersen 0-0-0, Towns 0-0-0, Sprague 0-0-0. Totals: 10-6-26.
Ti (22)
Dorsett 1-0-2, Sutphen 1-0-3, Mattison 2-3-8, L. Zelinski 1-2-4, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 2-1-5, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. Totals: 7-6-22.
Halftime- Ti, 14-11.
3 point goals- Ti (2) Mattison, Sutphen.
MVAC
KEENE 46
CHAZY 19
CHAZY — Amelia Ellis led with 14 and Haylie Buysse followed with 13 points and three three-pointers in the Beavers’ over the Eagles.
Marley Harmer and Megan Quinn each had a three as well.
For Chazy, Carley LaPierre scored the most with nine points, while Hadley Lucas had the team’s lone three-pointer.
—
Keene 46, Chazy 19
Keene (46)
Ellis 7-0-14, Buysse 5-0-13, Harmer 4-0-9, Quinn 3-1-8, Laurence 1-0-2. Totals: 20-1-46.
Chazy (19)
Lapierre 4-1-9, Lucas 2-0-5, Langlois 1-0-2, Gonyo 1-0-2, Turek 0-1-2. Totals: 8-2-19.
Halftime- Keene, 29-7.
3 point goals- Keene (5) Buysse 3, Harmer, Quinn. Chazy (1) Lucas.
BOYS
SCHROON LAKE 53
FORT EDWARD 50
SCHROON LAKE — Isaiah Pelkey led the Wildcats with a whopping 29 points and two treys over Fort Edward.
Corbin Baker was next with 11 points while Austin Hartwell added a three-pointer.
For Fort Edward, Zach Bartholomeau led with 15 points followed by Ash Sullivan with 13.
Schroon Lake 53, Fort Edward 50
SL (53)
Melville 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 2-4-6, Pelkey 11-5-29, Wasif 2-0-4, Baker 5-1-11. Totals: 21-10-53.
FE (50)
Bartholomeau 7-1-15, Sullivan 6-1-13, Tyler 5-0-10, Kamburse 5-0-12, Glass 0-0-0. TotalS: 23-2-50.
Halftime- Tied, 27-27.
3 point goals- SL (3) Pelkey 2, Hartwell. FE (2) Kamburse.
