Late goal hurts Plattsburgh State in 10-9 loss

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team crawled out of a 7-1 hole and tied the game at 9-all with 5:01 left in regulation, but Oneonta netted the eventual game-winning goal with 1:28 to go, handing the Cardinals a 10-9 State University of New York Athletic Conference loss on Friday afternoon at the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex field.
Down 9-5 heading into the fourth quarter, Plattsburgh netted four straight to tie the game at 9-all.
Junior midfielder Zach Gill cashed in on a feed from Amos Grimm 1:58 into the fourth, while first-year attackman Brian Pohoreckyj connected with Dilon Smith for a goal nearly three minutes later. Grimm tallied an unassisted goal midway through the period before Connor Wolff tied the game after burying a loose ball just outside of the crease.
The two teams remained deadlocked until Oneonta's senior attackman Thomas McRae scored man-up on a pass from David Guest with 1:28 to go in regulation.
The Red Dragons won the ensuing face-off and held onto the ball before calling a timeout with 55 seconds left.
Coming out of the timeout, goalie Dan Clements, who had just entered the game for the Cardinals, helped force a turnover to gain possession with 47 seconds remaining.
Plattsburgh cleared the ball and called timeout, and, after setting up its offense, in the waning moments of the game, Grimm dialed up a shot that hit the right post.
The loose ball squirted into no-man's land behind the right goal line extended, and neither team was able to gain possession before time expired.
The Cardinals fall to a 1-1 record with the loss and next hosts No. 15 Union College at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Oneonta rises to 2-0 overall with the win and next hosts New Paltz on April 9.
Both teams took 44 shots, while Oneonta held a 24-22 edge in ground balls. The Red Dragons went 3-for-6 on extra-man chances, while the Cardinals were 0-for-2. Oneonta went 15-for-22 as a team at the 'X' and went 14-for-19 on clears, while Plattsburgh State was 14-for-17 in transition.
Grimm led the Cardinal attack with six points on three goals and three assists, while Kane scored three goals. Gill notched two points on a goal and an assist, while Wolff and Smith each scored as well. Julian Pigliavento helped Plattsburgh State in the possession game with six ground balls and two caused turnovers, while Pohoreckyj scooped up five ground balls in addition to his assist.
Christian Bassi made a career-high-tying 14 saves in net in the loss for the Cardinals, while Jordan Berson posted 13 stops in the win for the Red Dragons.
—
Oneonta 10, Plattsburgh State 9
Oneonta 5 2 2 1 — 10
Plattsburgh State 1 2 2 4 — 9
Scoring
Oneonta: Gallagher 4-2, McRae 2-0, Krieg 2-0, MacDevitt 1-0, Hodgens 1-0, Guest 0-1.
Plattsburgh State: Grimm 3-3, Kane 3-0, Gill 1-1, Wolff 1-0, Smith 1-0, Pohoreckyj 0-1.
Saves: Berson, O, 13. Bassi, P, 14; Clements, P, 0.
Faceoffs: Oneonta 15, Plattsburgh 7.
Shots: Plattsburgh State 44, Oneonta 44.
Shots on Goal: Plattsburgh State 22, Oneonta 24.
Ground Balls: Plattsburgh State 22, Oneonta 24.
