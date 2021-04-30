Last full slate of CVAC volleyball wraps up

LAKE PLACID — AuSable Valley swept its match against Lake Placid, beating the Blue Bombers in decisive fashion in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball action, 3-0, on Friday.
Isabella Joy led the charge for the Patriots, tallying 19 points, six aces, four kills and four digs, while Makayla Rock put together a night of her own with 12 points, two aces, 16 assists and one dig.
“We were thrilled to come from a deep deficit and get to 24 points in the first set, but AuSable's defense was incredible and we weren't able to maintain a close score for the rest of the match,” Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said.
Dylan Bashaw led the way for Lake Placid in the loss, notching seven points, five aces, four kills, six digs and six assists.
Huber lauded the senior class on the Blue Bomber squad, who were honored with their senior night Friday, while adding her hopes for the future.
“Our six underclassmen all showed huge improvement in our short season, and I can't wait to see what they can do next year,” Huber said.”
—
AuSable Valley 3, Lake Placid 0
26-24, 25-9, 25-17.
AVC- Anthony, 2 digs. Douglas, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs. Joy, 19 points, 6 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs. Pelkey, 1 dig. Perez, 8 digs. Pridell, 2 points, 1 kill, 2 digs. Prins, 5 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs. Rock, 12 points, 2 aces, 16 assists, 1 dig. Sawyer, 4 points, 8 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs. Tedford, 3 points, 2 digs. Tromblee, 5 points 2 kills.
LP- Smith, 1 dig. Hudson, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 kills, 10 digs. Megliore, 1 assist. Grace Crawford, 1 point, 2 kills, 9 digs. Sharp, 6 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 5 assists. Hayes, 1 dig. Bousquet, 3 points, 1 ace. Sharp, 1 dig. Bashaw, 7 points, 5 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs, 6 assists. Armstrong, 2 points, 2 aces, 4 digs. Levenson, 3 digs. Gavin, 1 assist. Crawford, 2 kills, 1 dig. Clark, 3 points, 3 aces.
SARANAC LAKE 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — Saranac Lake was led by Anica Null to a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton.
Null nabbed six kills, seven aces, one dig and eight points in the dominant win while Kelsey Leeret had a strong match of her own for the Red Strom, notching one kill, four aces, six points and two assists.
Morgan Monette’s four kills, eight digs and two assists and Camryn Foley’s two aces, one kill, 11 digs and four assists helped keep the defeated Cougar squad in the match.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-17, 25-13, 27-25
SL- Null, 6 kills, 7 aces, 1 dig, 8 points. Michael, 1 ace, 2 point. White, 2 aces, 2 digs, 2 points. Lapierre, 1 ace, 1 dig, 3 points, 1 assist. Sanford, 1 kill, 1 dig, 3 points. Small, 1 dig. Hewitt, 4 aces, 5 points, 4 digs. Whitson, 3 digs, 2 points, 7 assist. Burcume, 2 digs. Hurteau, 3 digs. Johnson, 5 kills, 3 aces, 3 points. Leeret, 1 kill, 4 aces, 6 points, 2 assists. Clark, 3 aces, 5 points.
NCCS- Monette, 4 kills, 8 digs, 2 assists. McComb, 1 kill, 2 assists. Gardner, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs. Munson, 2 kills, 4 digs. Foley, 2 aces, 1 kill, 11 digs, 4 assists. Basmajian, 1 ace, 5 kills, 9 digs. Sample, 1 ace, 1 assist.
PERU 3
PLATTSBURGH 1
PERU — Plattsburgh kept things close for the first two sets but eventually fell to Peru in four.
Shian Brunell led the Nighthawks in several categories, Friday, tallying 15 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, and 8 digs in the Peru victory. Rachel Madore joined her with a strong performance as well, putting up nine points, one ace, one block, 13 assists and nine digs.
Lily Snide paced the defeated Hornets squad, posting triple-digits in three categories with 13 points, four aces, nine kills, 11 assists and 16 digs on the night.
Brenna Bird also gave a showing of her own for Plattsburgh, with 10 points, three aces, five kills, one assist and three digs.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh High 1
25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15
PHS- Snide, 13 points, 4 aces, 9 kills, 11 assists, 16 digs. Bird, 10 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Bruso, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block. Cantwell, 1 point, 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 assists, 4 digs. Kay, 2 assists, 5 digs. Sherman, 3 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 assists, 1 dig. Trombley, 2 points, 10 digs. Crahan, 6 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs.
PCS- Bartholomew, 9 points, 1 kill, 2 assists, 15 digs. Bousquet, 4 points, 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs. Brunell, 15 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs. Clary, 2 points, 1 dig. Finn, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 digs. LaValley, 8 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig. Lyon 1 kill, 1 dig. Madore, 9 points, 1 ace, 1 block, 13 assists, 9 digs. Martin 4 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig. Robinson, 1 kill, 3 blocks. Seymour, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 7 digs.
SARANAC 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
ELLENBURG — Saranac snagged a victory over Northern Adirondack in a close match that saw three sets finish with a five-point gap or smaller.
The Chiefs' 3-2 victory came off the back of Zoe Vaughn’s big night of 11 points, two aces, three kills, 23 assists and six digs. Kate Siskavich joined Vaughn in the action for Saranac, tallying 17 points, 10 aces, eight kills, 12 assists and one block.
“Tonight was a tough match against a strong hitting and serving team,” Northern Adirondack coach Elizabeth Brown said.
Allie Barber and Mackenzie Lawrence led the way for the Bobcats, with Barber notching 16 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs, while Lawrence out up 18 points, 10 aces, 1 assist and 6 digs.
—
Saranac 3, Northern Adirondack 2
25-19, 12-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20
S- Knelly, 10 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 digs. Charlebois, 2 points, 2 kills. Taylor, 1 assist, 3 digs. Dresser, 9 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist. Schiraldi, 6 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 5 digs. Rabideau, 1 kill, 1 dig. Vaughn, 11 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 23 assists, 6 digs. Siskavich, 17 points, 10 aces, 8 kills, 12 assists, 1 block.
NAC- Elyse Hogan, 6 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs. Chelsey Guay, 10 digs. Emma Dominic, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 digs. Allie Barber, 16 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs. Mackenzie Lawrence, 18 points, 10 aces, 1 assist, 6 digs. Elyssa Desotelle, 3 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs. Morgan Lawrence, 4 points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 14 digs. Chelsea Tanzer, 13 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 8 assists, 7 digs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.