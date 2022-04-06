Lamountain, AuSable Valley edge out Lake Placid, 9-8

AUSABLE FORKS — Scott Lamountain was able to both tie the game and drive in the game winner for AuSable Valley, Wednesday, during a 9-8 non-conference game win against Lake Placid.
Lamountain also took the win on the mound for the Patriots, with 10 strikeouts.
“Scott Lamountain had the game of his life,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said, having two hits total with one being the bases-loaded triple that tied the game in the seventh inning.
Also for the Patriots, Nate Doner secured a triple and David Butler had a double in the win, with Butler getting two hits overall.
“It’s nice to get the win but we need to cut down on our errors to be competitive in this league. We were up 4-2 with two outs in the fourth and had four errors to give up five runs,” Douglas said. “However, our kids never gave up.”
Max Hyman notched a double for the Blue Bombers in the loss, and on the mound, PJ Colby secured five strikeouts while Jarrett Mihill had six.
“Hats off to Coach Brandes as he had his team ready to play,” Douglas said. “Their third baseman John Caito made several clutch heads-up defensive plays for Lake Placid in pressure situations.”
AuSable Valley 9, Lake Placid 8
AVCS 301 100 31 — 9 7 6
LP 003 501 00 — 8 7 4
Colby, Mihill (5) and Ledwith. Laduke, Lamountain (4) and Garcia. WP- Lamountain. LP- Mihill. 2B- Hyman (LP), Butler (AVCS). 3B- Doner (AVCS), Lamountain (AVCS).
PERU 15
SARANAC 3
SARANAC — Once Zach O’Connell settled in on the mound, Peru was able to shut down Saranac, 15-3.
The Chiefs scored three runs in the first inning, with the Nighthawks only running in two. However, after this, it was all Peru. O’Connell got the win on the mound, notching seven strikeouts, and Donnoven Mitchell came in as relief pitcher in the sixth.
O’Connell and Mitchell also each hit a double for the Nighthawks, while Nolan Manchester and Wyatt Premore had two hits each.
“Peru took advantage of the eight walks we issued with seven of those guys eventually scoring,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “We need to cut that and our errors down against a good team like Peru.
For the Chiefs, Matt Faville and Keegan Brown each had a double while Ethan Barnes had two hits total. Gabe Spaulding, Zack VanValkenburg and Faville each took a turn on the mound for Saranac, with Spaulding recording the pitching loss.
“We were able to hit the ball hard the first couple of innings, but O’Connell settled down and pitched a very good game,” Trudeau said.
Peru 15, Saranac 3
PCS 230 250 3 — 15 9 3
SCS 300 000 0 — 3 5 7
O’Connell, Mitchell (6) and Mitchell, Laporte (6). Spaulding, Faville (4), VanValkenburg (6) and Wing. WP- O’Connell. LP- Spaulding. 2B- Faville (SCS), Brown (SCS), O’Connell (PCS), Mitchell (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 15
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
PLATTSBURGH — Carter King had three hits on the night, with one double and one triple to help the Hornets toward a 15-1 rout of the Cougars.
“It was great to win the first ever game on our new field,” Plattsburgh High coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “Everyone who played today contributed something positive to the team. I am very proud of our guys.”
Brayden Trombley also notched a double in the win, totalling two hits. Michael Phillips also had two hits while Warren Miller had three. Jake Calkins also had his first career varsity hit, which drove in a run.
“We did a great job on the base paths today, being smart but aggressive,” Shaughnessy said.
Trenton Griffiths picked up the pitching win, with Jack Ferris getting the save. The duo combined for seven strikeouts and only two hits.
“I’m very happy with how well Trenton and Jack pitched today,” Shaughnessy said. “I think they did a great job, especially seeing how it was their first time pitching in a varsity game.”
Tyler Guay, Gabe Surprenant and Lucas Hemmingway all stepped on the mound for Northeastern Clinton.
Plattsburgh High 15, Northeastern Clinton 1
PHS 211 128 X — 15 14 0
NCCS 000 100 0 — 1 2 4
Guay, Suprenant (5) Hemingway (7) and LaBarge. T. Griffiths, Ferris (5) and Lacey, Calkins (7). WP- Griffiths. LP- Guay. 2B- King (PHS), Trombley (PHS). 3B- King (PHS).
CVAC
MORIAH 15
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 7
MORIAH — Declan Valentine went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and five RBIs for the Vikings in their 15-7 win over the Bobcats.
Evan Fleury had a double while Owen Nephew had a triple and also got the win on the mound for Moriah. While pitching, Nephew had four hits and six strikeouts while walking six. Nephew, Fleury and relief pitcher Joe Pelkey had two runs each for the Vikings. Jacob Mascarenas also had two singles.
For Northern Adirondack, Austin Lambert had three singles and two runs, while Garrett Gumlaw added a pair of runs.
Moriah 15, NAC 7
MCS 330 081 0 — 15 9 1
NAC 004 300 0 — 7 6 3
M. Boulrice, B. Boulrice (5), Lambert (6) and Murphy, M. Boulrice (5). Nephew, Pelkey (6) and Pelkey, Nephew (6). WP- Nephew. LP- B. Boulrice. 2B- Fleury (MCS). 3B- Nephew (MCS). HR- Valentine (MCS).
