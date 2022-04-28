Lake Placid wins; NCCS, Peru split CVAC tennis matchups

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid was able to pick up both matches against Northern Adirondack, Thursday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, with the boys winning 3-2, and the girls sweeping, 5-0
The Blue Bombers won all three singles matches on the boys side, with Sonja Toishi, Tristan Spotts and Kenny Lawless all beating their Bobcat opponents.
However, NAC picked up wins in the doubles categories. Hunter Trombley and Parker Manor won the No. 1 doubles, while Tristan Lagree and Kingston Tucker defeated Owen Keal and Parker Scanio, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, in a close matchup.
For the girls, Reagan Levitt defeated the Bobcats’ Reese LaFave in a tight one. Leavitt had to fight back after being down 5-4 for a 7-5 win in the first set and won the second set 6-1.
Lake Placid won the No. 2 and 3 singles with Northern Adirondack having to forfeit.
Julia Crawford and Grace Erickson won the No. 1 doubles over Joann Mead and Hailee James, 6-2, 6-2. Bailey Smith and Madison Tyler recorded the final Blue Bomber win in the No. 2 doubles.
Boys
Lake Placid 3, Northern Adirondack 2
Singles
No. 1- Toishi (LP) def. King, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. Carter, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Lawless (LP) def. Craig, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
Doubles
No. 1- Trombley/Manor (NAC) def. H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Lagree/Tucker (NAC) def. Keal/Scanio, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Girls
Lake Placid 5, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Leavitt (LP) def. LaFave, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2- NAC forfeit.
No. 3- NAC forfeit.
Doubles
No.1- Crawford/Erickson (LP) def. Mead/James, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Smith/Tyler (LP) def. Magoon/Begor, 6-4, 6-4.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4, PERU 1
PERU 4, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
CHAMPLAIN — With the wind being a factor in the matches, Northeastern Clinton and Peru split their matches, with the Cougar boys and the Nighthawk girls winning.
Reid LaValley won in the top match, defeating Peru’s Sebastien Schaefer, 6-0, 6-1. In the No. 2 singles, Gavin Mero of Peru won against the Cougars’ Lucas Deuso. Haven Dragoon won the No. 3 singles.
“Reid had a strong match against a good opponent,” NCCS coach Harry McManus said.
Northeastern Clinton's Darren Dubois and Owen Roberts defeated Issac Mitchell and Zachary Johnson, 6-0, 6-1 for the No. 1 doubles victory. Marcus Bedard and Blake Chevalier took the No. 2 doubles.
On the girls’ side of things, the Nighthawks came out on top, led by Stephanie Davis, who defeated Maggie Sample, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2 singles was taken by Jacklin Mitchell, and No. 3 by Remi Beauharnois.
The Cougar girls picked up a win in the No. 1 doubles, where Callie Racine and Brooke Mulverhill took down Elise Beauharnois and Kaeda Watanabe, 6-4, 6-2. Peru’s Jennifer Davis and Morgan Eagleson recorded the No. 2 doubles victory.
“The wind was whipping in Champlain,” McManus said. “Peru came to play and was a tough opponent in all matchups.”
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 4, Peru 1
Singles
No. 1- LaValley (NCCS) def. Schaefer, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Mero (PCS) def. Deuso, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. St. Louis, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- DuBois/Roberts (NCCS) def. Mitchell/Johnson, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Bedard/Chevalier (NCCS) def. Wilson/Hayes, 6-0, 6-2.
Girls
Peru 4, Northeastern Clinton 1
Singles
No. 1- S. Davis (PCS) def. Sample, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Roberts, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Purisic, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Racine/Mulverhill (NCCS) def. E. Beauharnois/Watanabe, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- J. Davis/Eagleson (PCS) def. Hite/Lemieux, 6-4, 7-5.
