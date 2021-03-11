Lake Placid too much for Chazy

LAKE PLACID — Senior Matt Brandes had it all working for his Lake Placid Blue Bombers, Wednesday.
He scored 22 points, and the Blue Bombers came away with a 51-26 win over Chazy in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
Lake Placid finished with seven made threes in the game thanks in part to Brandes as well as PJ Colby both knocking down two shots from behind the arc.
Colby scored seven points, while Jack Armstrong, Zach Gavin and Hayden Tremblay all had five.
Malachi Hunyor and Patrick Dwyer both came away with six points to pace the Eagles in the points category.
—
Lake Placid 51, Chazy 26
Lake Placid (51)
Brandes 9-2-22; Colby 2-1-7; Armstrong 2-0-5; Gavin 2-0-5; Tremblay 2-0-5; Hooker 1-1-3; Kondrat 1-0-2; Marvin 1-0-2; Byrne 0-0-0; Ledwith 0-0-0; Cecunjanin 0-0-0. Totals: 20-4-51.
Chazy (26)
Hunyor 2-0-6; Dwyer 3-0-6; Juneau 1-0-3; Labarge 2-0-4; Salimando 1-0-3; Coon 2-0-4; deOndarza 0-0-0; Kise 0-0-0. Totals: 11-0-26.
Halftime- Not provided.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (7) Brandes 2, Colby 2, Armstrong, Gavin, Tremblay. Chazy (4) Hunyor 2, Juneau, Salimando.
WILLSBORO 44
SCHROON LAKE 40
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats cut their deficit to one late in the fourth quarter but were forced to foul, and the Warriors managed to fend off their pesky opponent.
Regan Arnold led a balanced Willsboro scoring performance with 12 points, including three triples, while Everett Cassavaugh and Brennon Farney both finished with 10 points.
"This was a good game with both teams battling hard on the defensive end," Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said.
"Willsboro has a solid team, and we were able to push them deep into the fourth quarter. It's just great to see the kids playing."
The Warriors grew their lead to as many as 10 before the Wildcats strung together a couple stops and battled back.
Isiah Pelkey (13) and Eli Yarosh (11) teamed up to score 25 points to lead Schroon Lake.
—
Willsboro 44, Schroon Lake 40
Willsboro (44)
Arnold 3-3-12, Cassavaugh 5-0-10, Farney 4-0-10, H. King 1-2-5, T. King 1-0-2, Drollette 1-3-5, Reithel 0-0-0. Totals: 15-8-44.
Schroon Lake (40)
Fariss 3-2-8 Higgens 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, Pelkey 5-0-13, Yarosh 4-2-11, Dumoulin 2-0-4, Baker 2-0-4. Totals: 16-4-40.
Halftime- Willsboro, 22-20.
3 point goals- Willsboro (6) Arnold 3, Farney 2, H. King. Schroon Lake (4) Pelkey 3, Yarosh.
BOQUET VALLEY 64
SETON CATHOLIC 33
PLATTSBURGH — Aidan Lobdell had a near double-double performance with 24 points and nine rebounds in the Griffins' big win.
Oakley Buehler added 18 points for Boquet Valley on a night the offense and defense were both clicking.
The Knights had 34 turnovers and surrendered many opportunities to get back in the game.
"You have to take care of the ball, and we did not," Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said. "You are not going to win basketball games when you have more turnovers than points, but we will continue to learn and try and get better each day in practice."
Dominic Allen recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for a Knights' double-double, and Aiden Pearl notched nine points and 10 boards.
—
Boquet Valley 64, Seton Catholic 33
Boquet Valley (64)
Pettit 2-0-6, Negroni 0-1-1, Hooper 0-0-0, Race 1-0-2, Fiegl 2-0-4, Mousseau 1-0-3, Buehler 8-1-18, Lobdell 11-2-24, Tromblee 3-0-6. Totals: 28-4-64.
Seton Catholic (33)
Guay 0-1-1, Shalton 1-0-2, Grafstein 0-0-0, Pearl 4-1-9, Allen 6-2-14, LaPoint 3-1-7, Farrington 0-0-0. Totals: 14-5-33.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 27-17.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (6) Pettit 2, Mousseau, Buehler, Lobdell 2.
CVAC
SARANAC 85
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 56
SARANAC — Both teams were hot from behind the arc knocking down 12 treys apiece, but the Chiefs proved to be clicking more on the offensive end.
Matt Faville dropped in six triples and finished with 20 points, which was second-best to Jacob Pierce's game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Mather also poured in 20 points.
Saranac coach Mike Recore said this was a great team win and that his team played unselfish and was very focused.
Justin Bedard added eight points and nine boards for a near double-double performance for the Chiefs.
Tommy Bergeron knocked down four shots from behind the arc to account for all 12 of his points, while Silas Lewis and Cody Lambert both scored 11.
—
Saranac 85, Northern Adirondack 56
NAC (56)
Bergeron 4-0-12, B. Boulrice 0-0-0, M. Boulrice 2-0-5, Murphy 0-0-0, Trombley 3-0-8, Lafountain 1-0-2, Spooner 1-0-3, Lewis 4-0-11, Coryea 0-0-0, Lambert 3-4-11, Magoon 2-0-4. Totals: 20-4-56.
Saranac (85)
Bedard 4-0-8, Burns 2-1-5, Kiroy 0-0-0, Faville 7-0-20, Blair 0-0-0, Mather 8-0-20, Steguman 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Medley 0-0-0, Pierce 10-0-21, Brown 3-1-7, Devins 1-1-4. Totals: 35-3-85.
Halftime- Saranac, 45-28.
3 point goals- Northern Adirondack (12) Bergeron 4, M. Boulrice, Trombley 2, Spooner, Lewis 3, Lambert. Saranac (12) Faville 6, Mather 4, Pierce, Devins.
MORIAH 61
AUSABLE VALLEY 51
PORT HENRY — Will Rohrer scored a game-high 19 points to help give the Vikings a win over the Patriots. Rowan Swan contributed 12 points and Bryce Sprague 10 for Moriah.
The Patriots also placed three players in double figures, led by Nate Doner with 13. Korvin Dixon added 12 and Eli Douglas 10 for AuSable Valley.
The Vikings held a 27-23 lead at the half in the very competitive contest.
“This was a good high school basketball game,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said. “AuSable came ready to play and took the lead in the first quarter. They played good defense and made us work for everything.
“They did a nice job on (Bryce) Sprague. Everyone stepped up and scored, and the second and third quarters were the difference in the game. It was definitely not the same AuSable team we played the first game of the year.”
—
Moriah 61, AuSable Valley 51
AuSable Valley (51)
Daby 3-0-6, Korvin Dixon 6-0-12, Doner 6-1-13, Garcia 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, McCabe 1-0-2, Kolin Dixon 0-0-0, Lopez 3-0-8, Douglas 4-1-10, Tallman 0-0-0. Totals- 23-2-51.
Moriah (61)
Swan 5-0-12, Diehl 2-0-6, Blaise 4-0-9, Bilow 0-0-0, Demarais 2-1-5, Sprague 4-2-10, Rohrer 9-1-19. Totals- 26-4-61.
Halftime- Moriah, 27-23.
3-point goals- AuSable Valley (3) Lopez 2, Douglas. Moriah (5) Swan 2, Diehl 2, Blaise.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 46
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 37
CHAMPLAIN — The Hornets jumped out to a 32-17 lead on the way to their victory.
Ethan Mulholland hit a trio of three-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points for Plattsburgh. Michael Phillips also hit in double figures with 13.
Thomas Gilbo and Darren Dubois led a balanced offensive attack for the Cougars with nine points apiece.
“PHS played great team basketball,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “They did a good job moving the ball around and getting a good shot on most of their possessions.
“We did a poor job of rebounding tonight, which led to a lot of second-shot opportunities for them.”
—
Plattsburgh 46, Northeastern Clinton 37
Plattsburgh (46)
Coon 1-0-2, Crowley 2-1-5, Elshafay 0-0-0. Goerlitz 0-0-0, Golden 0-0-0, Gonzalez 0-0-0, C. King 3-1-7, M. King 4-0-9, Mulholland 5-2-15, Perkins 1-0-2, Phillips 4-4-13, Trombley 0-0-0, Tuller 0-0-0. Totals- 20-8-53.
Northeastern Clinton (37)
Guay 0-1-1, Molinski 3-0-7, Gilbo 3-1-9, Gero 0-0-0, Monette, 0-2-2, Deuso 3-0-7. Dubois 3-1-9, Thompson 1-0-2, Garrow 1-0-2, Roach 0-0-0. Totals- 14-5-37.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 32-17.
3-point goals- PHS (5) Mulholland 3, M. King, Phillips. NCCS (3) Gilbo 2, Deuso.
TICONDEROGA 47
PERU 41
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels received a balanced scoring attack with Ayden Smith and Brock Huestis leading the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Brendon Guay nailed five three-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Nighthawks. Sam Godfrey III was next with 12 points and Jacob Burgette added 10.
“The game was close throughout, and we were able to make enough stops down the stretch to get the win,” Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette said.
“Peru played hard. I am proud of the progress we've made and how we battled tonight.”
—
Ticonderoga 47, Peru 41
Peru (41)
Haudberg 0-0-0, Burgette 5-0-10, Tyrell 0-0-0, Corral 1-0-2, Godfrey 5-1-12, Guay 5-0-15, Lawrence 1-0-2, Manchester 0-0-0. Totals- 17-1-41.
Ticonderoga (47)
Smith 5-0-11, Molina 3-0-8, Brown 0-0-0, Stonitsch 3-0-6, Perry 3-1-7, Benedict 2-0-4, Olden 0-1-1, Huestis 3-3-10. Totals- 19-5-47.
Halftime- Ticonderoga, 23-20.
3-point goals- Peru (6) Guay 5, Godfrey. Ticonderoga (4) Molina 2, Smith, Huestis.
GIRLS
SARANAC 45
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 27
SARANAC — The Chiefs picked up the pace on defense and limited the Bobcats to eight points in the second half for the Senior Night win.
Saranac's seniors this year are Allison Garman, Grace Reil and Payton Couture, who all found their way into the points category.
Couture dropped a team-high 18 points and pulled down nine boards to power the Chiefs.
"We found ourselves in a battle as NAC came to play," Saranac coach Tim Newell said. "They moved the ball offensively and shot well in the first half. We made some defensive adjustments at halftime, and our seniors Allison Garman, Grace Reil and Payton Couture led us to a win."
Sydney Myers added nine points and seven rebounds, while Garman had six points and seven rebounds, and Lia Parker scored six.
"All of the girls played well in the second half holding NAC to eight points," Newell said. "We did a better job attacking their zone and creating some nice open looks at the basket."
Abby Peryea (8) and Mackenna LaBarge (7) combined for 15 points on the Bobcats' side of the scoreboard.
—
Saranac 45, Northern Adirondack 27
Northern Adirondack (27)
LaBarge 2-2-7, Bushey 0-0-0, Gilmore 0-0-0, Belrose 1-1-4, Poupore 0-0-0, Abi. Peryea 0-0-0, Charland 2-0-4, Abb. Peryea 4-0-8, Barber 0-0-0, VanValkenburg 2-0-4. Totals: 11-3-27.
Saranac (45)
Mulverhill 1-0-3, Ubl 0-0-0, Parker 2-0-6, Liberty 0-0-0, Myers 3-2-9, Denis 0-0-0, Garman 3-0-6, Reil 1-0-3, Couture 8-2-18. Totals: 18-4-45.
Halftime- Saranac, 21-19.
3 point goals- Northern Adirondack (2) LaBarge, Belrose. Saranac (5) Mulverhill, Parker 2, Myers, Reil.
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE 62
WILLSBORO 22
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats clicked on offense, and Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said his team shared the ball well and played excellent defensively.
Malena Gereau turned in a game-high 15 points, and she was followed by 14 from Kayli Hayden and 12 from Kotah Cutting.
"Every player 1-9 worked hard on the defensive end, and everyone scored," Cutting said.
"Any time we really needed a basket, Malena Gereau went and got one for us. It was a good effort overall for our first game."
Cutting notched a double-double with 12 rebounds, and Hayden dished out six assists, while Saige Shaughnessy grabbed six steals.
Kaili Bourdeau and Jenna Ford both scored seven points for the Warriors.
—
Schroon Lake 62, Willsboro 22
Willsboro (22)
Arnold 1-0-2, Nolette 0-0-0, Bourdeau 3-1-7, Crowningshield 2-0-4, Ford 2-2-7, Belzie 0-0-0, Harrison 1-0-2. Totals: 9-3-22.
Schroon Lake (62)
Cutting 5-2-12, Smith 1-0-2, Maisonville 4-0-8, Haden 6-0-14, Baker 2-0-4, Mieras 1-1-3, Shaughnessy 1-0-2, Arnold 1-0-2, Gereau 6-1-15. Totals: 27-4-62.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 34-12.
3 point goals- Willsboro (1) Ford. Schroon Lake (4) Haden 2, Gereau 2.
BOQUET VALLEY 45
SETON CATHOLIC 27
PLATTSBURGH — Abbey Schwoebel poured in 16 points to power the Griffins past the Knights.
Ella King and Skylar Bisselle chipped in with eight points each for Boquet Valley.
Haley Murnane connected on a trio of three-pointers and finished with 12 points for Seton Catholic. Madyson Whalen was next with nine.
“Boquet Valley had the advantage on the boards and that hurt us quite a bit,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said.
—
Boquet Valley 45, Seton Catholic 27
Boquet Valley (45)
Monty 1-0-2, Schwoebel 7-2-16, Thompson 1-0-2, Sydney Bisselle 1-0-3, Lobdell 1-2-4, King 4-0-8, Skylar Bisselle 3-2-8, Caputo 1-0-2. Totals- 19-6-45.
Seton Catholic (27)
Hughes 0-1-1, Murnane 4-1-12, Whalen 4-1-9, Conti 0-0-0, Spriggs 0-2-2, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 1-1-3. Totals- 9-6-27.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 25-12.
3-point goals- Boquet Valley (1) Sydney Bisselle. Seton Catholic (3) Murnane 3.
