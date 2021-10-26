Lake Placid teams cruise to wins

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid had success on both the boys and girls teams, winning each of its matchups, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country action.
On the girls side, Lake Placid took the top spots with Samantha Damico, Kai McKinnon, Annie Rose-McCandlish, Harley Cohen and Lilly Rother making up the top five.
Following was Seton Catholic’s Faline Yang in sixth place, with Ticonderoga’s Hannah Porter and Avery Blanchard right behind her. Moriah/Boquet Valley’s highest finisher was Kierra Callahan in ninth place.
Andrew Scanio and Aiden Fay took first and third place, respectively, to help send Lake Placid over Seton Catholic and Ticonderoga.
Emory Tausinger finished in second place for the boys, while the Knights’ Sam Dejordy and Max Grafstein rounded out the top five. Sawyer VanBuren was Moriah/Boquet Valley’s highest finisher in sixth place.
–
Boys results
Team
Lake Placid 25, Ticonderoga 32; Lake Placid 21, Seton Catholic 40; Ticonderoga 23, Seton Catholic 34; Moriah/Boquet Valley 21, Ticonderoga 35; Moriah/Boquet Valley 25, Seton 33.
Individual
1. Scanio (LP) 17:41, 2. Tausinger (TCS) 18:42, 3. Fay (LP) 18:45, 4. Dejordy (SC)
19:58, 5. Grafstein (SC) 19:59, 6. VanBuren (M/BV) 20:33, 7. Parent (TCS) 20:36, 8. Brearton (M/BV) 21:05, 9. Perry (M/BV) 21:27, 10. Hollander (LP) 21:42, 11. Anderson (M/BV) 21:44, 12. Swajger (TCS) 21:47, 13. Peters (M/BV) 22:09, 14. Francis (LP) 22:15, 15. Burke (TCS) 22:51.
Girls results
Team
Lake Placid 15, Seton Catholic 50; Ticonderoga 15, Seton 50; Lake Placid 15, Ticonderoga 42; Ticonderoga 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50.
Individual
1. Damico (LP): 19:05, 2. McKinnon (LP) 22:18, 3. Rose-McCandlish (LP) 22:23, 4. Cohen (LP) 22:32, 5. Rother (LP) 22:51, 6. Yang (SC) 23:18, 7. Porter (TCS) 23:39, 8. Blanchard (TCS) 24:03, 9. Callahan (M/BV) 24:17, 10. Burrows (TCS) 24:31, 11. Lansing (LP) 25:40, 12. Parent (TCS) 26:28, 13. Morin (TCS) 28:08, 14. Fay (LP) 29:49, 15. Glebus (M/BV) 31:07.
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 18, AUSABLE VALLEY 44
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 21, AUSABLE VALLEY 37
SARANAC LAKE 18, AUSABLE VALLEY 45
BEEKMANTOWN 23, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 35
SARANAC LAKE 23, BEEKMANTOWN 36
SARANAC LAKE 19, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 41
GIRLS
SARANAC LAKE 15, BEEKMANTOWN 50
BEEKMANTOWN 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 50
SARANAC LAKE 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 50
BEEKMANTOWN 15, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 50
SARANAC LAKE 15, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 50
CLINTONVILLE — The Red Storm’s girls and boys teams swept the Eagles, Patriots and Cougars.
Samuel Ash finished first overall in the boys’ individual race, followed by Beekmantown’s Connor Goodwin, Saranac Lake’s Aiden Hesseltine, and Northeastern Clinton’s Thomas Gilbo. The highest finisher for AuSable Valley was Grant Weerts, in sixth place.
For the girls, four out of the top five finishers represented Saranac Lake. Megan Wilson snagged first place, followed by her teammate Addison Ash. Northeastern Clinton’s Alex Cone finished in third, but was followed by two more Red Storm runners, Phoebe Peer and Sabine Denkenberger.
AuSable Valley’s Spencer Daby finished in 10th, and Beekmantown’s Cameron Benware finished in 14th.
–
Boys results
Individual
1. Ash (SL) 17:59, 2. Goodwin (BCS) 18:22, 3. Hesseltine (SL) 19:21, 4. Gilbo (NCCS) 19:25, 5. Slick (BCS) 19:47, 6. Weerts (AVCS) 20:14, 7. Kollener (SL) 20:23, 8. Martin (SL) 20:24, 9. Bibeau (BCS) 20:26, 10. Reed (NCCS) 20:37, 11. Bickford (SL) 21:02, 12. Evans (SL) 21:17, 13. Garrant (NCCS) 21:24, 14. Akey (SL) 21:34, 15. Sinclair (SL) 22:10.
Girls results
Individual
1. Wilson (SL) 23:13, 2. Ash (SL) 23:17, 3. Cone (NCCS) 23:34, 4. Peer (SL) 23:57, 5. Dienkenberger (SL) 24:38, 6. Aaron (SL) 24:41, 7. Canning (NCCS) 24:42, 8. Shumway (SL) 25:03, 9. Trabakoubs (SL) 25:25, 10. Daby (AVCS) 25:32, 11. Pelkey (AVCS) 25:32, 12. Carpenter (SL) 26:01, 13. Williams (NCCS) 28:12, 14. Benware (BCS) 28:15, 15. Bishop (BCS) 29:31.
BOYS
PERU 19, PLATTSBURGH HIGH 42
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 21, SARANAC 34
PERU 15, SARANAC 50
GIRLS
PERU 15, PLATTSBURGH HIGH 50
SARANAC 15, PLATTSBURGH HIGH 50
SARANAC 15, PERU 47
PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac girls team and Peru boys each won both of their team matchups by a large margin.
The Nighthawks had four finishers in the top five, leading them to victories over Plattsburgh High and Saranac. Nik Recore crossed the finish line first, followed by the Hornets’ Connor Duda in second, then Peru’s Zach Morgan, Owen Tedesco and Landon Pandolph in the top five. Saranac’s highest finisher for boys was Andrew Denial in 11th place.
On the girls side, the Chiefs had the hot streak, with the top six places going to Sienna Boulds, in first, followed by Laura Denial, Hannah Hamel, Lexie Denis, Danielle Borner, and Gillian Miner.
Peru’s top finisher was Ophelia Lancto in seventh and Plattsburgh High’s only finisher in the top 15 was Phoebe Bruso in 14th.
–
Boys results
Individual
1. Recore (PCS) 18:59, 2.Duda (PHS) 19:03, 3. Morgan (PCS 19:32), 4. Todesco (PCS) 19:37, 5. Randolph (PCS) 19:48, 6. Lederman (PCS) 19:49, 7. Moffitt (PCS) 19:58, 8. FItzwater (PHS) 20:01, 9. Barney (PHS) 20:05, 10. Mero (PCS) 20:18, 11. Denlah (SCS) 20:19, 12. Thayer (SCS) 20:20, 13. Coleman (PCS) 20:21, 14. Johnson (SCS) 20:32, 15. Satheeskumar (PHS) 20:48.
Girls results
Individual
1. Boulds (SCS) 21:51, 2. Denial (SCS) 24:04, 3. Hamel (SCS) 24:20, 4. Denis (SCS) 24:28, 5. Borner (SCS) 24:42, 6. Minor (SCS) 24:58, 7. Lancto (PCS) 25:01, 8. Chamberlin (PCS) 25:16, 9. Dougherty (PCS) 25:18, 10. Faye (SCS) 25:21, 11. Lynch (SCS) 26:01, 12. Ranville (SCS) 26:19, 13. Chamberlin (PCS) 26:31, 14. Brusso (PHS) 26:32, 15. Denis (SCS) 26:59.
