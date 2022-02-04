Lake Placid skater takes free skate medal at Empire State Games

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Skating Club’s Dominica Sarandeva won the gold medal in the Empire State Winter Games’ Intermediate Ladies Free Skate competition, Friday, by a commanding four-and-a-half-point margin.
Sarandeva of Lake Placid felt right at home on the Lake Placid Olympic Center ice, landing six double jumps en route to a total score of 56.21 from the five judges.
Annabelle McKenzie of Baldwinsville also performed a deduction-free program and finished with the silver medal. The Skating Club of New York skater wove in five double jumps and two double combinations and finished her routine with a score of 51.41.
Fellow Skating Club of New York skater Dominika Dal of Liverpool was third, with a final score 45.84 from the panel of judges. She attempted two jump combinations but executed just one cleanly.
Figure skating is the largest event of the 42nd Empire State Winter Games, sponsored by Community Bank N.A. being held through Sunday, Feb. 6, in Lake Placid.
The competition came just one day after more than 1,000 of the 1,800 participating athletes, from New York State and beyond, competing in 30 sports gathered for the games’ opening ceremony, held in the center of the Village on the frozen Mirror Lake.
For complete results click tinyurl.com/ycyn2ehj.
For more information, including sport schedule and results, visit empirestatewintergames.com.
