Lake Placid scores in final minute to beat Seton

PLATTSBURGH — Anita Cecunjanin's goal with just 45 seconds left in regulation decided the issue as Lake Placid edged Seton Catholic, 3-2, in Northern Soccer League girls action on Friday.
The Knights held a 2-1 lead before Weber Hemsley knotted the score at 2-all for the Blue Bombers with 9:39 left in the second half. That set the stage for the late Cecunjanin game-winner.
Hemsley added a goal early in the second half for Lake Placid, which tied the game at 1-all at the time.
Madyson Whalen tallied twice for Seton Catholic, with her second goal giving her team a 2-1 lead.
“Tonight, both teams played decent soccer,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “It was an evenly-played game, and neither team stopped battling the entire time.
“I'm proud with how we are improving and gaining experience with each game we play.”
Lake Placid 3, Seton Catholic 2
Lake Placid 0 3 — 3
Seton Catholic 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, SC, Whalen, 15:24.
Second half- 2, LP, Hemsley, 5:30. 3, SC, Whalen, 9:51. 4, LP, Hemsley, 30:21. 5, LP, Cecunjanin, 39:15.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 13-9.
Saves- Huffman, LP, 11. Johnston, SC, 6.
BEEKMANTOWN 1
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — Payton Parliament's goal with 16:01 remaining in the first half was the game-winner for the Eagles.
Macayla Scofield was in net for the shutout with six saves. Desiree DuBois made nine stops in goal for the Cougars.
“We played a good first half and had a few nice opportunities,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “However Payton Parliament had a great individual effort on her goal.
“Beekmantown played hard all game, and we couldn't match their effort tonight. I am proud of the girls as they never quit. But we just didn't have the legs.”
Beekmantown 1, NCCS 0
Beekmantown 1 0 — 1
NCCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, BCS, Parliament, 23:59.
Shots- Beekmantown 11, NCCS 6.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 9, Scofield, BCS, 6.
SARANAC 2
PERU 1
SARANAC — Madalyn Wynnik's goal with just 1:41 remaining in regulation gave the Chiefs a victory.
Saranac held a commanding 23-2 advantage in shots on goal, but the Nighthawks still made a very close game of it on the scoreboard.
In fact, Peru scored the first goal of the game when Abby Bruce tallied with 17:36 gone in the first half.
But just nine seconds later, Paige Ubl's goal pulled the Chiefs even.
Saranac 2, Peru 1
Peru 1 0 — 1
Saranac 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, PCS, Bruce (Brown), 17:36. 2, SCS, Ubl (Myers), 17:45.
Second half- 3, SCS, Wynnik (Myers), 38:19.
Shots- Saranac, 23-2.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 21. Damiani, SCS, 1.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
BOQUET VALLEY 1
ELLENBURG — Goals by Alexis Belrose and Abby Peryea within a five-minute span in the second half lifted the Bobcats to a win.
Abby Schwoebel's goal with under 10 minutes to go in regulation put the Griffins on the board.
Isabella Gilmore turned aside four shots in the NAC nets, and Ella Lobdell stopped seven shots for Boquet Valley.
“The second half was a better offensive game for us,” NAC coach Leslie LaBarge said. “We had some key plays from our midfield to allow the offense to take advantage.
“Abigail Peryea, Jenna Ohlsten and Rhylee Poupore played a very good defensive game for us. Scarlett Behm played a very solid defensive game for Boquet Valley and their goalie made some key saves.”
NAC 2, Boquet Valley 1
Boquet Valley 0 1 — 1
NAC 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, NAC, Belrose (Seguin), 13:19. 2, NAC, Peryea, 18:45. 3, BV, Schwoebel, 32:38.
Shots- NAC, 12-5.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 7. Gilmore, NAC, 4.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
CROWN POINT 1
SCHROON LAKE — Makenna Munson's goal with 8:20 left in regulation pulled the Panthers into a 1-all tie.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb grabbed a 1-0 lead on Dakotah Cutting's goal with 10:26 gone in the second half.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb held a decisive edge in shots and Crown Point netminder Catherine Harmon was credited with 30 saves.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1, Crown Point 1, OT
Crown Point 0 1 0 0 — 1
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second half- 1, SL/N, Cutting (Shaughnessy), 10:26. 2, CP, Munson (Harris), 31:40.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 41-22.
Saves- Harmon, CP, 30. Mieras (4), Arnold (8), SL/N, 12.
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Five different players scored goals as the Patriots blanked the Red Storm.
Lydia Bruno, Jillian Bezio, Jenna Stanley and Addie Stanley all tallied in the first half and Kamryn Bezio added a second-half goal.
Jasmyne Allen needed to make just two saves in the AuSable Valley nets to record the shutout.
AuSable Valley 5, Saranac Lake 0
AuSable Valley 4 1 — 5
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, AVCS, Bruno (J. Bezio), 8:00. 2, AVCS, J. Bezio, 9:00. 3, AVCS, J. Stanley (Knapp), 27:00. 4, AVCS, A. Stanley, 34:00.
Second half- 5, AVCS, K. Bezio, 24:00.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 26-4.
Saves- Allen, AVCS, 2. Goetz (13), Wood (8), SL, 21.
PLATTSBURGH 5
WILLSBORO 2
PLATTSBURGH — Bailey Hewson scored two goals in the final six minutes of regulation as the Hornets pulled away from the Warriors.
Hewson and Amaya Abellard had big games for PHS. Hewson finished with three goals and an assist, while Abellard added two goals and two assists.
The Hornets held a 3-0 lead for much of the first half before Jenna Ford tallied her first of two goals for Willsboro late in the stanza.
Then, midway through the second half, Ford scored again to bring the Warriors to within 3-2.
Plattsburgh 5, Willsboro 2
Willsboro 1 1 — 2
Plattsburgh 3 2 — 5
First half- 1, PHS, Abellard (Tuller), 1:22. 2, PHS, Hewson (Abellard), 8:57. 3, PHS, Abellard (Hewson), 14:41. 4, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 38:47.
Second half- 5, WICS, Ford, 22:00. 6, PHS, Hewson (Burdo), 34:01. 7, PHS, Hewson (Abellard), 35:15.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 13-3.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 8. Whalen, PHS, 1.
KEENE 3
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
LONG LAKE — First-half goals from Haylie Buysse and Sarah Tansey were enough to give Keene a win.
Buysse scored her second goal of the game 10 minutes into the second half to give Keene a 3-0 lead before Ravyn Sotomajor tallied for the hosts with three minutes left in the second stanza.
Keene held an 18-10 shot advantage.
Keene 3, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
Keene 2 1 — 3
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse (Morelli), 9:00. 2, KCS, Tansey (LaVallee), 20:00.
Second half- 3, KCS, Buysse, 10:00. 4, IL/LL, Sotomayor, 37:00.
Shots- Keene 18-10.
Saves- Smith, KCS, 1. M. Liddle, IL/LL, 7.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 4
WELLS 0
WELLS — Cassie Dunbar scored two goals and Hannah McNally one within a 10-minute span late in the first half to power Johnsburg/Minerva.
Avery Bayse closed out the scoring late in the contest.
Johnsburg/Minerva held a 27-13 shot advantage and the shutout went to Charlize Bernard with eight saves.
Johnsburg/Minerva 4, Wells 0
J/M 3 1 — 4
Wells 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, J/M, Dunbar, 29:00. 2, J/M, McNally (Bayse), 34:00. 3, J/M, Dunbar (DeGroat), 39:40.
Second half- 4, J/M, Bayse, 39:00.
Shots- Johnsburg/Minerva, 27-13.
Saves- Allen, WCS, 7. Bernard, J/M, 8.
TICONDEROGA 1
WHITEHALL 0
TICONDEROGA — Jaelyn Whitford scored the lone goal of the game at 10:10 of the second half to provide the Sentinels with the victory.
Mandy Hubbard assisted on the game-winner.
Lizzie Rich turned aside nine shots in the Ticonderoga nets for the shutout, while Dory Gosselin stopped eight shots for Whitehall.
Ticonderoga 1, Whitehall 0
Whitehall 0 0 — 0
Ticonderoga 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, TCS, Whitford (Hubbard), 10:10.
Shots- Ticonderoga, 10-9.
Saves- Gosselin, W, 8. Rich, TCS, 9.
BOYS
CROWN POINT 2
BOQUET VALLEY 1, OT
CROWN POINT — Jarrett Russell scored on a breakaway after taking a thru ball from Cole Potter to score the game-winning goal with seven seconds remaining in the first overtime.
Braden Liberi gave the Griffins the lead with a first-half goal, but Cameron Waldorf's tally with under eight minutes left in regulation forced overtime for the Panthers.
Both goaltenders — Crown Point's Joe Tompkins and Boquet Valley's Cameron Armstrong — finished with six saves.
“It was a hard-played game and a fairly even one,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “It was a great game played by both teams.”
Crown Point 2, Boquet Valley 1, OT
Boquet Valley 1 0 0 — 1
Crown Point 0 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, BV, B. Liberi (O. Buehler), 28:38.
Second half- 2, CP, Waldorf (Spaulding), 31:27.
First overtime- 3, CP, Russell (Potter), 9:53.
Shots- Crown Point, 8-7.
Saves- Armstrong, BV, 6. Tompkins, CP, 6.
