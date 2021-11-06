ELIZABETHTOWN — North Country’s cross country athletes ran their way across Cobble Hill Golf Course at the Section VII championships, Friday.
Lake Placid won the Class D title in both the girls’ and boys’ competitions, while the Saranac Lake boys and Saranac girls each won their respective Class C titles.
The Plattsburgh runners won Class B on both sides by default, as it was the only team competing in that classification.
The first-place teams of each class will move on to state competition.
BOYS
CLASS B
Connor Duda paced the Hornets in their tuneup for states, finishing first with a 16:37 time.
He was followed by Sam Barney and Bransen Fitzwater to round out the top 3.
—
Class B
Team Results
1. Plattsburgh 15 (1. Duda 16:37, 2. Barney 17:29, 3. Fitzwater 17:37, 4. Cortright 17:41.7, 5. Satheeskumar 18:32.4, 6. Frakes 18:35.8, 7. Knowles 19:15.9, 8. Duttine 19:28.4, 9. Castle-Hacket 20:36.4, 10. Frank 21:13.9, 11. Sharp 22:25.4.
CLASS C
Sam Ash helped lead the Red Storm to their team victory by securing first place overall.
He was followed by Beekmantown’s Connor Goodwin and Peru’s Nik Recore before another Saranac Lake runner crossed the line, with Aiden Hesseltine taking the fourth spot.
Thomas Gilbo rounded out the top 5, taking fifth place for Northeastern Clinton.
—
Class C
Team Results
1. Saranac Lake 39 (1. Ash 15:40.7, 4. Hesseltine 16:44.5, 6. Kollmer 16:48.6, 12. Martin 17:30.0, 16. Bickford 17:43.6, 18. Akey 17:46.9, 24. Evans 18:32.8), 2. Peru 41, 3. Saranac 89, 4. Beekmantown 92, 5. Northeastern Clinton 115, 6. AuSable Valley 168.
Individual Results (Top 10)
1. Ash (SLCS) 15:40.7, 2. Goodwin (BCS) 15:43.6, 3. Recore (PCS) 16:24.2, 4. Hesseltine (SLCS) 16:44.5, 5. Gilbo (NCCS) 16:46.7, 6. Kollmer (SLCS) 16:48.6, 7. Denial (SCS) 16:53.4, 8. Morgan (PCS) 16:59.6, 9. Lederman (PCS) 17:12.5, 10. Tedesco (PCS) 17:17.1.
CLASS D
Lake Placid’s four runners in the top 10 alone helped secure a 25-point margin between them and the closest team in the competition.
Andrew Scanio continued his torrid pace through this cross country season by leading his Blue Bomber squad to first place by taking top honors, finishing in 15:43.
Seton Catholic’s Sam DeJordy and Sam Grafstein got the Knights into the top five, finishing second and fourth, respectively, while Ticonderoga’s Emery Tausinger and Lake Placid’s Max Flanigan took third and fifth.
—
Class D
Team Results
1. Lake Placid 34 (1. Scanio 15:43.9, 5. Flanigan 16:43.1, 6. Fay 16:49.5, 10. Hollander 18:35.1, 12. Francis 19:17.8, 14. Kondrat 19:46.4, 15. Dawson-Ellis 20:05.1), 2. Ticonderoga 59, 3. Moriah/Boquet Valley 62, 4. Seton Catholic 73.
Individual Results
1. Scanio (LPCS) 15:43.9, 2. DeJordy (SC) 15:53.8, 3. Tausinger (TCS) 16:22.4, 4. Grafstein (SC) 16:34.5, 5. Flanigan (LPCS) 16:43.1, 6. Fay (LPCS) 16:49.5, 7. Peron (TCS) 17:47, 8. Brearton (M/BV) 17:49.2, 9. Perry (M/BV) 18:10.3, 10. Hollander (LPCS) 18:35.1.
GIRLS
CLASS B
Gianna Coryea finished just shy of a minute-and-a-half faster than anyone else to take first place in the all-Hornets Class B race.
Phoebe Bruso and Audrie Bilow finished second and third, respectively.
—
Class B
Team Results
1. Plattsburgh (1.Coryea 19:32.8, 2. Bruso 22:00.9, 3. Bilow 24:14.0, 4. Clermont 25:40.9, 5. Grimshaw 29:10.1.
CLASS C
The Chiefs cruised to a Class C victory, with the top four spots and seven of the top 10 being taken up by Saranac runners.
Leading the way was Sienna Boulds, who finished in first place with an 18:29 time, over a minute ahead of the next closest runner.
Laura Denial, Hannah Hamel and Molly Denis finished second, third and fourth, respectively, before Saranac Lake’s Megan Wilson rounded out the top five.
—
Class C
Team Results
1. Saranac (1. Boulds 18:29.1, 2. Denial 19:41.0, 3. Hamel 19:42.9, 4. Denis 19:54.6, 8. Miner 20:36.2, 9. Borner 20:53.1, 10. Fay 20:55.1), 2. Saranac Lake 48, 3. Peru 76, 4. Beekmantown 112.
Individual Results
1. Boulds (SCS) 18:29.1, 2. Denial (SCS) 19:41.0, 3. Hamel (SCS) 19:42.9, 4. M. Denis (SCS) 19:54.6, 5. Wilson (SLCS) 19:59.0, 6. Lancto (PCS) 20:26.2, 7. Ash (SLCS) 20:28.0, 8. Miner (SCS) 20:36.2, 9. Cone (NCCS) 20:44.1, 10. Borner (SCS) 20:53.1.
CLASS D
As she frequently did all of this season, Samantha Damico again finished first overall, helping the Blue Bombers do the same in the Class D championship.
Her 17:40 time was 2:20 faster than the closest competitor, the Sentinels’ Hannah Porter, who finished in second place with a 20:00.5 time.
Lake Placid’s Kai McKinnon got across the line in third, followed by Seton Catholic’s perennial standout, Faline Yang, in fourth.
Ticonderoga’s Avery Blanchard completed the top 5.
—
Class D
Team Results
1. Lake Placid 26 (1. Damico 17:40.3, 3. McKinnon 20:02.7, 5. Rother 20:20.8, 7. Cohen 21:00.2, 10. Lansing 22:12.2, 11. Fay 23:32.4, 13. Roth 30:35.7), 2. Ticonderoga 29. Seton Catholic, Moriah/Boquet Valley INC.
Individual Results
1. Damico (LPCS) 17:40.3, 2. Porter (TCS) 20:00.5, 3. McKinnon (LPCS) 20:02.7, 4. Yang (SC) 20:04.4, 5. Blanchard (TCS) 20:05.9, 6. Rother (LPCS) 20:20.8, 7. Burroughs (TCS) 20:32.0, 8. Callahan (M/BV) 20:36.5, 9. Cohen (LPCS) 21:00.2, 10. Parent (TCS) 21:17.0.
