Lake Placid outlasts Northern Adirondack

ELLENBURG — Baseball can be a weird game sometimes.
The Northern Adirondack pitching staff combined to throw a 2-hitter with 16 strikeouts, but the Bobcats fell to Lake Placid, 4-3, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
The Blue Bombers' pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts to hold their own on the mound.
Foster Wood's clutch two-run single in the seventh inning put Lake Placid ahead for good.
In the bottom half of the frame, Patrick Benware reached base after getting plunked by a pitch and then moved to second on a wild pitch, but Northern Adirondack could not bring him home.
Bobcats coach Jim Knight said he was impressed with both teams' efforts.
Cody Lambert finished with a game-high three hits, including a double, for Northern Adirondack.
—
Lake Placid 4, Northern Adirondack 3
LP 002 000 2 — 4 2 1
NAC 101 010 0 — 3 6 4
Brandes, Colby (3), Jordon (6) and Ledwith. C. Lambert, Knight (5) and A. Lambert. WP- Jordon. LP- Knight. 2B- C. Lambert (NAC).
FRIDAY
MVAC
CROWN POINT 14
KEENE 1
CROWN POINT — Winning pitcher Thomas Woods struck out nine, walked two and allowed three hits in going the five innings for the pitching win and helped himself offensively with a home run, single and two RBI.
Ryan Russell added two hits, Jarrett Russell a triple and Tristan Carey a double for the Panthers, who built on a 4-1 lead with seven runs in the third.
“We took advantage of 10 walks and three hit by pitches,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “We were patient at the plate and it paid off. Keene's pitchers struggled with their control in the third inning.”
—
Crown Point 14, Keene 1
Keene 010 00 — 1 3 2
Crown Point 227 3x — 14 8 0
Tansey, Baldwin (3) and Linton. Woods and Carey. WP- Woods. LP- Tansey. 2B- Carey (CP). 3B- Russell (CP). HR- Woods (CP).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.