Lake Placid Horse Shows return to action

LAKE PLACID — After missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Placid Horse Shows, sponsored by Bainbridge Farms, LLC and presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC, returned with a full schedule of hunter-jumper competition.
One of the premier stops on the nation's hunter-jumper horse show circuit, the 2021 Lake Placid Horse Shows, June 29-July 11, feature more than 100 classes of competition each week awarding more than $600,000 in prize money.
The Lake Placid Horse Show, June 29-July 4, is highlighted by the $100,000 Richard M. Feldman Grand Prix on Sunday, July 4.
The I Love New York Horse Show follows, July 6-11, with the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix Presented by Alliant Private Client taking place on Saturday, July 10. The $15,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby Presented by Eastern Hay & Grain and Purina Animal Nutrition will be held on Sunday, July11.
Opening Day featured a limited competition schedule with Olympic Silver medalist Peter Leone riding to the top two places in the 1.30m Jumper Class. Leone topped a 32-horse field on Chacco’s Anna by finishing the one-round course designed by Alan Wade without penalty in a time of 52.528 seconds. He placed second on Good Time with a clean ride in 54.399.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.