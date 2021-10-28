Lake Placid holds off Northern Adirondack for Class C title

PLATTSBURGH — When a team struggles to score goals, keeping the opponent off the scoreboard is a good idea.
Lake Placid did just that in both its games in the Section VII Class C boys soccer playoffs, capped by Thursday night's 1-0 win over top-seeded Northern Adirondack in the championship game at Plattsburgh High.
Drew Ferebee's goal early in the second half was the margin of difference for the Blue Bombers.
“I looked at the Section VII stats this morning, and our scoring stats are sad to look at,” Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley said. “We haven't been out of games this year, but we haven't been able to score goals in bunches.
“We have some young kids and a great goaltender. But we haven't produced a lot of scoring chances. Going into the sectionals, we didn't want to concede any goals and keep doing the right thing.”
The game-winning goal came at 4:14 of the second half. Mikey Mazzetti sent in a lofting shot that hit the crossbar and bounced in front when Ferebee was there to head it in.
That would be it for the scoring in the contest.
Lake Placid goaltender Jack Armstrong, the hero of the Blue Bombers' semifinal win over AuSable Valley in penalty kicks, was called upon to make just four saves as the Blue Bombers stood tall defensively.
“Alex Wright and Will Douglas played very well for us,” Hemsley said.
“Alex was a center midfielder, but we converted him to sweeper. He has the ability to read the game and make the clutch play when needed. Will was in the central midfield tonight, and he was all over like we need him to be.”
The third-seeded Blue Bombers held a 9-6 shot advantage, with Tim Stickney in net for the Bobcats with eight saves.
Both goaltenders played well and came out of their nets a number of times to prevent possible scoring chances.
“NAC isn't a bad team, and I've known (coach) Damien (Nevader) for years,” Hemsley said. “They were able to beat us twice during the regular season, but it's difficult to beat a team three times. We were able to win the game that really matters.
“It's great being the underdog. You play with no pressure. I've played on semi-pro teams that beat pro teams. But we had to deal with the pressure they were putting on us in the final five minutes.”
The Blue Bombers, who finished with an under .500 record during the Northern Soccer League season, now have a championship to celebrate.
“It's been four years since we won our last sectional title,” Hemsley said. “I know our players and fans are excited. The last time we won sectionals, we went to the Final Four, even though that will be difficult this year.”
Lake Placid 1, NAC 0
LPC 0 1 — 1
NAC 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, LPCS, Ferebee (Mazzetti), 4:14.
Shots- Lake Placid 9, NAC 6.
Saves- Armstrong, LPCS, 4. Stickney, NAC, 8.
