Lake Placid girls, Beekmantown boys run past competition

PLATTSBURGH — The Lake Placid girls and Beekmantown boys came out on top in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country action, Tuesday.
Both the Blue Bomber girls and Eagle boys took all four of their matchups in the meet.
On the girls’ side, first-year Lake Placid runner Samantha Damico took first place.
Plattsburgh’s Gianna Coryea grabbed the second spot, and she was immediately followed by three Blue Bombers, led by Annie Rose-McCandlish.
Sophia McKiernan took sixth place as Moriah/Boquet Valley’s top finisher.
Beekmantown’s Connor Goodwin took top honors in the boys’ race, followed three seconds later by Lake Placid’s Andrew Scanio.
Connor Duda rounded out the top three as the Hornets’ top finisher.
—
Girls results
Team
Lake Placid 21, Plattsburgh 30; Plattsburgh 17, Beekmantown 38; Plattsburgh, 23, Northeastern Clinton 34; Plattsburgh 24, Moriah/Boquet Valley 31; Lake Placid 15, Beekmantown 40; Beekmantown 29, Northeastern Clinton 30; Moriah/Boquet Valley 18, Beekmantown 37; Lake Placid 17, Northeastern Clinton 42; Lake Placid 17, Moriah/Boquet Valley 39; Moriah/Boquet Valley 22, Northeastern Clinton 37.
Individual
1. Damico (Lake Placid) 20:00, 2. Coryea (PHS), 20:48, 3: Rose-McCandlish (Lake Placid) 22:51, 4. Mckinnon (Lake Placid) 23:04, 5. Cohen (Lake Placid) 23:11, 6. McKiernan (M/BV) 24:24, 7. Callahan (M/BV) 24:25, 8. Cone (NCCS) 25:04, 9. Bruso (PHS) 25:42, 10. Canning (NCCS) 26:08, 11. Clermont (PHS) 26:32, 12. Lansing (Lake Placid) 27:12, 13. Benware (Beekmantown) 27:46, 14. Bilow (PHS) 28:54, 15. Glebus (MB/V) 29:20
Boys results
Team
Plattsburgh 28, Lake Placid 31; Beekmantown 27, Lake Placid 32; Beekmantown 25, Plattsburgh 30; Beekmantown 19, Northeastern Clinton 44; Plattsburgh 19, Northeastern Clinton 45; Beekmantown 20, Moriah/Boquet Valley 37; Plattsburgh 24, Moriah/Boquet Valley 33; Lake Placid 20, Northeastern Clinton 37; Lake Placid 28, Moriah/Boquet Valley 30; Moriah/Boquet Valley 20, Northeastern Clinton 36.
Individual
1. Goodwin (BCS) 17:57, 2. Scanio (LP) 18:00, 3. Duda (PHS) 18:47, 4. Flanigan (LP) 19:35, 5. Gilbo (NCCS) 19:43, 6. Fay (LP) 19:54, 7. Bibeau (BCS) 20:02, 8. Curilla (BCS) 20:08, 9. Barney (PHS) 20:09, 10. Simmer (M/BV) 20:10, 11. Fitzwater (PHS) 20:25, 12. Slick (BCS) 20:26, 13. Perry (M/BV) 20:58, 14. Brearton (M/BV) 21:02, 15. Anderson (M/BV) 21:03.
BOYS
SARANAC 25, SETON CATHOLIC 36
AUSABLE VALLEY 25, SETON CATHOLIC 36
SARANAC 20, AUSABLE VALLEY 42
GIRLS
SARANAC 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 50
SARANAC 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50
SETON CATHOLIC, AUSABLE VALLEY, INC
CADYVILLE — The Saranac boys took both of their matchups, and the Chiefs swept the girls side due to incomplete teams.
The Seton Catholic boys took none of their matchups, but Sam Dejordy and Max Grafstein had good individual performances, taking first and second overall.
Grant Weerts snuck into third place for the Patriots, but Joe Johnson led a pack of Chiefs that took seven of the next eight spots.
On the girls’ side, Sienna Boulds took first place for Saranac with a 21:38 time, followed not long behind by the Knights’ Falene Yang who got second place honors on her Senior Night.
Laura Denial then grabbed second place for the Chiefs, immediately followed by a group of four more Saranac runners.
—
Boys results
Individual
1. S. DeJordy (SC) 18:26, 2. M. Grafstein (SC) 19:24, 3. G. Weerts (AV) 19:40, 4. J. Johnson (SCS) 19:47, 5. N. Thayer (SCS) 20:08, 6. J. Lynch (SCS) 20:35, 7. L. Morris (SCS) 21:46,
8. E. Breen (SCS) 22:33, 9. T. Giroux (SCS) 23:02, 10. A. Semeraro (AV) 23:22, 11. B. Reyes (SCS) 24:37, 12. T. Sucharzewiski (AV) 24:37, 13. S. Prial (SCS) 24:55, 14. C. Akey (AV) 26:46,
15. C. LaMora (SCS) 27:06.
Girls results
Individual
1. S. Boulds (SCS) 21:38, 2. F. Yang (SC) 21:55, 3. L. Denial (SCS) 22:39, 4. M. Denis (SCS) 23:05, 5. D. Borner (SCS) 24:41, 6. K. Fay (SCS) 24:55, 7. M. Lynch (SCS) 25:48, 8. E. Pelkey (AV) 26:50, 9. L. Madden (SCS) 26:56, 10. L. Denis (SCS) 27:15, 11. Z. Rainville (SCS) 27:19,
12. R. Cliche (SCS) 30:25.
GIRLS
SARANAC LAKE 23, PERU 32
SARANAC LAKE 19, TICONDEROGA 42
PERU 21, TICONDEROGA 40
BOYS
PERU 22, SARANAC LAKE 39
SARANAC LAKE 19, TICONDEROGA 44
PERU 18, TICONDEROGA 45
PERU — The Red Storm girls had a strong night of running, beating the Nighthawks and Sentinels, while the Peru boys took wins against Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga.
The Nighthawk girls and Red Storm boys also took wins against the Sentinels.
Peru’s Ophelia Lancto won the girls’ race, but was followed by Saranac Lake’s Phoebe Peer. Ticonderoga’s Hannah Porter ran her way into third place, but the Red Storm took four out of the next five spots to help secure the victory.
Saranac Lake’s Samuel Ash led the boys’ race, but was immediately followed by the Nighthawks' Nik Recore and Landon Pandolph in second and third, respectively.
—
Girls results
Individual
1.Lancto (PCS) 23:05, 2. Peer (SLCS) 23:40, 3. Porter (TCS) 23:40, 4. Wilson (SLCS) 23:51, 5. Dougherty (PCS) 23:57, 6. Denkenberger (SLCS) 24:33, 7. Ash (SLCS) 24:34, 8. Trabakoulus (SLCS) 24:36, 9. R. Chamberlain (PCS) 24:52, 10. Blanchard (TCS) 25:02, 11. C. Chamberlain (PCS) 25:16, 12. Beauharnois (PCS) 25:17, 13. Shumway (SLCS) 25:49, 14. Finlaw (PCS) 26:12, 15. Aaron (SLCS) 26:20.
Boys results
Individual
1. Ash (SLCS) 17:23, 2. Recore (PCS) 18:40, 3. Pandolph (PCS) 19:05, 4. Tausinger (TCS) 19:06, 5. Lederman (PCS) 19:28, 6. Hesseltine (SLCS) 19:36, 7. Tedesco (PCS) 19:45, 8. Martin (SLCS) 19:49, 9. Kolmer (SLCS), 19:49, 10. Morgan (PCS) 19:51, 11. Moffett (PCS) 20:35, 12. Coleman (PCS) 20:43, 13. Mero (PCS) 20:48, 14. Hall (SLCS) 21:00, 15. Linck (SLCS), 21:00
