Lake Placid falls to Tupper Lake

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid opened its volleyball season with a 3-1 loss to Tupper Lake in non-conference action.
The Blue Bombers' Julia Crawford nearly had a double-double with 10 kills, nine digs and five assists.
Aubrey Hayes notched a team-high 15 points, and Piper Gibson added six more.
Gibson and Sydney Lawrence chipped in three aces apiece for Lake Placid, which was in every set throughout.
The Blue Bombers drew even with a 25-22 win in the second frame but lost the final two.
Lake Placid almost forced a fifth and final set, but the Lumberjacks finished things off with a 25-23 victory in the fourth frame
—
Tupper Lake 3, Lake Placid 1
25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23
Tupper Lake- No statistics provided.
Lake Placid- Hayes, 15 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs, 4 assists. Megliore, 4 points, 1 kill, 2 digs. Evans, 1 assist. Sharp: 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 dig. Lawrence: 4 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist. Gibson: 6 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs. Gavin: 4 points, 1 ace, 2 digs. Crawford: 1 point, 10 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks, 5 assists.
