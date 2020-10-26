Lake Placid edges Willsboro for 1-0 victory

WILLSBORO — Joose Kahkonen's penalty kick midway through the second half lifted Lake Placid to a 1-0 victory over Willsboro in Northern Soccer League boys competition on Saturday.
Kahkonen's game-winner came at the 18:13 mark.
“Lake Placid's penalty kick came off a corner kick that was sent in low, took an unlucky bounce for us and hit a player in the hand five yards in front of the near post,” Willsboro coach Andrew Lee said. “Kahkonen's penalty kick was well struck into the side netting.
“Unfortunately for us, that was the difference in the game. We'll shake this one off and be ready for our next game on Wednesday against Chazy.”
John Armstrong recorded the shutout in net with 13 saves. The Warriors held an 18-6 shot advantage.
“I am very pleased with the way the team played today,” Lee said. “We did a solid job controlling the overall play throughout the game, but we just weren't able to score.
“Lake Placid's defense played a strong overall game and Armstrong was able to win many balls in the air during crosses, corner kicks and free kicks.”
—
Lake Placid 1, Willsboro 0
Lake Placid 0 1 — 1
Willsboro 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, LP, Kahkonen pk, 18:13.
Shots- Willsboro 18, Lake Placid 6.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 13. Arnold, WCS, 3.
PERU 3
BEEKMANTOWN 1
PERU — Declan Edwards opened the scoring 3:57 into the second half and the Indians went on to defeat the Eagles.
Dylan Badger and Edwards added later goals to make it 3-0 before Cole Nephew put Beekmantown on the board with 9:25 left in the contest.
Peru held a 12-10 shot advantage and Michael McBride turned aside nine shots in net for the Indians.
—
Peru 3, Beekmantown 1
Beekmantown 0 1 — 1
Peru 0 3 — 3
Second half- 1, PCS, Edwards (Badger), 3:57. 2, PCS, Badger (Reynolds), 9:27. 3, PCS, Edwards (Furnia), 19:35. 4, BCS, Nephew, 30:35.
Shots- Peru 12, Beekmantown 10.
Saves- McBride, PCS, 9. Mason (3), Golden (3), BCS, 6.
PLATTSBURGH 2
CHAZY 0
CHAZY — Ryan Kavanaugh's goal midway through the first half would prove to be all the Hornets would need.
Owen Mulligan gave Plattsburgh an insurance goal midway through the second stanza.
The Hornets held a slim 10-9 advantage in shots and Ryan Taylor was in net for the shutout with five saves.
—
Plattsburgh 2, Chazy 0
Plattsburgh 1 1 — 2
Chazy 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PHS, Kavanaugh (Bray), 18:00.
Second half- 2, PHS, Mulligan, 21:00.
Shots- Plattsburgh 10, Chazy 9.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 6. Taylor, PHS, 5.
GIRLS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
PERU 0
CHAMPLAIN — Marlie Sample scored the game's lone goal just 4:23 into the contest.
Abby Racine (4) and Desiree DuBois (3) combined for the shutout with seven saves. Bri Brosseau was busy in the Indians' nets with 18 stops.
“We were able to come out strong again today and get an early lead,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “We played well throughout and had several opportunities to extend out lead. Bri Brousseau made some key saves for them.
“My defense played well today, limiting Peru's chances and creating some nice transition opportunities. We need to finish some of our plays by finding the back of the net.”
The contest included wearing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness.
—
NCCS 1, Peru 0
Peru 0 0 — 0
NCCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, NCCS, Sample (Turner), 4:23.
Shots- NCCS 20, Peru 7.
Saves- Racine (4), DuBois (3), NCCS, 7. Brousseau, PCS, 18.
PLATTSBURGH 2
CHAZY 1, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Rebecah Courson's goal at 9:21 of the first overtime lifted the Hornets past the Eagles.
Plattsburgh grabbed the lead at 12:57 of the second half on Tessa Seifert's goal, only to have Chazy answer at 16:44 to tie it on Olivia McLennan's penalty kick.
Plattsburgh celebrated its senior game, recognizing Mackenzie Lawfer, Kiara Maggy, Julia Maher, Kennedi LaValley, Seifert and Madeline Woodward in their final season.
“Both teams played hard throughout,” Plattsburgh coach Tim Mulligan said. “Chazy got great defensive contributions from Olivia McLennan and Callie Harvey. PHS juniors Amanda Vaughn and Madalyn Fuller were strong contributors as well as the six seniors.
—
Plattsburgh 2, Chazy 1
Chazy 0 1 0 0 — 1
Plattsburgh 0 1 1 0 — 2
Second half- 1, PHS, Seifert, 12:57. 2, CCRS, McLennan pk, 16:44.
First overtime- 3, PHS, Courson, 9:21.
Shots- Chazy 13, Plattsburgh 12.
Saves- Gonyo, CCRS, 8. Lawfer (7), Whalen (3), PHS, 10.
LAKE PLACID 3
MORIAH 2
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers erased a 2-0 deficit with a goal late in the first half and two more in the second half.
Mikenna Valentine tallied two goals midway through the first half to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.
But, Dari Patterson put Lake Placid on the board late in the stanza before Olivia Ferebee and Patterson scored after halftime to put the Blue Bombers in the lead for good.
Valentine was a standout both offensively and defensively for the Vikings, who hit the post and crossbar multiple times in the contest.
Lily Fisher was strong for Lake Placid in the midfield and Rylee Preston, usually a field player, was in net the second half for the Blue Bombers.
—
Lake Placid 3, Moriah 2
Moriah 2 0 — 2
Lake Placid 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, MCS, Valentine, 21:44. 2, MCS, Valentine, 22:06. 3, LP, Patterson (Fisher), 39:26.
Second half- 4, LP, Ferebee (Patterson), 24:30. 5, LP, Patterson (Ferebee), 28:50.
Shots- Lake Placid 20, Moriah 12.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 11. O'Brien (4), Preston (7), LP, 11.
BEEKMANTOWN 11
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — It took the Eagles 24 minutes to score their first goal, but the goals were aplenty after that.
Alexis Provost led the way offensively with three goals and two assists.
Elizabeth Chapman added two goals, while Faith Whitney, Payton Parliament, Bella Brown, Danielle Dyke, Kiera Regan and Maggie LaBarge chipped in one goal apiece for the Eagles, who held a 5-0 halftime lead.
—
Beekmantown 11, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 5 6 — 11
First half- 1, BCS, Provost (LaBarge), 24:38. 2, BCS, Provost pk, 30:01. 3, BCS, Whitney pk, 35:15. 4, BCS, Chapman (Regan), 35:49. 5, BCS, Parliament (Provost), 37:08.
Second half- 6, BCS, Provost, 1:10. 7, BCS, Brown (Regan), 3:26. 8, BCS, Dyke (Provost), 9:39. 9, BCS, Regan, 10:27. 10, BCS, Chapman, 23:56. 11, BCS, LaBarge (McCasland), 14:21.
Shots- Beekmantown 33, Saranac Lake 2.
Saves- Scofield (1), Cross (1), BCS, 2. Hurteau (10), Wood (11), SL, 22.
