Lake Placid edges Peru with tiebreaker

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid had to go to the tiebreaker to earn a close win over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf action, Wednesday.
The Blue Bombers’ Brady Tremblay and Jack Armstrong helped in that area, both shooting 38, good for lowest score on the day that a stroke count of 162-174 turned out to be the difference.
Dominic Nuzzo carded Peru’s low on the day, shooting a 41 in his victory over Grady Draper.
The overall match win puts Lake Placid 7-0 on the season.
Lake Placid 3, Peru 3, Lake Placid wins tiebreaker, 162-174
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. Smith (P), 38-47.
No. 2- Armstrong (LP) def. Bechard (P), 38-41.
No. 3- Byrne (LP) def. Clark (P), 39-46.
No. 4- Nuzzo (P) def. Draper (LP), 41-47.
No. 5- Mero (P) def. Wright (LP), 46-48.
No 6.- Trombley (P) def. Foley (LP), 49-57
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
SARANAC LAKE 1
PORT KENT — AuSable Valley cruised to a victory, led by Jack Thomas’ low of 44.
Saranac Lake’s low score of the day came in from Noah Munn in the Red Storm’s only match win, with Munn defeating Grant Weerts, 48-50.
The Patriots finished with scores in the forties in all but one individual match.
AuSable Valley 5, Saranac Lake 1
No. 1- Thomas (AV) def. Hochwald (SL), 44-50.
No. 2- Munn (SL) def. Weerts (AV), 48-50.
No. 3- Bushey (AV) def. Ryan (SL), 46-56.
No. 4- Goodman (AV) def. Mitchell (SL), 48-67.
No. 5- Allen (AV) def. Hall (SL), 49-68.
No 6.- Eaton (AV) def. Rutgers (SL), 53-70
PLATTSBURGH 5
TICONDEROGA 1
PLATTSBURGH — The overall score suggests a blowout, but the Plattsburgh squad only took the 5-1 after winning the No. 3 and 4 matches by one stroke.
Sam deGrandpre got the No. 3 win for the Hornets, 58-59 over Aidan Porter, while Plattsburgh’s Nick Flora took down Matt Swajger, 57-58.
Cohen Fitzwater and Hayden Colburn tied for lowest score on the Plattsburgh squad with 50 each, while Ben Swajger was the low card of the day with 47 in the Sentinels’ only match win.
Plattsburgh 5, Ticonderoga 1
No. 1- B. Swajger (TCS) def. Ovios (PHS), 47-51.
No. 2- Fitzwater (PHS) def. Maneri (TCS), 50-68.
No. 3- deGrandpre (PHS) def. Porter (TCS), 58-59.
No. 4- Flora (PHS) def. M. Swajger (TCS), 57-58.
No. 5- Colburn (PHS) def. O’Neil (TCS), 50-69.
No 6.- Insley (PHS) def. Wojcik (TCS), 62-69
NON-CONFERENCE
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5, BOQUET VALLEY 1
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2, BOQUET VALLEY 2, NCCS WINS TIEBREAKER
CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton was able to secure the victory in both the boys’ and girls’ sides of a non-conference golf matchup against Boquet Valley.
For the boys, Chase Letourneau led the way for the Cougars with a low score on the day to beat Oakley Buehler, 42-49.
Oakley Buehler’s 49 was the low score for the Boquet Valley squad, but Boden Buehler got the teams only win, beating Logan O’Connor, 51-54.
On the girls side, it came to the overall score tiebreaker after the teams ended in a 2-2 match score, with Northeastern Clinton coming out on top 175-178.
Hannah Bechard’s 55 was good for low score of the matchup in her win over Boquet Valley’s Rachel Behm, while the Griffins’ low score came from Alisa Kohler’s 56.
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 5, Boquet Valley 1
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) def. O. Buehler (BV), 42-49.
No. 2- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Burdo (BV), 51-58.
No. 3- B. Buehler (BV) def. O’Connor (NCCS), 51-54.
No. 4- Guay (NCCS) def. Hooper (BV), 54-57.
No. 5- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. Liberi (BV), 55-57.
No 6.- Manor (NCCS) def. King (BV), 55-65.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 2, Boquet Valley 2, Northeastern Clinton wins tiebreaker, 175-178
No. 1- Kohler (BV) def. Bosley (NCCS), 56-57.
No. 2- Lobdell (BV) def. E. Fredette (NCCS), 58-63.
No. 3- Bechard (NCCS) def. Behm (BV), 55-64.
No. 4- H. Letourneau (NCCS) def. Reynolds (BV), 65-72.
No. 5- Not contested.
No 6.- Not contested.
