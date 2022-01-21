Lake Placid edges out Willsboro, 45-40

LAKE PLACID — In one of the only close games of the night, Katie Coursen netted 16 points to lead Lake Placid to a 45-40 victory over Willsboro, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball.
The Blue Bombers led the entire game, but only narrowly. After the first quarter ended 8-7 in their favor, they ended the half up by seven points.
Coursen hit Lake Placid’s only three-pointer of the match. Arnita Cecunjanin also contributed 11 points and Julia Crawford had 10.
For the Warriors, Isabella Harrison led with 11 points in the loss. Jenna Ford was next with nine, including one trey. Mallory Arnold also tallied eight points.
Lake Placid 45, Willsboro 40
Lake Placid (45)
Coursen 5-5-16, Ar. Cecunjanin 5-1-11, Crawford 5-0-10, An. Cecunjanin 1-1-3, Phillip 1-0-2, Marvin 1-0-2, Jordon 0-1-1. Totals: 18-8-45.
Willsboro (40)
I. Harrison 4-3-11, Ford 3-2-9, Arnold 4-0-8, Benway 2-1-5, Nolette 2-0-4, Sucharzewski 1-1-3, D. Harrison 0-0-0. Totals: 16-7-40.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 22-15.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (1) Coursen. Willsboro (1) Ford.
SCHROON LAKE 63
CROWN POINT 19
CROWN POINT — The Wildcats routed the Panthers, with Dakotah Cutting leading the charge.
Cutting had 20 points in the win, followed by Haillee Emmert’s 10 and Allison Baker’s 9. Mackenzie Cutting, Kayli Hayden, Brittany Mieras and Baker each tallied a three-pointer in the win.
“Dakota Cutting had a big game for Schroon Lake leading all scorers,” Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte said. “She works hard and is always in the right place at the right time.”
For the home team, Abagale LaMotte led with six points. Morgan Hulbert and Gabrielle Mazzotte each recorded a three, despite the loss.
“We were able to hang around with them for 2 quarters but they are just too good and play really well together, they ran away with the game in the second half,” Mazzotte said.
Schroon Lake 63, Crown Point 19
Schroon Lake (63)
D. Cutting 9-2-20, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 1-0-3, Emmert 4-9-10, Phillips 1-0-2, Smith 2-0-4, Hayden 2-0-5, Baker 4-1-9, Shaughnessy 1-9-2, Arnold 1-0-2, Fraiser 0-0-0, Mieras 2-0-5. Totals: 28-3-63.
Crown Point (19)
Munson 1-0-2, Hurlburt 1-0-3, Mazzotte 1-2-5, Kimball 0-0-0, Duprey 1-1-3, Gondal 0-0-0, LaMotte 3-0-6, Gibbs 0-0-0. Totals: 7-3-19
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 30-19.
3 point goals- SL (4) M. Cutting, Hayden, Baker, Mieras. CP (2) Hulbert, Mazzotte.
WELLS 23
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 20
NORTH CREEK — In this low scoring affair, Wells’ Allen was the high scorer with eight points in the win.
Ki. Bly hit a trey for the Indians.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Eloise Noel netted eight points, while Cassie Dunbar and Mackenzie Mulligan recorded six.
Editor’s Note: Full names for Wells players were not provided by press time.
Wells 23, Johnsburg/Minerva 20
Wells (23)
Allen 4-0-8, Wright 2-0-4, Ki. Bly 2-0-4, Ko. Bly 1-0-3, Koniszewski 1-0-2, LeBaron 1-0-2. Totals: 11-0-23.
J/M (20)
Dunbar 2-2-6,Mulligan 3-0-6, Noel 4-0-8, Mohowski 0-0-0, Lupo 0-0-0, Bernard 0-0-0, Scott 0-0-0. Totals: 9-2-20.
Halftime- Wells, 13-6.
3 point goals- Ki. Bly.
BOQUET VALLEY 66
BOLTON 36
BOLTON LANDING — Boquet Valley, led by Abbey Schwoebel’s 29 points, was able to push past Bolton by 30 points.
Schwoebel also netted a three-pointer for the Griffins, and Ella Lobdell hit two, contributing to her 10 point total.
“Boquet was able to hit 60% of their free throws,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “Schwoebel was difficult to slow down and does a great job playing off the dribble. Her size is difficult to match up with.”
For the Eagles, Jadynn Egloff led with 12 points, followed by Jane Pfau with 10. Egloff and Pfau each hit a trey in the loss, while Maillie Kelley notched two.
Boquet Valley 66, Bolton 36
Boquet Valley (66)
Bissele 1-0-2, Kirkby 1-0-2, Thompson 3-0-6, Monty 3-0-6, Schwoebel 9-10-29, Lobdell 3-1-10, Reynolds 1-0-2, Pulsifer 0-1-1, Kohler 1-0-2, Denton 2-2-6. Totals: 24-14-66.
Bolton (36)
Egloff 5-1-12, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 4-1-10, Moscov 1-0-2, Kelley 3-0-8. Totals: 15-2-36.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 28-19.
3 point goals- BV (4) Lobdell 3, Schwoebel. Bolton (4) Kelley 2, Egloff, Pfau.
CVAC
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 64
BEEKMANTOWN 27
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars pounced on the Eagles, with Audi Hollister leading with 21 points and one trey.
Bailee LaFountain had 17 points and two three-pointers while Desiree Dubois netted 13, also with two threes. Laci Roberts also tallied a shot from behind the arch.
“I was very proud of the girls basketball this evening,” Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand said. “This was definitely one of our best all-around games.”
For Beekmantown, Payton Parliament led with 13 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Faith Whitney also hit a three en route to her six point total.
“The score is not indicative of the talent on the Beekmantown team as they had an off night shooting while our girls had one of their best offensive performances,” Garrand said.
“There’s been good improvement from many of our players. It was a great win.”
NCCS 64, Beekmantown 27
NCCS (64)
Prairie 2-0-4, LaFountain 7-1-17, Hollister 10-0-21, Dubois 5-1-13, Roberts 2-0-5, Deso 2-0-4, Richard 0-0-0, Trudo 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0. Totals: 28-2-64.
Beekmantown (27)
Whitney 2-1-6, McCasland 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 2-0-4, Regan 1-1-4, Miller 0-0-0, Parliament 5-2-13, Proper 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 10-4-27.
Halftime- NCCS, 43-15.
3 point goals- NCCS (6) LaFountain 2, Dubois 2, Hollister, Roberts. BCS (3) Whitney, Parliament 2.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 57
SARANAC LAKE 17
SARANAC LAKE — The Bobcats, led by Alexis Belrose’s 14-point, four three-pointer game, blew out the Red Storm by 40 points.
Abby Peryea also had 12 points for Northern Adirondack, while Isabella Gilmore had 10 and Abigail Peryea had eight.
“Northern Adirondack led from start to finish. It was a tough night for the Red Storm,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said.
“I thought that NAC moved the ball well and played very unselfishly. They have a very talented team that works hard at both ends of the court.
For the Red Storm, Alex LaDue led with five points, including one three-pointer. Calleigh LaDue, and Bethany Clark also hit a three apiece.
—
Northern Adirondack 57, Saranac Lake 17
NAC (57)
LaBarge 3-0-6, Gilmore 3-4-10, Belrose 5-0-14, Poupore 0-1-1, Abigail Peryea 4-0-8, Charland 3-0-6, Abby Peryea 6-0-12. Totals: 24-5-57.
SL (17)
Leeret 1-0-2, A. LaDue 2-0-5, Owens 0-0-0, Hewitt 1-0-2, Peer 1-0-2, Clark 1-0-3, C. LaDue 1-0-3, Small 0-0-0, Whitson 0-0-0, Meyer 0-0-0. Totals: 7-0-17
Halftime- NAC, 30-9.
3 point goals- NAC (4) Belrose 4. SL (3) A. LaDue, C. LaDue, Clark.
AUSABLE VALLEY 48
MORIAH 20
MORIAH — Kaydence Hoehn led the game with 19 points, including one trey, pushing the Patriots past the Vikings.
Next in line were Reese Shambo and Sara Richards, with nine points apiece. Richards also netted one three-pointer.
For Moriah, Zoe Olcott led with six points, followed by Hannah Gaddor’s five.
“We weren’t ready for AuSable’s speed and they pounded us at every fundamental aspect of the game,” Moriah coach Gary Olcott said. “We’ve got to pick up the pieces and regroup for two more tough games next week.”
AuSable Valley 48, Moriah 20
AuSable Valley (48)
Richards 4-0-9, Hickey 0-0-0, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglas 1-0-2, Hoehn 8-2-19, Egglefield 0-0-0, L. Douglas 1-0-2, Schier 0-0-0, Shambo 4-1-9, Durgan 3-1-7. Totals: 21-4-48.
Moriah (20)
Marcil 1-0-2, Snyder 1-1-3, Anderson 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 3-0-6, Trow 2-0-4, Gaddor 1-3-5, Towns 0-0-0, Sprague 0-0-0 . Totals: 8-4-20.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 31-10.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (2) Richards, Hoehn.
BOYS
NON LEAGUE
BOQUET VALLEY 66
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 16
ELIZABETHTOWN — Jackson Hooper’s double-double, 19 points and 13 rebounds, helped the Griffins to dominate the Orange.
Maddox Rice also contributed 12 points with two three-pointers, and Michael Race had 11 points. Ben Burdo, Bode Buehler and Jameson Fiegl each hit a trey.
For Indian Lake/Long Lake, Alec Fraiser led with six points and Joey Brouthers had five.
Boquet soundly led at the half, 44-5.
—
Boquet Valley 66, Indian Lake/Long Lake 16
Boquet Valley (66)
Smith 0-0-0, Hooper 9-1-19, Burdo 1-0-3, Race 5-1-11, Buehler 1-0-3, Fiegl 3-0-7, Lobdell 3-2-8, Rice 4-2-12, Egglefield 1-1-3. Totals: 27-7-66.
IL/LL (16)
Clark 0-0-0, Brouthers 2-1-5, Hutchins 1-0-3, Hosley 1-0-2, Stanton 0-0-0, Fraiser 3-0-6. Totals: 7-1-16.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 44-5.
3 point goals- BV (5) Burdo, Fiegl, Buehler, Rice 2. IL/LL (1) Hutchins.
