Lake Placid downs Saranac Lake

LAKE PLACID — Winning pitcher Grace Crawford helped her cause with three hits on Monday to help give Lake Placid a 15-6 victory over Saranac Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Crawford struck out seven and walked only one.
Danaya Patterson and Nadia Phillip added two hits each for the Blue Bombers, who bolted out to a 13-3 lead after three innings.
Karlie Goetz accounted for a single, double and triple for the Red Storm. Payton Barry added two hits.
—
Lake Placid 15, Saranac Lake 6
Saranac Lake 012 300 0 — 6 8 3
Lake Placid 535 110 x — 15 11 3
Meyer, Goetz (5) and Cleator. Crawford and Tavares. WP- Crawford. LP- Meyer. 2B- Hurteau (SLCS), Meyer (SLCS), Goetz (SLCS), Barry (SLCS). Patterson (LPCS). 3B- Goetz (SLCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 7
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
ELLENBURG — Anika Knight had three hits, including a three-run homer in the fourth inning, to lead the way for the Bobcats.
Hallie Gilmore added two hits and a RBI and Madilyn Seguin a triple for NAC in support of winning pitcher Rhylee Poupore, who struck out 13.
The Patriots' offense was paced by Hailey Tender who ended up with two hits and two RBI.
—
NAC 7, AuSable Valley 5
AuSable Valley 100 004 0 — 5 3 2
NAC 100 501 x — 7 8 3
Sawyer, Hickey (4) and Richards. Poupore and Seguin. WP- Poupore. LP- Sawyer. 3B- Seguin (NAC). HR- Knight (NAC).
SARANAC 11
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
CHAMPLAIN — Winning pitcher Aislyn Liberty tossed a three-hitter and struck out seven for the Chiefs.
Olivia Benjamin paced the Saranac offense with a triple and single, while Liberty and Tori Wells added doubles.
Bailee LaFountain had a double and single for the Cougars.
—
Saranac 11, NCCS 2
Saranac 040 110 5 — 11 4 2
NCCS 000 110 0 — 2 3 5
Liberty and Benjamin, Macomber (5). McComb and Bresnahan. WP- Liberty. LP- McComb. 2B- Wells (SCS), Liberty (SCS), LaFountain (NCCS). 3B- Benjamin (SCS).
TICONDEROGA 20
MORIAH 7
PORT HENRY — The Sentinels scored 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Winning pitcher Anna Whitman helped her cause with a single, triple and home run.
Cassidy Mattison rapped out four hits in the win, while Kennedy Davis, Lizzie Rich and Sophia Dorsett chipped in with two apiece, with Davis hitting a home run.
Emily Gangi had a double and single for the Vikings.
—
Ticonderoga 20, Moriah 7
Ticonderoga (11)03 004 2 — 20 16 4
Moriah 200 030 2 — 7 6 12
Whitman, Paige (6) and Dorsett. G. Eichen and Hayes. WP- Whitman. LP- G. Eichen. 2B- Mattison (TCS), Rich (TCS), LaCourse (TCS), Gangi (MCS). 3B- Whitman (TCS). HR- Whitman (TCS).
PERU 19
BEEKMANTOWN 5
BEEKMANTOWN — Kayleigh Jackson notched three hits, while Selena Ramos, Natalie Miner, Isabella Sypek and Rachel Madore all registered two base knocks. Ramos also drove in five runs.
Peru took control for good with a 13-run third frame.
"One bad inning was all it took to put this one out of reach," Eagles coach Kate Duprey said.
"Peru hit 13 singles and ran the bases well. Peru's hits combined with seven batters hit by pitch and seven walks was a recipe for disaster."
Emily Beattie registered the win in the circle and punched out 11 batters and did not walk a batter.
"We were able to put together 10 hits and scored five runs against a very tough pitcher in Emily Beattie," Duprey said. "She also had some solid defense behind her. Left fielder Tynicia Hendrix dove to make a nice catch that ended our fifth inning."
Beekmantown's Kiera Regan cranked a home run to lead off the home half of the fourth inning and totaled two hits and two RBIs.
Nataly Wood and Brooke Ruest both totaled two base knocks.
—
Peru 19, Beekmantown 5
Peru 10(13) 401 0 — 19 13 3
BCS 100 130 0 — 5 10 4
Beattie and Sypek. Lafountain, Brown (3) and Ruest. WP- Beattie. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Brown (BCS). HR- Regan (BCS).
MVAC
SCHROON LAKE/BOLTON 22
CHAZY 3
CHAZY — Julia Laperle rapped out five hits to power Schroon Lake/Bolton to a win over the Eagles.
Ila Hubert added a single, double and triple, while Skyler Scott, Jane Trowbridge, Brittany Mieras and Alison Baker all chipped in with two hits apiece in support of winning pitcher Trowbridge, who struck out 11.
Chazy finished with five hits and Olivia McLennan had a triple.
—
Schroon Lake/Bolton 22, Chazy 3
Schroon Lake/Bolton 311 4(12)1 0 — 22 18 2
Chazy 000 003 0 — 3 5 10
Shaughnessy and Scott. Lizardi, Lucas (6) and Demers. WP- Shaughnessy. LP- Lizardi. 2B- Hubert (SL/B), Laperle (SL/B). 3B- Hubert (SL/B), McLennan (CCRS).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 25
WELLS 4
NORTH CREEK — Megan Mohowski (5-6), Jennie Allen (3-5, 4RBI) and Mackenzie Mulligan (3-4, 4RBI) all had great days at the plate for Johnsburg/Minerva.
Hannah McNally picked up the pitching win, allowed just one hit and fanned 12 batters. She also blasted a homer.
Johnsburg/Minerva finished with 23 hits.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 25, Wells 4
WCS 021 001 0 — 4 1 12
J/M 4(13)3 140 X — 25 23 2
Brooks and Rust. McNally and Wimberly. WP- McNally. LP- Brooks. 2B- Dunbar (J/M). Stevens (J/M). HR- McNally (J/M).
BOQUET VALLEY 26
WILLSBORO 7
ELIZABETHTOWN — Alessia Caputo finished with four hits and six RBI and Abbey Schwoebel four hits and four RBI for Boquet Valley.
Brianna Cornwright and winning pitcher Anna Burdo contributed three hits each and Skylar Bisselle a double and single.
Boquet Valley scored four runs or more in each of the first five innings.
Emily Mitchell and Lexi Nolette accounted for two hits apiece for the Warriors.
—
Boquet Valley 26, Willsboro 7
Willsboro 500 100 2 — 7 9 4
Boquet Valley 465 470 x — 26 21 6
Cassavaugh, La. Nolette (5) and Harrison. Burdo, Monty (6) and Schwoebel. WP- Burdo. LP- Cassavaugh. 2B- Bisselle (BV).
SATURDAY
PERU 6
PLATTSBURGH 2
PERU — Winning pitcher Emily Beattie tossed a three-hitter and Bri Brousseau led the way offensively with a home run and single to power the Nighthawks to a win over the Hornets.
Rachel Madore also rapped out two hits for Peru, which also had a strong game on the defensive end with Natalie Miner, Brousseau, Kayleigh Jackson and Madore leading the way.
Losing pitcher Calli Fitzwater finished with 10 strikeouts. Alyssa Hemingway had a double for PHS.
—
Peru 6, Plattsburgh 2
Plattsburgh 000 002 0 — 2 3 1
Peru 301 011 x — 6 7 1
Fitzwater and Duquette. Beattie and Sypek. WP- Beattie. LP- Fitzwater. 2B- Hemingway (PHS). HR- Brousseau.
FRIDAY
MORIAH 10
SARANAC LAKE 3
SARANAC LAKE — Gwen Eichen went the distance for the pitching win and Emily Gangi led the way offensively with two hits as the Vikings defeated the Red Storm.
Moriah took early control of the game by scoring four runs in the top of the second for a 5-0 advantage.
Sydney Leeret paced Saranac Lake with two hits. Kayden Glascock added a triple and Kylee Meyer a double.
—
Moriah 10, Saranac Lake 3
Moriah 140 120 2 — 10 5 2
Saranac Lake 000 110 1 — 3 7 2
G. Eichen and Hayes. Goetz, Meyer (4) and Whitson. WP- G. Eichen. LP- Goetz. 2B- Meyer (SLCS). 3B- Glascock (SL).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 12
TICONDEROGA 3
TICONDEROGA — Anika Knight, Rhylee Poupore and Emily VanValkenburg powered the way with two hits apiece as the Bobcats built up a commanding early lead in their win over the Sentinels. VanValkenburg drove in three runs.
Poupore struck out five and walked three in getting the pitching victory.
Lizzie Rich had a single, double and three RBI for Ticonderoga. Andrea Paige and Kennedy Davis also added two hits each.
—
NAC 12, Ticonderoga 3
NAC 343 002 0 — 12 10 1
Ticonderoga 002 010 0 — 3 6 5
Poupore and Seguin. Whitman, Paige (7) and Dorsett. WP- Poupore. LP- Whitman. 2B- Knight (NAC), Rich (TCS).
