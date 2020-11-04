Lake Placid, Boquet Valley end in scoreless draw

WESTPORT — The Lake Placid and Boquet Valley boys were deadlocked all the way through, Wednesday.
The Blue Bombers and Griffins finished their Northern Soccer League game in a scoreless stalemate.
"Very evenly played match with good performances on both sides," Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. "Both keepers made key saves at important moments, and each side had very solid defensive performances."
John Armstrong had 11 saves for Lake Placid, while Griffins keeper Brandon Tromblee made eight stops.
—
Lake Placid 0, Boquet Valley 0 (OT)
Lake Placid 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boquet 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots- Boquet Valley 11, Lake Placid 9.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 11. Tromblee, BV, 8.
PERU 1
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
PERU — Sometimes a goal comes early, and sometimes a goal comes really early.
The lone goal of the game for Peru came just 38 seconds in and proved to be the difference.
Dominik Nuzzo sent a perfect cross from the left sideline that Declan Edwards headed over Hornet keeper Jackson Ryan's reach for Peru's tally.
Michael McBride registered a four-save shutout for Peru.
Ryan turned away four shots to anchor Plattsburgh.
—
Peru 1, Plattsburgh High 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
Peru 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, PCS, Edwards (Nuzzo), 0:38.
Shots- Peru 7, Plattsburgh High 4
Saves- Ryan, PHS, 4. McBride, PCS, 4.
CHAZY 4
SARANAC LAKE 1
CHAZY — The Eagles scored four unanswered goals and capped off a successful first half with plenty of momentum for the second.
Already up 2-0, Riley Hansen scored his second goal of the game with one second left before halftime to sink a dagger into the Red Storm.
Hansen netted the first goal of the game, which was followed by a marker from Ben Dickerson.
Joey deOndarza gave Chazy a 4-0 advantage just over a minute into the second half and registered two assists in the first 40 minutes.
Colter Cheney-Seymour got Saranac Lake on the board with an assist from Bailey Bartholomew a bit past the midway mark of the second.
Zane Stevens' seven stops anchored the Eagles in goal, while Nate McCarthy (4) and Kenny Lawless (2) combined to stop six shots for the Red Storm.
—
Chazy 4, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac Lake 0 1 — 1
Chazy 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, CCRS, Hansen (deOndarza), 8:14. 2, CCRS, Dickerson (deOndarza), 22:30. 3, CCRS, Hansen (Dickerson), 39:59.
Second half- 4, CCRS, deOndarza (Hansen), 1:12. 5, SLCS, Cheney-Seymour (Bartholomew), 23:15.
Shots- Chazy 15, Saranac Lake 14
Saves- McCarthy (4) Lawless (2), SLCS, 6 Stevens, CCRS, 7.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars netted three first-half goals and added an insurance marker in the second to get past the Knights.
Chase Ross scored twice in the first half, while Lucas Hemingway and Lucas Bedard tallied Northeastern Clinton's second and fourth goals, respectively.
Reid LaValley finished with three assists, and Ryan Johnston Jr. had one helper.
"(NCCS) is one of the best, if not the best, teams this season," Seton Catholic coach Charlie Gay said. "They play really well together and are a talented group of kids."
Gay said he was proud of the way his team played.
"I think this was the best game defensively we’ve played all year and best overall game as well," Gay said. "We did a good job of pressuring and marking them around the 18."
He complimented the performances of Alex Coupal, Aiden Pearl and Wyatt Trzaskos.
Northeastern Clinton's John Bulson recorded a four-save shutout, and Coupal had 13 stops in the Knight nets.
—
Northeastern Clinton 4, Seton Catholic 0
Northeastern 3 1 — 4
Seton Catholic 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, Ross (LaValley), 10:00. 2, NCCS, Hemingway (Johnston Jr.), 20:00. 3, NCCS, Ross (LaValley), 36:00.
Second half- 4, NCCS, Bedard (LaValley), 6:00.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 21, Seton Catholic 7
Saves- Bulson, NCCS, 4. Coupal, SC, 13.
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
CHAZY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Three goals in both the first and second halves was more than enough for the Patriots to defeat the Eagles.
Jenna Stanley and Jill Bezio both scored two times, and Kamryn Bezio and Camden Strong added one goal apiece for AuSable Valley.
Lilley Keyser and Addie Stanley both totaled two assists, and Emma Crowningshield registered a helper.
Koree Stillwell's fives saves secured the Patriots' shutout.
Samantha Gonyo turned in nine saves for Chazy.
—
AuSable Valley 6, Chazy 0
Chazy 0 0 — 0
AuSable 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, AVCS, J. Stanley (A. Stanley), 15:54. 2, AVCS, J. Bezio (A. Stanley), 27:05. 3, AVCS, J. Bezio (Keyser), 32:20.
Second half- 4, AVCS, J. Stanley (Keyser), 30:26. 5, AVCS, K. Bezio, 32:41. 6, AVCS, Strong (Crowningshield), 39:54.
Shots- AuSable Valley 14, Chazy 5
Saves- Gonyo, CCRS, 9. Stillwell, AVCS, 5.
BEEKMANTOWN 13
WILLSBORO 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Eight different Eagles scored at least once to power their team's scoring attack.
Danielle Dyke and Kiera Regan led Beekmantown with hat tricks, and Sophie King and Faith Whitney both scored twice for the Eagles.
Bella Brown, Payton Parliment and Elizabeth Chapman all found the back of the net once to boost Beekmantown.
Jenna Ford netted the lone goal to prevent the shutout for the Warriors.
Lauren Cross managed three saves for the Eagles, and Abby Bruno accounted for 16 stops to help the busy Willsboro defense.
—
Beekmantown 13, Willsboro 1
Willsboro 1 0 — 1
Beekmantown 5 8 — 13
First half- 1, BCS, Regan, 1:34. 2, BCS, B. Brown (L. Brown), 13:08. 3, BCS, Parliment, 14:01. 4, BCS, Regan, 22:34. 5, BCS, Dyke (Provost), 29:00. 6, WICS, Ford, 31:36.
Second half- 7, BCS, Dyke (L. Brown), 2:07. 8, BCS, Dyke (McCasland), 5:37. 9, BCS, King (Provost), 6:28. 10, BCS, Chapman (Regan), 20:46. 11, BCS, Regan (Provost), 26:45. 12, BCS Whitney, no time. 13, BCS, Whitney (Parliment), 30:36. 14, BCS, King (Chapman), 34:50.
Shots- Beekmantown 30, Willsboro 4.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 16. Cross, BCS, 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.