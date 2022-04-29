Lake Placid beats Saranac Lake on the links, 6-0

LAKE PLACID — Brady Tremblay finished the day two strokes over par to lead Lake Placid’s golfers in a win over Saranac Lake, Friday.
He beat the Red Storm’s Noah Jewtraw, 37-50, in the No. 1 match to finish with the day’s lowest score.
Three other Blue Bombers carded 45 or below, with Jack Armstrong, Chris Byrne and Grady Draper scoring 45, 40 and 42, respectively.
Jewtraw’s 50 ended up being the low score on the day for Saranac Lake.
Lake Placid 6, Saranac Lake 0
No. 1- Tremblay (LPCS) def. Jewtraw, 37-50.
No. 2- Armstrong (LPCS) def. Rutgers, 45-63.
No. 3- Byrne (LPCS) def. Roscoe, 40-61.
No. 4- Draper (LPCS) def. McGinnis, 42-66.
No. 5- Wright (LPCS) def. Patnode, 47-58.
No. 6- Foley (LPCS) def. Laba, 59-74.
PERU 4.5
BEEKMANTOWN 1.5
PORT KENT — The Eagles kept things interesting, but the Nighthawks flew higher at Harmony Golf Course.
As he often does, Keegan Smith finished at the top, shooting a low 38 in the No. 1 match to beat Beekmantown’s Keegan Simone.
Peru’s Nicholas Palmer and Eagle Zach Dubray finished with a 41-41 tie to split a point between their respective teams, while Jessie Giddings took Beekmantown’s lone win on the day in the No. 4 match.
Liam Clark, Brady O’Connell and Hayden Pelkey accounted for the other Nighthawk wins in a close night of competition that saw only one player on either team shoot above 55.
Peru 4.5, Beekmantown 1.5
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Seamone, 38-45.
No. 2- Palmer (PCS) tied Dubray (BCS), 41-41.
No. 3- Clark (PCS) def. Burdo, 44-48.
No. 4- Giddings (BCS) def. Sweeney, 47-56.
No. 5- O’Connell (PCS) def. Beebie, 53-54.
No. 6- Pelkey (PCS) def. Noviski, 49-53.
MORIAH 6
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Thomas Clarke’s 37 on the day was a full 10 strokes lower than anyone else as the Vikings handily defeated the Knights.
Clarke beat Seton Catholic’s Thane Shalton, 37-54, in the No. 1 match, with Logan Gilbo’s 47 ending as the second best Moriah score, as Gilbo beat Wyatt Trzaskos.
Nick Winters, Vance Hickock, Sylas Reeder and Lance Snyder all took wins for the Vikings in their respective matchups.
Moriah 6, Seton Catholic 0
No. 1- Clarke (MCS) def. Shalton, 37-54.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Trzaskos, 47-68.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Hughes 53-60.
No. 4- Hickock (MCS) def. Waldron, 55-72.
No. 5- Reeder (MCS) def. Spiegel, 53-67.
No. 6- Snyder (MCS) def. Metcalf, 60-66.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PORT KENT — A couple of Cougar golfers fought tough wind conditions to keep their scores under 40 in a Northeastern win.
Ben Fredette and Chase Letourneau led the way for the Cougars, posting scores of 37 and 38 respectively.
Dawson Guay and Evan Manor picked up the other wins for NCCS.
Porter Goodman carded the low score for the Patriots with a 45, but Grant Weerts and Ethan Crowningshield picked up the Ausable Valley squad’s two wins.
Northeastern Clinton 4, AuSable Valley 2
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) def. Goodman, 38-45.
No. 2- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Thomas, 37-50.
No. 3- Weerts (AVCS) def. C. Fredette, 46-53.
No. 4- Guay (NCCS) def. Allen, 51-52.
No. 5-Manor (NCCS) def. Dorr, 51-61.
No. 6- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. Rabideau, 59-67.
SARANAC 5
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Dax Lashway and Nathan and Leah Hamel handily won the No. 1 through No. 3 matches to secure a Chief win.
Nathan Hamel’s 44 was good for low score of the day as he beat Gage Mosier in the No. 2 match.
Cole Dingman and Eric Glover won their matches for Saranac by forfeit, and the No. 6 match went uncontested.
Saranac 5, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. O’Neil, 48-66.
No. 2- N. Hamel (SCS) def. Mosier, 44-75.
No. 3- L. Hamel (SCS) def. Wojcik, 47-74.
No. 4- Dingman (SCS) won by forfeit, scored 52.
No. 5- Glover (SCS) won by forfeit, scored 60.
No. 6- Not contested.
THURSDAY
BOQUET VALLEY 6, SCHROON LAKE 0
SCHROON LAKE 4, KEENE 2
SCHROON LAKE — The Griffins and Wildcats each came away with wins in a tri-match with the Beavers.
The closest tilt came in the No. 1 match of the Boquet Valley/Schroon Lake matchup, with Oakley Buehler’s 44 ending up the low score on the day as he beat Austin Hartwell, 3-and-1.
Hartwell defeated his Keene counterpart, Ethan Sawyer, though, taking their battle, 5-and-4.
Boden Buehler, Ben Burdo, Breden Liberi and Leo Hatch all took contested matches for the Griffins as well, while Greyson King won the No. 6 match by forfeit.
In their matchup with Keene, Ronan Deslauriers, Josiah Melville and AJ Masiello all joined Hartwell in taking wins for the Wildcats.
Hyler Isham was Keene’s lone win in a contested matchup on the day, beating Schroon Lake’s Paul Provoncha in the No. 4 match
Bouquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake 0
Schroon Lake 4, Keene 2
No. 1- O. Buehler (BVCS) def. Hartwell (SL), 3-and-1; Hartwell def. Sawyer (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 2- B. Buehler (BVCS) def. Deslauriers (SL), 4-and-3. Deslauriers def. Jacobson (KCS), 4-and-3.
No. 3- Burdo (BVCS), def. Melville (SL), 4-and-2; Melville def Becker (KCS) 3-and-1.
No. 4- Liberi (BVCS), def. Provoncha (SL), 3-and-2; Isham (KCS), def. Provoncha, 2UP.
No. 5- Hatch (BVCS) def. Masiello (SL), 5-and-4; Masiello def. Durant (KCS) 4-and-3.
No. 6- King (BVCS) wins by forfeit; Kelly (KCS) wins by forfeit.
