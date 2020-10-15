Lake Placid beats rival Saranac Lake, 2-0

LAKE PLACID — Two goals in the second half and some good goalkeeping sent Lake Placid to a 2-0 win over Saranac Lake in girls Northern Soccer League play, Wednesday.
Dari Patterson and Emma Adragna both netted a goal, and Natalie Tavares assisted on both to lead the Blue Bombers on offense.
Lea O'Brien turned away six shots to preserve the clean sheet in Lake Placid's nets.
Amya Hurteau made 14 saves and stopped a penalty kick for the Red Storm.
"The first half was an equal match," Blue Bombers coach Brenden Gotham said. "Saranac Lake played great defense and had some chances.
"Lake Placid put a lot of pressure on late in the second half. Natalie Tavares and Riley Preston had great games for Lake Placid, and Saranac Lake's defense was very strong."
Lake Placid 2, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Lake Placid 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, LP, Patterson (Tavares), 24:12. 2, LP, Adragna (Tavares), 31:02.
Shots- Lake Placid 16, Saranac Lake 6
Saves- Hurteau, SL, 14. O'Brien, LP, 6.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
PERU 2
PERU — The Eagles scored five unanswered goals before Peru got on the board and coasted.
Danielle Dyke recorded a hat trick, and Faith Whitney added two more goals to the Beekmantown cause.
Luci Brown also chipped in with a tally to round out the Eagles' offensive output.
"Beekmantown came out strong and ready to play," Peru coach Bill Pafford said. "Give them all the credit for taking control of the game early and never looking back. Bri Brousseau tried to keep us in it early, but we just didn't help her out collectively."
Brousseau piled up 16 saves to anchor Peru, and Macayla Scofield had 10 saves for Beekmantown.
Peru's two goals came from Abby Bruce and McKenzie Brown.
Beekmantown 6, Peru 2
Beekmantown 4 2 — 6
Peru 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, BCS, Dyke (Brown), 24:48. 2, BCS, Dyke (Provost), 28:52. 3, BCS, Whitney (Brown), 36:37. 4, BCS, Brown (Whitney), 39:37.
Second half- 5, BCS, Dyke (Provost), 6:06. 6, PCS, Bruce, 20:11. 7, PCS, Brown (Mitchell), 23:32. 8, BCS, Whitney (Chapman), 21:03.
Shots- Beekmantown 22, Peru 12
Saves- Scofield, BCS, 10. Brousseau, PCS, 16.
SARANAC 2
SETON CATHOLIC 0
SARANAC — The only thing better than one goal is two.
Sydney Myers would agree with that as she scored once in both the first and second halves to lead the Chiefs past the Knights.
Myers found the back of the net with 26 minutes gone in the first half off a Brenna Ducatte assist and then scored again near the midway mark of the second thanks to a helper from Lia Parker.
"We moved the ball well, and it was nice to utilize all our players and get a solid win," Saranac coach Mary LoTemplio said.
"Seton played us tough, and it was good test for us."
Kennedy Spriggs made 13 saves for Seton Catholic.
Saranac 2, Seton Catholic 0
Seton 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, Myers (Ducatte), 26:00.
Second half- 2, Myers (Parker), 19:00.
Shots- Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 0
Saves- Spriggs, SC, 13. Couture, SCS, 0.
BOYS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
CHAMPLAIN — There's never a bad time for your first varsity goal, and Tyler Guay's came at a perfect time.
Guay scored on a corner kick feed from Marcus Bedard with 29 seconds left in the first half, and that marker proved to be the difference.
Cougars coach Nick Trombley said the game was very evenly matched with both sides having opportunities.
In fact, both teams finished with seven shots on goal.
John Bulson registered a seven-save shutout for Northeastern Clinton, and Ryan Taylor notched six saves in the Hornets' goals.
Northeastern Clinton 1, Plattsburgh High 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, NCCS, Guay (Bedard), 39:31.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 7, Plattsburgh High 7
Saves- Bulson, NCCS, 7. Taylor, PHS, 6.
SARANAC 2
CHAZY 0
CHAZY — Jack Mather helped put the Chiefs ahead early, and Zach Rainville provided some insurance late to send their squad home happy.
Nik Hamel gave Mather a feed at the 10:42 mark that he buried, and Rainville scored with 27:13 gone in the second half thanks to a Conner Burns assist.
Branden Ashley recorded the five-save shutout to boost Saranac.
Eagle keeper Zane Stevens accounted for three stops.
Saranac 2, Chazy 0
Saranac 1 1 — 2
Chazy 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, SCS, Mather (Hamel), 10:42.
Second half- 2, SCS, Rainville (Burns), 27:13.
Shots- Chazy 6, Saranac 5
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 5. Stevens, CCRS, 3.
SARANAC LAKE 2
LAKE PLACID 2 (OT)
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm scored twice in the first half, and the Blue Bombers returned the favor in the second.
Bailey Bartholomew accounted for both of Saranac Lake's goals, while Joose Kahkonen and Alex Wright netted goals for Lake Placid.
Just like the score, shots were even at 10-all.
Nate McCarthy finished with eight saves for the Red Storm, and Blue Bomber keeper Jack Armstrong made eight stops.
"Both teams saw plenty of opportunities for a third goal, but both goalies made a few big saves," Saranac Lake coach Brad Rafferty said. "(We) had a couple roll just wide, while Lake Placid rung one off the bar near the end of the second half.
"Bailey Bartholomew had a very strong game for (us) with several chances to complete the hat trick, while Joose Kahkonen was a noticeable force on offense for Lake Placid."
Saranac Lake 2, Lake Placid 2 (OT)
Lake Placid 0 2 0 0 — 2
Saranac Lake 2 0 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, SLCS, Bartholomew (Mariano), 6:08. 2, SLCS, Bartholomew (Hayden), 25:26.
Second half- 3, LP, Kahkonen (Grady), 16:49. 4, LP, Wright (Le), 18:37.
Shots- Lake Placid 10, Saranac Lake 10
Saves- McCarthy, SLCS, 8. Armstrong, LP, 8.
