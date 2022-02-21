Krauseneck sets single-season assist record as Plattsburgh State women win 15-1

PLATTSBURGH — Emma Killeen recorded her first collegiate hat trick and Sara Krauseneck broke the program's single-season assists record, as the No. 2 Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team posted a 15-1 Northeast Women's Hockey League win over Buffalo State on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena in its regular-season finale.
The victory extended the Cardinals' unbeaten streak to 17 games and marked the most goals the Cardinals have scored in a game since defeating Chatham University, 15-0, on Nov. 14, 2003.
Prior to the start of the contest, Plattsburgh State honored graduate student defenseman Erin McArdle, graduate student forward Kaitlin Drew-Mead, Killeen, senior forward Taylor Whitney and graduate student forward Annie Katonka as a part of Senior Day.
On the Cardinals' eighth goal of the game, Krauseneck earned the record-breaking assist, pushing her season total to 32. Bridget Balisy set the previous mark of 31 during the 2015-16 season. Krauseneck will now have her eyes set on the NCAA Division III single-season record of 42, which is shared by Colleen Baude of the Rochester Institute of Technology (2001-02) and Ashley Ryan of Elmira College (2014-15).
Killeen registered four points on three goals and an assist, while Nicole Unsworth tallied four points on two goals and two assists. Krauseneck and Ivy Boric each netted two goals and earned an assist, while Whitney distributed four assists.
Tatem Cheney put the Cardinals on the board at 2:25 of the first period on assists from McArdle and Whitney, and Boric cashed in on a Katonka feed at 7:09 of the first to make it a 2-0 game. Sierra Benjamin scored a power-play goal at 9:01 of the first period on assists from Katonka and Boric, while Krauseneck scored unassisted at 16:46 of the first.
With just 1:10 left in the first period, Unsworth tallied on feeds from Drew-Mead and Mae Olshansky to give the Cardinals a 5-0 advantage heading into the first intermission.
Buffalo State scored its lone goal of the contest at 3:08 of the second period when junior forward Sarah Jackson found the back of the net on a pass from Hannah Tingley, but just 2:08 later, Krauseneck put the Cardinals back on the scoreboard, using assists from Katonka and first-year defenseman Mattie Norton. Killeen and Boric scored goals just 1:05 apart, with Killeen receiving assists from Norton and Whitney and Boric utilizing assists from Krauseneck and Kendall Wasik.
The Cardinals would score three more times before the second intermission, beginning with Killeen's second goal of the game on passes from Unsworth and Norton at 17:14 of the second. Unsworth scored her second of the contest on assists from Wasik and Olshansky at 18:04 of the second period, while Lily Stumm pushed the puck past the goal line just 29 seconds later on assists from Benjamin and Rachel Martin . Plattsburgh State took an 11-1 lead into the locker rooms at the second intermission.
Martin scored her first collegiate goal at 9:28 of the third period on the power play, utilizing passes from Stumm and Killeen. Tes Hurd netted her second collegiate marker at 12:53 of the third on a pass from Whitney, and Whitney dished the assist to Killeen's hat trick goal at 19:04 of the third period. Olshansky buried a shot on the power play with 1.2 seconds left on assists from Drew-Mead and Unsworth.
Senior goaltender Ashley Davis made 11 saves in the victory for the Cardinals, while junior goaltender Valerie Helminen and first-year goaltender Jessica Auge made 35 and 24 stops, respectively, in the loss for the Bengals.
The Cardinals went 3-for-6 on the power play, while the Bengals were scoreless on their lone opportunity with the extra skater. Plattsburgh State finished with a 74-12 edge in shots on goal.
Plattsburgh State rises to 22-2-1 overall (17-0-1 NEWHL) with the win and begins its pursuit for a fourth NEWHL championship when it hosts fourth-seeded Potsdam in the semifinal round on March 1, at 7 p.m. as the tournament's top seed.
