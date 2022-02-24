CLINTONVILLE — In the AuSable Valley basketball coaches’ room, there are some scribbles and a play on a whiteboard.
“Look at that right there,” AuSable Valley boys basketball coach Jamie Douglass said. “I have no idea what it means. That’s probably the best play in history.”
Douglass was referring to a play John Konowitz drew up on Jan. 27 after the Patriots practiced.
That play has yet to be erased and now serves as a great memory of the North Country basketball icon.
Konowitz, 76, passed away unexpectedly a day after drawing up that play and left countless people with heavy hearts as they tried to cope with the loss of a great man that meant the world to so many.
PLAYING IN HIS MEMORY
On Monday night, the AuSable Valley and Seton Catholic boys and girls played the final games of Judy’s 11th annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Basketball Tournament — a tournament Konowitz founded in honor of his wife Judy who has Alzheimer’s.
This year, tournament games were held on individual dates rather than on weekends in November when they usually took place due to scheduling restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The games Monday night were the first without Konowitz in attendance, but his presence still could be felt.
“He was always compassionate,” Douglass said. “That’s how it starts. It starts with caring for people, and that’s what he did.”
Through its 11 years, the tournament has handed out more than $125,000 in scholarships to local student-athletes and $225,000 in total with funds going back to Alzheimer’s awareness.
The tournament resonated with many and showcased the type of person Konowitz was. He was a kind-hearted individual who always wanted to give back to a North Country community that cherished him.
LOVE FOR THE GAME
The New Jersey native started his coaching tenure as the head coach of the AuSable Valley boys basketball team in 1974. Konowitz coached there until 1982 before spending stints as the head coach of North Country Community College (1982-85), SUNY New Paltz (1985-89) and SUNY Cortland (1989-95).
During that time, he accumulated 281 wins and took multiple teams on playoff runs. He is an inaugural member of the AuSable Valley and North Country Community College Hall of Fames and earned SUNYAC Coach of the Year honors during his final season with Cortland.
“He is the godfather of North Country basketball,” said Douglass, who graduated from AuSable Valley in 1980 and played for Konowitz.
Konowitz helped coach at numerous basketball camps, including the KC Jones Basketball Camp for over two decades. It would not be unusual to see Konowitz at outdoor basketball courts or community centers working with local youth who wanted to play basketball.
The bottom line was Konowitz loved the game, and more importantly, he cared about being a good person to others.
“He was someone who wanted you to be better every day, and he wanted you to be someone who could influence others to be better every day,” said AuSable Valley boys basketball assistant coach Mike Maloney, who also played for Konowitz and graduated in 1982.
“Just be good people to everyone you meet. That’s what he wanted. He cared about people. He wanted people to succeed.”
STICKING AROUND
Even after his head coaching days came to a close, Konowitz never truly left coaching.
Most recently, he served as a volunteer assistant for the AuSable Valley boys and Plattsburgh State men’s basketball teams.
He was a longtime member of former Cardinal coach Tom Curle’s staff before sticking around to help Mike Blaine who is now at the helm of Plattsburgh.
Right after he began to settle in with the Cardinals, Blaine said various members of the squad reached out and asked if he would be keeping Konowitz as a volunteer assistant.
After the two were able to meet, Blaine found that it was a no-brainer to keep Konowitz with Plattsburgh.
“I was impressed with as much experience as he had, he never hit you over the head with it,” Blaine said.
“It was just more of a subtle suggestion and bringing an idea to the table. He never wanted to get in the way of a head coach. The fact he was able to nudge an idea to be considered without being overt about it was a true testament to his character and being a selfless leader. It says so much about who he was as a person.”
What struck Blaine the most about Konowitz was his ability to connect with anyone and his sense of humor.
A day out on the golf course was all he needed to realize this.
“I remember we were playing in the same foursome at the Plattsburgh State Athletics golf outing,” Blaine said. “The poor soul was trying to help me with my swing. By the 15th hole, I hit a drive worth talking about. John turned to me with a little smirk and then said, ‘See, it’s just like we tell the guys. You might miss 99 shots, but you could still make the 100th.’
“It’s just little things like that and him checking up on the team and I that I will miss the most.”
BACK WHERE IT ALL STARTED
Just like he played a pivotal role at Plattsburgh State, Konowitz did the same with AuSable Valley.
“I remember one day he asked if I wanted him to be on the bench with me,” Douglass said. “I told him that I absolutely would, and it was like a dream come true. So here I was coaching, and I had my old coach right next to me.”
Recently, the Patriots played a tough game against Saranac. It was one of the first they had to play without Konowitz on the bench.
AuSable Valley ended up winning 63-55, but there were moments throughout where Douglass missed having the person he always could rely on.
“He was that steadying person,” Douglass said. “When there was trouble, he always had an answer. His big thing was always, ‘Are we better today than we were yesterday? Together we will handle it.’
“That always stuck with me and all the players John connected with.”
PLAYING FOR COACH
There is a clear mantra for the Patriots the rest of the season.
“Now we have a reason to play,” AuSable Valley senior Eli Douglas said. “We’re playing for Coach K.”
For the boy who Konowitz nicknamed Speedy when he was a third-grader after watching him run around at a gym not having any clue how to play basketball, there’s plenty of motivation now as he finishes his high school career.
Douglas described Konowitz in three ways — unselfish, a legend and a true gentleman.
“He meant the world to me,” Douglas said. “He was always keeping me in check. He always complimented me on my achievements and told me how to improve from my failures. He was family.”
And as Douglas was describing Konowitz, his coach figured out what Konowitz was trying to say with the final play he ever drew up.
“He was trying to say, ‘When the game is on the line, put the ball in Speedy’s hands, and put the other players where they can succeed.’
“That right there was the Konowitz effect.”
