PLATTSBURGH – Kelsea Healis, who has assistant coaching experience at both SUNY Geneseo and Alfred University, has been named the head women's volleyball coach at Plattsburgh State, Athletic Director Mike Howard announced, Friday.
"We are extremely excited to be welcoming Kelsea to Cardinal Country," Howard said. "The experience she brings as a former SUNYAC student-athlete will certainly allow for a quick transition to a very competitive conference. She has also had an opportunity to work with some great mentors over the past few years as an assistant coach. I have no doubt that we will see much continued growth of our program under her leadership in the coming years."
Healis most recently served as a volunteer assistant coach at Geneseo during the 2020-21 academic year, assisting with the Knights' practices during a COVID-affected year in which no SUNYAC women's volleyball teams competed due to the pandemic.
Prior to Geneseo, Healis worked as a graduate assistant coach at Alfred for two years. At Alfred, she helped the Saxons qualify for the four-team Empire 8 Tournament in 2018, while Alfred also defeated three different SUNYAC teams during her tenure with the program.
In addition to her coaching duties, she advised the department's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and served as an assistant NCAA site representative for the Potsdam Regional and the Ithaca Regional in consecutive years.
As an undergraduate student-athlete, Healis saw action in 117 matches over four years while competing for SUNY Potsdam. She tallied 488 kills and 597 digs during her career in addition to posting 87 total blocks (14 solo, 73 assist) and 86 service aces. Healis was a four-year starter and two-year captain for the Bears and worked with SAAC during her junior and senior years.
"I am extremely honored and excited to lead the Plattsburgh State's women's volleyball program to success," Healis said. "Thank you to Athletic Director Mike Howard for this opportunity and for welcoming me into the Cardinal family. I am looking forward to working with this team and to the upcoming fall season."
