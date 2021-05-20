Keene's offense too much for Willsboro

KEENE VALLEY — The Keene Valley offense was on full display, Thursday, and outslugged Willsboro, 25-18, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Sophia Johnson had quite the day at the plate, going 6-for-6 with eight RBI and five runs scored, and Megan Quinn pulled off a sparkling defensive play.
Quinn started a triple play by catching a fly ball, stepping on second and throwing out a runner at first.
She also went 5-for-6 at the dish with two RBI and five runs scored.
Lacey Lawrence (4-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs) and Haylie Buysse (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 4 runs) boosted the Beaver offense.
Desiree Cassavaugh turned in a 5-for-6 performance with four runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the Warriors, and Gabby Marble finished 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored.
—
Keene 25, Willsboro 18
WICS (10)02 014 1 — 18 27 0
KCS 365 434 X — 25 27 0
Cassavaugh and Harrison. Buysse and Johnson. WP- Buysse. LP- Cassavaugh. 2B- Buysse (KCS), Quinn (KCS), Lawrence (KCS).
WEDNESDAY
KEENE 29
WELLS 9
KEENE — The Beavers scored 10 in the first and never looked back.
Megan Quinn had two doubles while Marley Harmer and Haylie Buysse each had one for Keene.
Alexis Brooks had three strikeouts pitching for the Indians in the loss.
Sophia Johnson had three strikeouts and Haylie Buysse had one strikeout for Keene.
—
Keene 29, Wells 9
Wells 120 200 4 — 9 13 0
Keene (10)03 4(10)2 X — 29 32 0
Brooks, Hoffman (6) and Rust, Orr (6). Johnson, Buysse (5) and Buysse, Johnson (5). WP- Johnson. LP- Brooks. 2B- Harmer (K), Buysse (K) and Quinn (K, 2).
