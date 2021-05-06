Keene, Johnsburg/Minerva grab softball wins

LONG LAKE — Keene scored 10 runs in the third inning and added 15 in the fifth on the way to a high-scoring 38-12 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference softball on Thursday.

Haylie Buysse was the winning pitcher.

Losing pitcher Annalise Penrose, Haylie Puterko and Emily DeShaw drove in runs for the Orange.

Keene 38, Indian Lake/Long Lake 12

Keene 26(10) 5(15) — 38 16

Indian Lake/Long Lake 440 04 — 12 12

WP- Buysse. LP- Penrose.

JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 19

WELLS 5

WELLS — C. Parker, J. Allen and M. Mokowski rapped out two hits each to help lead Johnsburg/Minerva to its win. Julie Morris was the winning pitcher.

Losing pitcher Alexis Brooks accounted for a double and homer for Wells, which played the game shorthanded. Emma Hoffman also had two hits.

Johnsburg/Minerva 19, Wells 5

Johnsburg/Minerva 411 193 0 — 19 11 4

Wells 002 000 3 — 5 7 14

Morris and Mokowski. Brooks and Rust. WP- Morris. LP- Brooks. 2B- Brooks (WCS). HR- Brooks (WCS).

