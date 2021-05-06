Keene, Johnsburg/Minerva grab softball wins

LONG LAKE — Keene scored 10 runs in the third inning and added 15 in the fifth on the way to a high-scoring 38-12 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference softball on Thursday.
Haylie Buysse was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Annalise Penrose, Haylie Puterko and Emily DeShaw drove in runs for the Orange.
—
Keene 38, Indian Lake/Long Lake 12
Keene 26(10) 5(15) — 38 16
Indian Lake/Long Lake 440 04 — 12 12
WP- Buysse. LP- Penrose.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 19
WELLS 5
WELLS — C. Parker, J. Allen and M. Mokowski rapped out two hits each to help lead Johnsburg/Minerva to its win. Julie Morris was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Alexis Brooks accounted for a double and homer for Wells, which played the game shorthanded. Emma Hoffman also had two hits.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 19, Wells 5
Johnsburg/Minerva 411 193 0 — 19 11 4
Wells 002 000 3 — 5 7 14
Morris and Mokowski. Brooks and Rust. WP- Morris. LP- Brooks. 2B- Brooks (WCS). HR- Brooks (WCS).
