Keene edges out Boquet Valley, 34-33

KEENE — In this low-scoring but close matchup between Keene and Boquet Valley, Haylie Buysse led the Beavers with 23 points to a 34-33 win in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball action, Wednesday.
Buysse also netted five three-pointers. Marley Harmer also hit one trey, finishing with five points. Mia Ellis grabbed eight rebounds and four steals in the win.
“A very close game,” Keene coach Cori Anne Favro said. “Our defense was our strong point and we were able to hold back the Griffins.”
“Megan Quinn played amazing defense and Buysse brought it to the basket for us,” Favro said. “The whole team worked amazing on defense and played together as one unit.”
For Boquet, Abbey Schwoebel scored the game-high 25 points and recorded two threes.
“Schwoebel is hard to stop in the paint and she did a great job,” Favro said. “It was an amazing game by both teams.”
—
Keene 34, Boquet Valley 33
Keene (34)
VanNess 0-0-0, Ellis 0-3-3, Harmer 1-2-5, Buysse 9-0-23, Quinn 1-1-3. Totals: 11-6-34.
Boquet Valley (33)
Monty 1-0-2, Schwoebel 7-9-25, Pulsifer 2-0-4, Caputo 0-1-1, Denton 0-1-1. Totals: 10-11-33.
Halftime- Keene, 17-10.
3 point goals- Keene (6) Buysse 5, Harmer. Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel 2.
SCHROON LAKE 44
LAKE PLACID 37
LAKE PLACID — The trio of Kayli Hayden, Dakotah Cutting and Allison Baker pushed the Wildcats to victory over the Blue Bombers.
Hayden scored the high with 11 points, followed by Cutting’s 10 and Baker’s nine. Hayden and Saige Shaughnessy each hit a three-pointer, while Baker netted two.
For Lake Placid, Arnita Cecunjanin notched 13 points and Julia Crawford had 11.
—
Schroon Lake 44, Lake Placid 37
Schroon Lake (44)
D. Cutting 4-2-10, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Minart 1-2-4, Smith 1-0-2, Hayden 3-4-11, Baker 3-1-9, Shaughnessy 1-0-3, Arnold 1-1-3. Totals: 15-10-44.
Lake Placid (37)
An. Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Phillip 4-0-8, Crawford 5-1-11, Moore 1-0-2, Ar. Cecunjanin 5-3-13, Jordon 0-1-1, Marvin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0, Coursen 0-0-0. Totals: 16-5-37.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 25-18.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (4) Hayden, Shaughnessy, Baker 2.
BOLTON 41
WILLSBORO 40
BOLTON — In another tight game, the Eagles inched by the Warriors, guided by Jane Pfau’s 25 points.
Pfau also netted all five of the game’s three-pointers. Jadynn Egloff tallied seven points in the win.
“We got out to an early lead but Willsboro matched our runs,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “We were tied at the end of each quarter. The game really turned in the fourth quarter when on consecutive possessions juniors Ella Moskov and Pfau hit consecutive baskets to turn the game in our favor.”
Schweickert said during this game, Pfau was as determined as he’d ever seen her, and that he was extremely proud of her performance.
Willsboro’s Jenna Ford led the losing squad with 16 points, while Maddisen Benway and McKinley Belzile each contributed nine points.
“Ford was hard to stop as she is really quick off the dribble,” Schweickert said.
—
Bolton 41, Willsboro 40
Bolton (41)
Egloff 2-3-7, Hubert 0-0-0, Pfau 9-2-25, Moskov 1-2-5, Scott 0-0-0, Kelley 1-1-3, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 1-0-2, Figueroa 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Schwabb 0-0-0. Totals: 14-8-41.
Willsboro (40)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nollette 0-0-0, Arnold 0-0-0, Ford 8-0-16, Benway 4-1-9, Bezile 4-1-9, I. Harrison 3-0-6. Totals: 19-2-40.
Halftime- Tied, 22-22.
3 point goals- Bolton (5) Pfau 5.
CHAZY 50
CROWN POINT 16
CROWN POINT — Hadley Lucas netted five three-pointers and totaled 19 points to lead the Eagles to a rout of the Panthers.
“Chazy’s perimeter shooting was just overwhelming,” Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte said. “They shot lights out in the first half, draining eight from behind the arch.”
Samantha Gonyo-LaFountain also netted 17 points in the win and hit a trio of threes.
For Crown Point, Mackenna Munson led with six points.
“We have struggled all season to put the ball in the basket and this game was no different,” Mazzotte said. “We defended the post well tonight.”
—
Chazy 50, Crown Point 16
Chazy (50)
Langlois 0-0-0, Turek 2-1-5, Gonyo 6-2-17, Lucas 7-0-19, Lapierre 4-0-8, Howell 0-0-0, McChesney 0-1-1, Kennedy 0-0-0, Bush 0-0-0. Totals: 19-4-50.
Crown Point (16)
Munson 3-0-6, Hurlburt 1-0-3, Greenan 1-0-2, Gondal 0-0-0, Kimball 0-0-0, Mazzotte 1-1-3, Duprey 0-0-0, LaMotte 1-0-2, Gibbs 0-0-0
Halftime- Chazy, 35-3.
3 point goals- Chazy (8) Lucas 5, Gonyo 3. CP (1) Hurlburt.
CVAC
SARANAC 33
BEEKMANTOWN 25
BEEKMANTOWN — A 9-0 run to end the game made the difference for the Chiefs, beating the Eagles in a tight contest.
“The girls worked hard in practice all week and really bought into our game plan,” Beekmantown coach Katie Duprey said. “We gave ourselves a chance to come away with the upset, but Saranac isn't undefeated in league play by accident.”
Layla Pellerin’s 11 points led the Saranac girls in the win, while Sydney Myers recorded seven points and Lia Parker netted six points.
Beekmantown’s Grace McCasland’s 10 points were good for team lead on the Eagles in the loss.
—
Saranac 33, Beekmantown 25
Saranac (33)
M. Denis 1-2-4, Parker 2-0-6, La. Pellerin 4-1-11, Myers 3-1-7, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 2-1-5. Totals- 12-5-33.
Beekmantown (25)
Whitney 1-0-2, McCasland 4-0-10, Williams 0-0-0, Parliament 2-2-6, Miller 1-0-3, Regan 1-0-2, Cross 1-0-2. Totals- 10-2-25.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 14-12.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (3) McCasland 2, Miller. Saranac (4) Parker 2, La. Pellerin 2
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 65
PERU 23
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars had double-digit point nights from three of their players en route to a decisive win, Wednesday.
Desiree Dubois led the team with 18 points, followed by Bailee LaFountain with 16 points and Audi Hollister with 12 points.
“I'm very proud of the girls tonight, they played hard and well as a team,” NCCS coach Robb Garrand said. “I'm very pleased that we had several leaders tonight.”
Kortney McCarthy’s eight points led the Nighthawks in the loss.
—
Northeastern Clinton 65, Peru 23
Peru (23)
Lawliss 2-0-5, Marino 0-0-0, McCarthy 4-0-8, Prescott 0-0-0, Sypek 1-0-2, Lawyer 1-1-4, Robinson 0-0-0, Hendrix 1-0-2, St. Denis 0-1-1, Palmer 0-0-0, Brousseau 0-1-1. Totals- 9-3-23.
Northeastern Clinton (65)
Prairie 2-3-7, Dubois 6-3-18, LaFountain 5-3-16, Hollister 5-0-12, Roberts 2-0-4, Racine 0-2-2, Richard 0-2-2,Turner 1-2-4, Trudo 0-0-0. Totals- 22-13-65.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 33-18.
3 point goals- Northeastern (8) Dubois 3, LaFountain 3, Hollister 2. Peru (2) Lawliss, Lawyer.
AUSABLE VALLEY 46
TICONDEROGA 33
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots’ Brooklyn Douglass put up a 13-point night to lead AuSable Valley past the Sentinels.
“The girls moved the ball well and had some nice looks on offense,” Patriot coach Jon Douglass said. “We were able to push in transition and score.”
Kayden Hoehn and Reese Shambo each chipped in eight points for AuSable Valley in the win.
Cassidy Mattison paced the Ticonderoga squad in the loss, racking up 14 points.
Coach Douglas thanked Ticonderoga for their part in helping mourn the loss of Beckham Egglefield.
When Patriot Madi Egglefield scored AuSable’s 22nd point of the evening, the game was stopped for a 22-second moment of silence to honor Beckham, a Boquet Valley student who recently died following a snowmobile accident.
“I’m very proud of how our team was able to come together and comfort each other during this time,” coach Douglas said. “They truly have each other’s backs on and off the court.”
—
AuSable Valley 46, Ticonderoga 33
Ticonderoga (33)
Sutphen 2-0-6, Mattison 5-2-14, L. Zelinski 0-2-2, Charboneau 1-1-4, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Whitford 1-0-2, Davis 2-2-6, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. Totals- 11-7-33.
AuSable Valley (46)
Richards 2-0-4, Hickey 1-0-2, Keyser 3-0-6, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglass 4-3-13, Hoehn 3-2-8, Schier 0-0-0, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Stanley 0-0-0, Stanley 0-0-0, Egglefield 2-0-4, Shambo 4-0-8, Durgan 0-1-1.
Halftime- AuSable Valley 25-12.
3 point goals- AuSable (2) B. Douglass 2. Ticonderoga (4) Sutphen, Mattison 2, Charboneau.
MORIAH 45
SARANAC LAKE 25
MORIAH — Hannah Gaddor led the Vikings with 16 points and pushed the team to a win over the Red Storm.
Ally Bosarge and Dava Marcil also each hit a three-pointer for Moriah, and Lexi Snyder finished with eight points.
“Both teams played extremely hard for 32 minutes,” Moriah’s Gary Olcott said. “The difference in the game was our shots fell and Saranac Lake’s didn’t.”
For the visitors, K. Clark scored nine points off of three treys.
Editor’s Note: Some first names were unavailable by press time.
—
Moriah 45, Saranac Lake 25
Moriah (45)
Marcil 1-0-3, Snyder 2-4-8, Bosarge 1-0-3, Sprague 0-0-1, Olcott 0-2-2, Trow 4-0-8, Gaddor 5-6-16, Anderson 2-0-6. Totals: 15-13-45.
Saranac Lake (25)
Leeret 1-2-4, Ladue 0-0-0, Owens 1-0-2, Hewitt 1-0-2, Peer 2-0-4, Small 0-0-0, B. Clark 2-0-4, C. Ladue 0-0-0, Whitson 0-0-0, K. Clark 3-0-9. Totals: 10-2-25.
Halftime- Moriah, 20-9
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (3) K. Clark 3. Moriah (2) Bosarge, Marcil.
NON LEAGUE
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 39
SETON CATHOLIC 23
ELLENBURG — Isabella Gilmore and Alexis Belrose led the Bobcats with nine points each to a win over the Knights.
Belrose also notched the only three-pointer of the match-up. Abby Peryea contributed eight points.
Despite the loss, Charlotte Hughes had the game-high 14 points for the Knights.
—
Northern Adirondack 39, Seton Catholic 23
NAC (39)
LaBarge 3-0-6, Gilmore 4-1-9, Belrose 4-0-9, Poupore 1-0-2, Abigail Peryea 2-1-5, Charland 0-0-0, Abby Peryea 4-0-8. Totals: 17-2-39.
Seton (23)
Hughes 6-2-14, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 1-1-3, Trombley 1-0-2, Rock-Perce 0-0-0, Conti 0-0-0, Lawless 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 2-0-4. Totals: 10-3-23.
Halftime- NAC, 23-12.
3 point goals- NAC (1) Belrose.
BOYS
NON LEAGUE
MORIAH 52
SARANAC LAKE 37
SARANAC LAKE — Rowan Swan and Will Rohrer led the Vikings with 14 points apiece to lead their team past the Red Storm.
Swan also netted one three-pointer along with Brady Olcott. Swan grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double, with Rohrer and Riley Demarais both securing nine.
“Moriah had a strong second quarter and we could never get closer than 10 points after that,” Saranac Lake’s Dermott Morgan said. “Both teams were playing without key players. Moriah was missing Bryce Sprague and we were down Nate McCarthy, Landon LaDue and Gabe Wilson.”
Carter Hewitt led the home team with 15 points and eight boards, with Markus Navarra grabbing seven and scoring eight points.
—
Moriah 52, Saranac Lake 37
Moriah (52)
Fleury 2-0-4, Olcott 2-0-5, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 3-2-8, Rohrer 6-2-14, Demarius 3-1-7, Swan 5-3-14. Totals: 21-8-52.
Saranac Lake (37)
Akey 2-0-6, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Navarra 4-0-8, Faubert 2-0-6, Hewitt 6-1-15, Strack 0-0-0, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 1-0-2. Totals: 14-1-37.
Halftime- Moriah, 29-14.
3 point goals- Moriah (2) Olcott, Swan. SL (6) Akey 2, Hewitt 2, Faubert 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.