Keene defeats Bolton, 59-51, in tight MVAC matchup

KEENE — Jaxon Egloff recorded a 28-point night for Bolton, but Vann Morrelli raised him a 35-point performance to secure the win for Keene in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Thursday.
Zane Del Pozzo notched 10 points for the Beavers, and Soren Jacobson put up six points to help round out the Keene performance.
Jace Hurbert’s 11 points were second-highest on the night for the Eagles in the loss.
The Beavers led 29-21 at the half.
—
Keene 59, Bolton 51
Bolton (51)
Egloff 11-0-28, Hurbert 5-3-11, Johnson 0-2-2, Eager 1-0-2, Kelley 1-0-2, Trowbrige 3-0-6, Becker 0-0-0. Totals- 20-5-51.
Keene (59)
Caito 2-0-2, Becker 0-0-0, Del Pozo 4-2-10, Linton 1-0-3, Morrelli 13-5-35, Isham 1-0-3, Jacobson 3-0-6. Totals- 23-7-59.
Halftime- Keene, 29-21.
3 point goals- Bolton (6) Egloff 6. Keene (6) Linton, Morrelli 4, Isham.
BOQUET VALLEY 41
CHAZY 25
CHAZY — Aidan Lobdell’s team-high 19 points helped the Griffins soar over the Eagles.
Jackson Hooper and Jameson Fiegl put up nine and eight points, respectively, in the Boquet win.
“We have always taken pride in our defense and, even though we forced a fair amount of turnovers, I just didn't think we played to our potential,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said. “We cannot expect to compete and win games with the amount of turnovers we had tonight.
Tetreault lauded Lobdell’s play, saying he was, “Everywhere on the court for (the Griffins), offensively.”
Dylan McAfee led the Eagles’ squad in the loss, recording six points, while Jordan Juneau and Zamir Foster were close behind with five points each.
—
Bouquet Valley 41, Chazy 25
Boquet Valley (41)
Smith 0-0-0, Hooper 3-2-9, Burdo 0-0-0, Race 1-1-3, Buehler 0-0-0, Fiegl 3-0-8, Lobdell 9-1-19, Rice 1-0-2, Egglefield 0-0-0. Totals- 17-4-41.
Chazy (25)
Juneau 2-1-5, Stevens 1-0-2, Salimando 1-1-3, Foster 2-0-5, McAfee 3-0-6, Kise 1-0-2, Dwyer 1-0-2, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals- 11-2-25.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 21-13.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (3) Hooper, Fiegl 2. Chazy (1) Foster.
CROWN POINT 56
LAKE PLACID 35
LAKE PLACID — The Panthers got 15-point nights from Anthony Greenan and Noah Spaulding en route to a win over the Blue Bombers.
“Crown Point moved the ball well on offense to find the open man, stretching our zone defense with seven three-pointers,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
Reese Pertak also chipped in 10 points for the Panthers in the victory.
Sam Hooker shined for the Blue Bombers in their loss, recording 22 of the team’s 35 points.
—
Crown Point 56, Lake Placid 35
Crown Point (56)
Greenan 6-0-15, Stone 2-0-6, Spaulding 7-0-15, Waldorf 1-0-3, Harris 3-0-6, Pertak 4-2-10, Woods 0-1-1. Totals- 23-3-56.
Lake Placid (35)
Byrne 0-4-4, Colby 1-1-3, Ledwith 1-0-2, Kondrat 1-0-2, S.Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Daby 1-0-2, Hooker 10-2-22. Totals- 14-7-35.
Halftime- Crown Point, 29-14.
3 point goals- Crown Point (7) Greenan 3, Stone 2, Spaulding, Waldorf.
SETON CATHOLIC 48
WILLSBORO 30
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights finished with three players in double figures to get past the Warriors.
Seton Catholic’s Ashton Guay (14), Alex Coupal (13) and Aiden Pearl (10) led the Knights in the scoring column, and Pearl added 15 boards for a double-double.
“We hit some timely shots throughout the game,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
“Willsboro played a tough game, and the score does not indicate how close the game was. They worked very hard.”
Justin Joslyn and Everett Cassavaugh tied for a team-high eight points to lead the Warriors.
—
Seton Catholic 48, Willsboro 30
Willsboro (30)
Merrill 2-0-4, Sawitski 1-2-4, Joslyn 3-0-8, Gough 3-0-6, Cassavaugh 4-0-8, Fredette 0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0, Jaquish 0-0-0. Totals: 13-2-30.
Seton Catholic (48)
Guay 6-0-14, Shalton 2-0-5, Coupal 4-4-13, Pearl 5-0-10, Allen 2-2-6, DeJordy 0-0-0. Totals: 19-6-48.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 24-18.
3 point goals- Willsboro (2) Joslyn 2. Seton Catholic (4) Guay 2, Shalton, Coupal.
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH 71
SARANAC 36
PLATTSBURGH — Mike Phillips recorded 26 points in the game to help the Hornets sting the Chiefs in their Thursday-night matchup.
The Plattsburgh squad was up 46-14 at halftime in the decisive victory.
“The was one of the best, if not the best, first halves of basketball I have ever seen,” Hornet coach Christopher Hartmann said. “Mike Phillips got us going offensively and the whole team was awesome with our team helpside defense.”
Dylan Crowley had a 16-point night for Plattsburgh, and Hartmann praised Peter Wylie’s job on defense.
Saranac’s offense was more spread out, with Justin Bedard, Keagan Pecor, Dylan Medley and Lucas Pierce all scoring five points each, while Keegan Brown scored a team-leading six.
—
Plattsburgh 71, Saranac 36
Saranac (36)
Bedard 1-3-5, Faville 1-0-3, Pecor 1-2-5, C. Kiroy 0-0-0, Crowland 0-1-1, Medley 2-1-5, Dandrow-Pellerin 0-2-2, Pierce 2-1-5, Wing 1-0-2, G. Kiroy 1-0-2, Brown 3-0-6, White 0-0-0. Totals- 12-10-36.
Plattsburgh (71)
Phillips 9-4-26, Filosca 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Crowley 7-2-16, Mulholland 3-0-7, King 5-2-14, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 2-2-6.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 46-14.
3 point goals- SCS (2) Faville, Pecor. PHS (7) Phillips 4, Mulholland, King 2.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 60
TICONDEROGA 42
TICONDEROGA — Matt Boulrice led the Bobcats with 25 points as the team beat the Sentinels on Ticonderoga’s court.
“We came out a little sluggish on defense and NAC got off to a hot start and never cooled off,” Sentinel coach Joe Defayette said. “We tried to go on some runs in the second half but NAC always had an answer.”
Brady Boulrice also chipped in, recording 14 points for Northern Adirondack.
Senior Connor Yaw paced the Ticonderoga squad in the loss with a team-high 20 points.
—
Northern Adirondack 60, Ticonderoga 42
Northern Adirondack (60)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 1-0-2, Murphy 1-1-5, B. Boulrice 4-1-14, Damour 1-0-2, M. Boulrice 10-0-25, Magoon 1-0-3, King 0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0, Dyre 0-0-0, Benware 3-3-9. Totals- 23-3-60.
Ticonderoga (42)
Yaw 1-0-2, Smith 6-3-20, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 1-0-2, Molina 1-0-3, Vigliotti 3-1-8, Crammond 0-0-0, Perry 0-1-1, Drinkwine 1-0-2, Stonitsch 0-1-1, Olden 1-1-3, Gijanto 0-0-0. Totals- 14-7-42.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 32-15.
3 point goals- NAC (11) Murphy, B. Boulrice 4, M. Boulrice 5, Magoon. Ticonderoga (7) Smith 5, Molina, Vigliotti.
BEEKMANTOWN 60
PERU 36
PERU — The Eagles got double-digit point nights from two players to help them fly high over the Nighthawks.
Josh Burgin’s team-high 28 points led the way, while Nate Parliament put up 13.
Wyatt Premore led the Peru squad in the loss with 16 points.
—
Beekmantown 60, Peru 36
Beekmantown (60)
Viau 3-0-6, Mannix 1-0-2, Beebe 0-0-0, Parliament 5-3-13, Beauregard 1-0-3, Burgin 12-4-28, Sund 2-0-4. Totals- 24-7-60.
Peru (36)
Petit-Frere 0-0-0, Premore 5-1-16, Haudberg 1-0-2, Falvo 2-3-7, Palmer 3-0-6, Corral 0-0-0, Sweeney 1-0-3, Petro 0-2-2, Lawrence 0-1-1. Totals- 12-7-36.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 33-20.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (1) Beauregard. Peru (5) Premore 4, Sweeney.
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
SCHROON LAKE 44
CHAZY 35
CHAZY — Dakotah Cutting had 14 points in the Wildcats win over the Eagles, while Kaylie Hayden and Allison Baker each netted 10.
In the three-point game, Baker netted two, Hayden, Brittany Mieras and Saige Shaughnessy all hit one.
“Just a fun, really competitive basketball game tonight from both teams that came down to the final minutes of the game,” Chazy coach Josh Howell said. “Give coach Jeff Cutting and his girls credit. They came out in the second half and really did a nice job defensively.”
“Schroon Lake is a really good basketball team. We kicked off our regular season against them a month ago and they thumped us pretty good at their place, so I am proud of the improvement my girls showed tonight.”
For the Eagles, Samantha Gonyo and Carly Lapierre led the team with 10 points each. Kassidy Turek, Hadley Lucas and Emma Howell each had five points.
“Lapierre had a double-double tonight as she grabbed 11 rebounds to go with her 10 points, and I can’t say enough about Gonyo and what she means to our team. She had an outstanding game tonight,” Howell said.
“We definitely played our best basketball all season in the first half tonight, jumping out to a 28-21 lead at half. It’s crazy how even the stats were tonight, but ultimately the game was won at the charity stripe as Schroon Lake was 12-for-22 while we were just 2-for-5.”
Gonyo also recorded two treys, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists, while Turek, Lucas and Howell all netted one three for the game.
“I told them after the game that there are no moral victories in losing, but I thought they outplayed Schroon Lake tonight and proved they can play with the top teams in our league,” Howell said.
—
Schroon Lake 44, Chazy 35
Schroon Lake (44)
D. Cutting 4-6-14, Hayden 3-2-10, Baker 3-2-10, Shaughnessy 2-1-6,B Mieras 1-1-4. Totals: 13-12-44.
Chazy (35)
Gonyo 4-0-10, LaPierre 4-2-10, Turek 2-0-5, Lucas 2-0-5, Howell 2-0-5. Totals: 14-2-35.
Halftime- Chazy, 28-21.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (5) Baker 2, Hayden, Shaughnessy, Mieras. Chazy (5) Gonyo, Turek, Lucas, Howell.
