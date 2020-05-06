Katonka, Ciccarelli named PSU Athletes of the Year

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation held its annual Student-Athlete Recognition & Awards Ceremony in a remote format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The evening began with a welcome by fourth-year director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation Mike Howard, while SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi and Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success Bryan Hartman provided opening remarks before faculty athletics representative Mila Su and academic coordinator Tom Thompson introduced the academic awards portion of the program.
Athletes of the Year
The Athletes of the Year can come from any class year, and only accomplishments from this year could be included in a nomination.
Annie Katonka (Women's Hockey)
Katonka was a First-Team All-American, the NEWHL Player of the Year, a finalist for the Laura Hurd Award, which honors the top player in Division III women's hockey, and a First-Team All-NEWHL selection. Among the Division III leaders, she ranked second in points per game, third in power-play goals, tied for fifth in points, sixth in goals per game and tied for sixth in both goals and game-winning goals. In seven games against nationally ranked teams, she recorded six points on two goals and four assists, including the game-winner against Wisconsin-River Falls on Nov. 30, 2019. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native helped Plattsburgh State win the NEWHL championship, earn the top seed in the NCAA Tournament and end the year on an 18-game winning streak.
Anthony Ciccarelli (Men's Track and Field)
Helping lead Plattsburgh State to its best finish at the SUNYAC Indoor Championships since 2006, Ciccarelli was the runner-up in the heptathlon by just six points. During the heptathlon, he posted the best shot put mark in the event, and his final score of 4,591 points was the third-best performance in program history and ranked 36th in Division III. He won four events throughout the course of the season, and he was named to the All-Region Team by virtue of ranking fourth in the region in the heptathlon.
Senior Achievement Awards
The Senior Achievement Award is given annually to a senior or junior who has completed academic requirements and plans to graduate in May. Athletic accomplishment from the entire career is considered.
Hannah Kiraly (Women's Hockey)
Kiraly was a three-time All-American and helped lead her team to two national championships during her time at Plattsburgh State. She became the fifth player in program history to earn three All-America honors, and she was selected to the NCAA All-Tournament Team in 2019. The Glendale, Ariz., native also became the NEWHL's first three-time First-Team All-Conference honoree and helped the Cardinals win four conference championships. Kiraly tallied 82 career points on nine goals and 73 assists, tying for fourth in program history for career points for a defenseman.
Elisabeth Plympton (Women's Track and Field)
Plympton wrapped up her career as one of the greatest sprinters and one of the most decorated student-athletes in program history. She earned All-America honors in the 60-meter dash at the 2018 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Championships and qualified for nationals five times between the indoor and outdoor seasons. The Plattsburgh native was a five-time SUNYAC champion, a three-time First-Team All-SUNYAC honoree, a one-time Second-Team All-SUNYAC honoree and a one-time Third-Team All-SUNYAC honoree. Plympton earned All-Region honors on seven occasions and owns five program records—the indoor 60-meter dash, the indoor 4x200-meter relay, the indoor 4x400-meter relay, the outdoor 4x100-meter relay and the outdoor 4x400-meter relay.
Kyle Smith (Men's Lacrosse)
Smith earned the honor despite having his senior season cut short. He entered the 2020 season as the reigning SUNYAC Defensive Player of the Year and was a two-time All-SUNYAC selection during his career. Notably, the Holbrook native finished second in the SUNYAC in ground balls during each of the past two seasons, an impressive feat for a non-face-off specialist. A team captain, he was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2018 and helped lead the Cardinals to their first-ever SUNYAC championship in 2017.
Richard D. Semmler Award
The prestigious Richard D. Semmler Award is given to the male and female seniors with the highest cumulative grade-point averages through the fall semester of their senior year. The Semmler Award is named in honor of Richard D. Semmler, one of the College's top philanthropists and a 1968 SUNY Plattsburgh graduate.
The Semmler Award recipients are Katie Matott of women's soccer (3.96 GPA, Psychology) and Jimmy Poreda of men's hockey (3.91 GPA, Business Administration).
Plattsburgh State announced its newest class of Chi Alpha Sigma inductees as well as second and third-year honorees.
First Year
Sydney Adolfo, Softball
Janyll Barber, Women's Track and Field
Jack Bermingham, Baseball
Matt Bernhard, Men's Basketball
Abby Bone, Women's Volleyball
Allie Boudreau, Women's Soccer
Abby Brush, Women's Ice Hockey
Joseph Chianese, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Kerri Corcoran, Women's Lacrosse
Jordan Fein, Men's Soccer
Andrew Horan, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Arthur Horan, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Jordan Kastanis, Women's Basketball
Annie Katonka, Women's Ice Hockey
Liam Lawson, Men's Ice Hockey
Timothy Lorenzen, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Erin McArdle, Women's Ice Hockey
Rachel Mennonna, Women's Volleyball
Frannie Merkel, Softball
Frankie Porcaro, Women's Lacrosse
Jimmy Poreda, Men's Ice Hockey
Luke Rapaport, Men's Soccer
Jazz Roberts, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Abigail Seamans, Women's Soccer
Tanner Tobias, Men's Lacrosse
Kallie Villemaire, Women's Track and Field
Madison Walker, Women's Ice Hockey
Second Year
Kara Barber, Women's Lacrosse
Mikayla Barrett, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Alex Benjamin, Women's Soccer
Sarah Bonner, Women's Soccer
Brianna Coon, Women's Track and Field/Women's Volleyball
Cas Costa, Women's Track and Field
Hannah Cunningham, Women's Track and Field
Joe Drabin, Men's Ice Hockey
Jeremy Eisenman, Men's Basketball
Joe Gula, Men's Soccer
Katie Matott, Women's Soccer
Amanda Steinman, Women's Soccer
Sarah Wolf, Women's Ice Hockey
Third Year
Alec Tocco, Men's Lacrosse.
