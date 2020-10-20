PLATTSBURGH — When news broke Monday that the SUNYAC was canceling its winter sports season entirely, many were struck with many emotions led by disappointment.
The Plattsburgh State men's and women's basketball teams were no different.
In a typical year, men's coach Mike Blaine and women's coach Cheryl Cole would be getting their teams ready for another season of basketball.
But as we all know, the word "typical" does not fit the theme 2020 carries.
"We live in different times, and my heart goes out to the players," Blaine said. "So much of a student-athlete's time and energy is spent building up for the season and to perform. I am just heartbroken for them that they will not be able to do that in the 2020-2021 season."
The decision to call off the winter sports season was tough for all to take but was not a total surprise in a world that continues to be affected by COVID-19.
Regardless, the circumstances are not any easier to accept.
"I feel so bad for my players as well as my seniors," Cole said. "I don't even know how I would deal with this if I was a student, and as a coach, it's a helpless feeling. There's not much I can do to help them. I can be there for them, but it just stinks."
BREAKING THE NEWS
Plattsburgh Director of Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard informed Cardinal winter coaches of the SUNYAC's decision midday Monday.
Before news trickled out to the public, coaches began contacting their athletes at 12:45 p.m. and made sure they heard the word from someone they knew.
"I thought it was handled the right way," Blaine said. "With people in classes during the day, it's a bit of a tricky time to get everyone. With difficult news, you want to be face-to-face with guys. I think they appreciated finding out directly from us rather than from other people."
Just like basketball teams instinctively do, Cole said her players rallied together once they were all informed.
Outpourings of emotion were sent in text message chains and various forms of communication once all knew there would be no season.
"Our players show a bunch of love and support for each other," Cole said. "They are really sad. It's tough.
"We are talking health and safety, but to be honest, I felt like this was inevitable with the way things were going of late. I don't think the SUNYAC will be the last conference to cancel, and it might end up just being like the fall was as far as the domino effect."
A STRANGE WINTER
The last time Blaine entered a winter knowing he would not be coaching was 2002, but that was only because he was still playing.
For Blaine, this will be the first time since he was in the first grade that he will not take part in organized basketball.
He would have embarked on his second season with the Cardinals this year had it not been for the SUNYAC cancellation.
"It's going to be really odd not having basketball because it's obviously such a big part of my life, but the biggest thing as a coach is you want to coach the guys on the floor," Blaine said.
"You also want to grow the program together on and off the court, and I am disappointed we will not be able to take as many steps forward as we wanted to. I feel great about the strides we are making as a program."
When asked what she expects the winter to be like this year, Cole said she had not given it much thought.
But having spent more than 30 years in basketball gyms and worked with countless players on the court, she stressed it will be anything but normal.
"After the news, I just kept thinking, 'What are we going to do?' We have to still worry about our players and make sure they take care of business academically, but not to have games to coach and prepare for, it's going to be a long winter.
"Coaching is what gets me through winter. It gets me through that bad weather. Being in a nice, cozy gym playing basketball is what it's all about."
THE TEAMS
Theresa Quinn and Hanna Whitney as well as Travis Cox and Matt Bernhard were slated to be seniors for the men's and women's basketball teams this season.
Both teams hoped to have successful seasons and enjoy the present as well as build for the future.
Cole had eight newcomers, including six freshmen and two transfers, joining her team.
"We felt we were so close in so many games last year and just did not get the results," Cole said.
"With the game experience from our returners and the new people coming in, we felt optimistic. We felt we filled spots we needed, and our upperclassmen were hungry. Unfortunately, we will not be able to see that on the court."
Blaine said he had an eager squad that he was ready to get on the court working together.
"We had a lot of fresh faces ready to prove themselves," Blaine said. "Our returning guys have been very hungry to take a step forward. I liked the camaraderie and enthusiasm we were showing.
"I am disappointed they don't get a chance to compete, and I am disappointed I don't get a chance to coach them as thoroughly as I would like to."
