Jones recognizes Chateaugay boys hoops team

CHATEAUGAY — Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced that he has presented a proclamation to the Chateaugay boys basketball team in recognition of its outstanding accomplishments.
He also presented senior Jonah McDonald with a proclamation for his remarkable 2019-2020 season as well.
“Chateaugay is home to an extremely talented, driven team of young athletes and they have inspired all of us,” Jones said.
“Despite their season being cut short, they are still standing tall, and I’m proud to recognize these individuals for their exceptional achievements.”
The Bulldogs, coached by Mike Martin and assistant Jason Laplante, finished with a 23-1 record and were the top-ranked Class D team in the state prior to the season’s early end due to COVID-19.
The Bulldogs were led by Jonah McDonald who scored 2,000 points in his career and was the first Chateaugay player to be named the New York State Class D boys basketball “Player of the Year” by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
