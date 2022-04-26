Johnsburg/Minerva, Peru baseball secure Tuesday night victories

JOHNSBURG — Johnsburg/Minerva had the help of two run-heavy early innings to set themselves past Indian Lake/Long Lake, 14-4, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Tuesday.
Nolan Pierson, Sam Porter, Andrew Prosser, Rodney Wolfe, Mason Englert each had two hits in the home team’s win. Pierson and Prosser each had a double, along with teammates Ethan Dunbar and Yanden Cleveland, with Cleveland running in three on his double. Wolfe tallied a triple in the win.
Englert got the win on the mound, striking out seven Orange batters. Porter and Wolfe each had three RBIs at the plate in the win.
“I am very proud of the way my team was able to come out swinging the bats and getting some runs in early,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Zach Pierson said.
Despite the loss, Marilla Liddle and Haylie Puterko each had two hits for the Orange. Garrett Hutchins shouldered the pitching loss, but struck out six opponents in the game.
“Indian Lake/Long Lake did a great job staying positive and trying to fight back after getting behind early,” Pierson said. “Their coach did a great job keeping them all upbeat and going strong.”
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 14, IL/LL 4
IL/LL 001 030 0 — 4 5 2
J/M 490 100 0 — 14 14 0
Hutchins, Stanton (4) and Liddle. Englert and Pierson. WP- Englert. LP- Hutchins. 2B- Pierson (J/M), Dunbar (J/M), Cleveland (J/M), Prosser (J/M). 3B- Wolfe (J/M).
CVAC
PERU 17
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
PERU — It was a true team effort in the Nighthawks’ 17-2 win over the Cougars.
On the mound, Zach O’Connell picked up the win with nine strikeouts. Aside from that, Ryan Maggy put on another show with three singles, two doubles and six RBIs. Kash Palmer added a single and double in the win.
Landen Duprey also added a two-run homer in the first inning, giving Peru a 4-0 lead.
“Tonight was another game where multiple people contributed,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “Ryan and Landen had big games at the plate, but their combined nine RBI only happens if batters in front of them are getting on base.”
For Northeastern Clinton, RJ Johnson hit the sole double in the loss.
“Every game we want to get better than the day before,” Marino said. “So, these first games after the spring break have been a good restart for us.”
—
Peru 17, NCCS 2
NCCS 002 000 0 — 2 3 1
PCS 464 030 X — 17 16 1
Wells Jr., Guay (2), Jo. Wells (6) and LaBarge, Guay (6). O’Connell, Lawrence (7) and Duprey. WP- O’Connell. LP- Wells Jr. 2B- Johnson (NCCS), Maggy 2 (PCS), Palmer (PCS). HR- Duprey (PCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.