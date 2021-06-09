Johnsburg/Minerva, Bolton/Schroon Lake move on in playoffs

NORTH CREEK — Sam Porter's 2-run single on a 3-2 pitch drove in the tying and winning runs in the sixth inning as Johnsburg/Minerva rallied for an 8-7 win over Moriah in Wednesday's Section VII Class D baseball quarterfinals.
Johnsburg/Minerva will play at second-seeded Chazy in Friday's semifinals.
The Vikings held a 7-3 lead when the hosts scored a run in the fifth and four in the sixth to come from behind.
Ryan Morris struck out nine while pitching a compete game to get the win. Six different players had hits for Minerva/Newcomb, with Yanden Cleveland hitting a double.
Mark Maye finished with two doubles and a single for Moriah. Owen Nephew had two hits.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 8, Moriah 7
Moriah 031 030 0 — 7 7 1
Johnsburg/Minerva 110 114 x — 8 6 4
Sargent, Malbon (6) and Nephew. Morris and Galle. WP- Morris. LP- Sargent. 2B- Maye (MCS) 2, Cleveland (J/M).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 16
KEENE 6
SCHROON LAKE — Winning pitcher Isaiah Pelkey struck out six and combined with Ricky Dumoulin and Corbin Baker on a three-hitter as Bolton/Schroon Lake advanced to the semifinals against top-seeded Crown Point.
The three Bolton/Schroon Lake pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.
Pelkey was also a key factor offensively with two doubles, a single and two RBI. Kaden Tennent also finished with three hits for Bolton/Schroon Lake, while Ethan Fariss added a triple and Baker a double in a 13-hit attack.
Julian Smith's double was one of three hits for Keene, which held a 2-1 lead after one before surrendering seven runs in the second.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 16, Keene 6
Keene 200 102 1 — 6 3 3
Bolton/Schroon Lake 172 033 x — 16 13 6
Tansey, Moore (2), Smith (4), Linden (6) and Smith, Tansey (4). Pelkey, Dumoulin (4), Baker (7) and Wiktorko, Fariss (7). WP- Pelkey. LP- Tansey. 2B- J. Smith (KCS), Pelkey (B/SL) 2, Baker (B/SL). 3B- Fariss (B/SL).
