Joey's Top 10: No. 9 — UPSET ALERT: Plattsburgh battles for win over Cortland

Many may wonder why a regular season game like this one made my Top 10.
But sometimes, it's not about the magnitude of the game, and some of the behind-the-scenes aspects to the story make it memorable.
In certain cases, you just have to appreciate the energy level and heart a team plays with, and in the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team's game against Cortland at home this past season, I was impressed with what I saw.
No. 9
Jan. 24, 2020
UPSET ALERT: Plattsburgh battles for win over Cortland
Entering the game, it was no secret the Red Dragons were the favorite, and the Cardinals had a lot against them.
They were playing with just 10 guys, which they did for most of the season, and the biggest issue was they had to go up against Cortland's Austin Grunder, who entered the game averaging 22.9 points and 16.7 rebounds per game.
Sometimes the game within the game is what sticks out the most. I will never forget the job Erik Salo did on Grunder throughout the contest.
It was a battle in the post between Salo and Grunder. I mean, the two got called for a double foul at one point. There was a lot of physicality in the post and that grit Salo displayed was the same grit the whole team played with.
The Cardinals faced a 40-29 deficit at half and were down by 12 with less than 10 minutes left in the second half before they rallied.
Plattsburgh used a true team effort to mount a comeback that saw four different guys contribute double digits.
As great of a game this was, I was also really up against deadline that night. I already covered the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team's game against Cortland earlier that evening and knew I had to be fast when I put my stories together.
Typically after games this season, I went down and waited outside Cardinal coach Mike Blaine's office and talked with him after he addressed his team in the locker room, but that night, I stopped him on the court and asked if we could chat right then and there given my deadline.
I remember how happy Blaine was after the game, and he told me, "Don't worry, I will be right down."
I said OK and then thought to myself, "I am never going to make my deadline." It was already 9:45 p.m. by the time that game ended, and I needed to write two stories and design my weekend sports section by 11:30 p.m.
My stress went away, though, when Blaine stuck to his word and got right to his office not even two minutes after I spoke with him on the court.
It's moments like this that a reporter really appreciates.
This game was one of the many instances this season where Blaine proved he's a great coach, helping guide his team to a big win, and a class act for accommodating my needs on a tough night at work.
To make matters worse, we were short-handed at the office that night on paginators, but just like the men's basketball team, the Press-Republican also had a team win.
That night, I managed to write my two stories in 45 minutes and moved to page design quickly, John Coryer and Sabrina Bruno wrote up a ton of recaps from other sporting events, Joe LoTemplio came in to copy edit content after he had already gone home and Kayla Breen shot outstanding photos for the sports section.
With all our efforts, a great win for the men's basketball team as well as all the other sporting events of that night got the coverage it deserved, and at the end of the day, that's always my goal.
ORIGINAL STORY
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh State team that has been banged up, faced adversity and suffered some tough losses got a big win Friday.
Down 40-29 at the half, the Cardinals (6-9, 3-5) rallied and ended up dealing Cortland (10-5, 4-4) a 76-72 loss in SUNYAC men’s basketball at Memorial Hall.
“The kids have been grinding and working for everything, and a win like this is something they really deserve,” Plattsburgh coach Mike Blaine said.
“These kids have been going through a lot, and they are still going through a lot.”
Down 61-49 with 9:28 left in regulation, the Cardinals mounted a slow but effective rally.
Nine straight points, all from deep, by Jeremy Eisenman, a triple by Nick DeAngelis and two free throws from Axel Rodriguez completed a 14-2 run from Plattsburgh that tied the game at 63-all.
The Cardinals managed to take the lead shortly after, but Brendan Fitzpatrick tried to play spoiler when his layup put the Red Dragons ahead 70-69 with 1:55 left.
DeAngelis, however, hit a big trey on the ensuing possession to give Plattsburgh the lead for good.
DeAngelis put the game out of reach with two free throws with a second remaining, allowing the Cardinals to go home with the win.
“We are at our best when everyone is pitching in and everyone is sharing the burden,” Blaine said. “Guys have stepped in and gave us some great moments. Jeremy played some great defense and made some great shots down the stretch.
“I have also got to say that Adam Jaquish played on one leg basically the whole game and fought through a lot of pain. He has been a staple to this program, and he exemplifies what we are trying to build here at Plattsburgh with his hard work and tenacity.”
Travis Cox recorded 20 points for Plattsburgh, while DeAngelis (15), Rodriguez (12) and Eisenman (12) all finished in double figures.
The Cardinals limited Cortland’s Austin Grunder, who entered the game averaging 22.9 points and 16.7 rebounds, to 16 points and 13 boards.
Ryan Schmadel did the most damage for the Red Dragons, totaling 23 points.
Plattsburgh’s Erik Salo got the duties of guarding Grunder in a majority of the game, and things were physical throughout.
At one point, the duo was called for a double foul.
“Erik did a tremendous job,” Blaine said. “Early in the season, Erik had some problems with foul trouble. Grunder is a great guy in the post, and he can hurt you in a lot of different ways. It was a physical battle between the two of them. Erik played his position and held his ground.”
The Cardinals have a quick turnaround and welcome Oswego to town today for a game at 4 p.m.
“We have to get healthy and well,” Blaine said. “I kept it short in the talk after the game, so the guys could get in the training room.
“It’s going to need to be a group effort against Oswego. We need all 10 guys to step up for us. If we win, it’s because we play as a team.”
—
Plattsburgh State 76, Cortland 72
Cortland (72)
Grunder 7-2-16, Fitzpatrick 4-6-15, Gonzalez 2-0-4, Walters 1-0-3, Preston 0-0-0, Schmadel 7-2-23, Edwards 4-0-8, McEvoy 1-0-3, DiSanto 0-0-0, Lawton 0-0-0. Totals: 26-10-72.
Plattsburgh State (76)
Cox 7-4-20, DeAngelis 4-5-15, Rodriguez 4-4-12, Salo 2-2-6, Ness 1-0-2, Eisenman 4-0-12, Jaquish 3-0-6, Bernhard 1-0-3, Todd 0-0-0. Totals: 26-15-76.
Halftime- Cortland, 40-29.
3 point goals- Cortland (10) Fitzpatrick, Walters, Schmadel 7, McEvoy. Plattsburgh State (9) Cox 2, DeAngelis 2, Eisenman 4, Bernhard.
