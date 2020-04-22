The Peru-Beekmantown football rivalry has many chapters, and I'm glad I witnessed this one.
I actually almost forgot about this game, but when I was going through all the events I have covered, I could not believe I did not think of it right away.
This clash between the Eagles and Indians was a chaotic one and very deserving of making my Top 10.
No. 8
Sept. 9, 2017
Beekmantown edges rival Peru in OT thriller
I remember my thoughts before the final play of this game and what I said to Peru public address announcer Rick Bruce in the press box that afternoon.
"There's no way they go for two here."
I was wrong.
A back-and-forth game showcasing twists and turns throughout ended with quite the exclamation point when the Eagles went for two, facing a one-point deficit in overtime.
Tied at 33-all after regulation, the Indians took control when Austin Carpenter scored on a 1-yard burst, which Matt Latinville capped off with a successful extra-point attempt.
Peru had all the momentum until Beekmantown's Cris Arzola continued his dominant game.
Arzola scored on a 3-yard run, his fourth touchdown of the day, on the ensuing possession, and instead of going for the tie, the Eagles went for the win.
Arzola put his team on his back and helped capture the victory.
Going for two was gutsy, but what a way for the contest to end.
This was one of those games where you just did not want anyone to lose.
The compete level between Peru and Beekmantown was unlike anything I have witnessed before.
Indians coach Ryon O'Connell summarized the game perfectly when he told me, "There was not one kid that had any energy left by the end of the game."
I was not out there playing, but I did not even have any energy by the end of the game.
Keeping football statistics for a 41-40 game is not an easy task. I remember Tweeting updates and not being able to keep up with the play.
This game was crazy, but it was a lot of fun, too.
Just to prove how evenly matched Peru and Beekmantown were that season, the Indians edged the Eagles, 26-21, in a Section VII Class B semifinal later that season before going on to win the sectional crown a week later.
ORIGINAL GAME STORY
PERU — The Beekmantown-Peru rivalry did not disappoint Saturday.
Regulation time could not decide a winner, but overtime did.
Trailing 40-33 after the Indians’ Austin Carpenter punched in a 1-yard rush on Peru’s first overtime possession, the Eagles decided to take a risk on their overtime drive.
Following a 3-yard touchdown run from Cris Arzola, Beekmantown chose to go for the win and put the ball in Arzola’s hands once again instead of kicking an extra point.
That decision paid off as Arzola rushed in for a two-point conversion that gave the Eagles a thrilling 41-40 victory against the Indians in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football at the Apple Bowl.
The choice to go for two points instead of kicking the extra point was made during a Beekmantown timeout, following Arzola’s touchdown.
“I asked the guys after we scored in overtime and took the timeout, ‘What do you want to do? We can kick and go again, or we can go for two. If we go for two and miss, we lose,’” Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier said.
“They all said they wanted to go for the win, and I let them go for it. I trusted what they said, and they made me smile (Saturday).”
Arzola was one of the Eagles wanting to go for two points.
“We just said that we wanted the victory,” Arzola said. “We wanted that victory and worked all game for it and deserved it.
“My linemen were everything on that play. They just blocked, and I found the hole.”
Arzola played a key role in Beekmantown’s win, racking up 234 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
The senior running back tallied a 60-yard rushing score in the first quarter and a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, which helped bring the score to 13-13 with 6:19 left in the first half.
Arzola also got across the goal line in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard dash that supplied the Eagles with a 33-27 advantage with just over four minutes left.
“Cris is great,” Lozier said. “He is a quiet leader. He always works hard. We have been having an issue with our line holding their blocks, and Cris hasn’t been able to find holes or run the ball too well. We were all over him this week about running the holes, and he certainly did that (Saturday).”
While Arzola’s third touchdown of the contest gave Beekmantown a six-point cushion, the extra-point attempt following the score clanked off the left upright and gave Peru a chance to tie the game and take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
With 1:54 remaining in regulation, Peru evened the matchup once again with a 12-yard rush into the end zone by Kellen Blake, but just like the Eagles, the Indians’ extra-point attempt bounced off the left upright, which left the teams deadlocked at 33 points apiece.
“That was a great game. Both teams battled to the very end,” Peru coach Ryon O’Connell said.
“Give Beekmantown credit. Give our kids credit. Everybody was giving it all they had. There was not one kid that had any energy left by the end of the game. It was fun to coach but disappointing to lose. We will grow and learn from this. Our kids have nothing to hang their heads about.”
Ryley O’Connell finished with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns, including two connections to Carpenter, who led the Indians in receiving with 223 yards.
Kasen Brennan also caught a touchdown pass from Ryley O’Connell and added a 6-yard rushing score as well.
Eagles quarterback Dominick Bordeau totaled 56 passing yards and two touchdowns to Evan Burnell.
Following the win, Beekmantown (1-1) will get set to play at Moriah at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Peru (0-2) will look to bounce back at home against Saranac Lake at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“This was your typical Peru-Beekmantown rivalry game,” Lozier said. “It went back and forth all game. It could have gone either way. There were mistakes on both sides, but our kids really came through.
“I am glad we were able to come away with a win against Peru, but we got a lot of work to do before Moriah.”
—
Beekmantown 41, Peru 40 (OT)
Beekmantown 7 12 0 14 8 — 41
Peru 13 0 14 6 7 — 40
First quarter
PCS- Brennan 6 run (kick missed), 5:17.
PCS- Brennan 20 pass from O’Connell (Latinville kick), 1:21.
BCS- Arzola 60 run (Trudeau kick), 1:06.
Second quarter
BCS- Arzola 51 run (kick missed), 6:19.
BCS- Burnell 13 pass from Bordeau (pass failed), 28.2.
Third quarter
PCS- Carpenter 27 pass from O’Connell (Latinville kick), 7:36.
PCS- Carpenter 85 pass from O’Connell (Latinville kick), 45.9.
Fourth quarter
BCS- Burnell 4 pass from Bordeau (Dixon from Bordeau), 10:16.
BCS- Arzola 8 run (kick missed), 4:06.
PCS- Blake 12 run (kick missed), 1:54.
Overtime
PCS- Carpenter 1 run (Latinville kick).
BCS- Arzola 3 run (Arzola).
Individual statistics
Rushing
BCS- Arzola 24-234, 4TD; Kelly-Duso 4-25; Moura 4-15; Colvard 3-9; Belrose 1-(-2); Bordeau 4-(-16). Totals: 40-265, 4TD.
PCS- Brennan 16-62, TD; Palmer 10-45; Blake 6-40, TD; Carpenter 4-14, TD; Cunningham 1-2; O’Connell 2-(-5). Totals: 39-158, 3TD.
Passing
BCS- Bordeau 4-7-0-56, 2TD.
PCS- O’Connell 14-22-1-272, 3TD.
Receiving
BCS- Arzola 2-39; Burnell 2-17, 2TD.
PCS- Carpenter 10-223, 2TD; Palmer 2-22; Brennan 1-20, TD; Cunningham 1-7.
Interceptions
BCS- LaValley.
