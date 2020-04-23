Joey's Top 10: No. 7 — Seton Catholic outlasts Saranac Lake in 2OT thriller

I have covered a lot of soccer games during my time here at the Press-Republican, and this game was unique.
Going into this match, I really had no clue what team would win, which is exciting from my point of view.
Usually, I have some type of idea about the favorite, but after doing my pregame research, neither squad separated itself.
Because of its unpredictability, the drama throughout and some hilarious side stories from this contest, the 2018 Section VII Class C boys soccer championship between Saranac Lake and Seton Catholic is No. 7 on my list of favorite games.
Trust me when I say the side stories from this game are gold.
NO. 7
Oct. 25, 2018
Seton Catholic outlasts Saranac Lake in 2OT thriller
With how close the Knights and the Red Storm were all game, I thought we were headed to penalty kicks.
It would have been fitting for this drama-filled game to end in penalties, but Logan Frenya played hero when he scored with 3:25 remaining in the second overtime, heading a pass from Nate Boule into the back of the net and causing the Seton Catholic supporters to erupt on the sidelines.
Believe it or not, this is the only sectional championship I have covered that featured a golden goal.
I can't stress enough how hard both of these teams played.
Saranac Lake as well as the Knights locked down defensively, which I always appreciate, and scoring opportunities were rare.
After a scoreless first half, I thought the first team to score would win.
When Quinlan Peer found the back of the net just over four minutes into the second half for the Red Storm, I figured that would be it.
I never root for or against a team when I am reporting, but when Seton Catholic's Tobiah Osborne netted an equalizer, off what was just a cross attempt, I thought to myself, "Oh no! I can't have this go to overtime!"
Why did I think this?
Well, here's the funny side-story portion of this recap.
This game, which was held in Saranac, was the second of the night and followed a dramatic Section VII Class C girls title game between AuSable Valley and Moriah that went to penalty kicks, where the Patriots prevailed.
My former coworker Willie Santana covered that game since we decided to split the two matches to make the workload easier on ourselves later that night when we wrote our stories.
Like I usually do for anything I cover, I showed up about 30 minutes early only to realize Willie's game was tied in the final five minutes of regulation.
When you're on deadline, the last thing you want is overtime, so I texted Willie jokingly saying we were never going to finish our stories by deadline that night.
I never got a response, though, and had no clue where he even was.
Eventually, Willie came up to me and told me his phone turned off.
It was so cold, and I mean so cold, that night, and Willie's phone just died because of the temperatures.
For overtime and penalty kicks of Willie's game, I started to Tweet updates for him, and he then used my phone to record his post game interviews.
I believe my game started at least 45 minutes late, and right at kickoff, my phone died because of how cold it was.
I was not a happy camper.
I was really bundled up and had hand warmers in my gloves, so to try and get my phone to turn back on, I sacrificed one of my hands, took off a glove with the hand warmer and stuck my phone in it.
This somehow worked, and my phone turned back on 10 minutes into the game and did not die again, which allowed me to Tweet updates the rest of the way.
I really felt like I was not going to catch a break that night, however. My game started ridiculously late, my phone died, and my fingers, face and toes had little to no feeling.
I am pretty sure my face could have been compared to what Tom Coughlin's face looked like when the Giants beat the Packers in the 2007 NFC championship — Very red and very cold.
So with all these things playing a factor, of course, my game went to double overtime.
Thankfully the game was a classic and one I will not forget.
I wish it could have been decided in regulation, but at least the outcome as well as the night itself makes for a great story now.
For anyone wondering, Willie and I somehow got our stories done before deadline.
Here's what I wrote.
ORIGINAL GAME STORY
SARANAC — When Logan Frenya scored with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in double overtime, he put an end to a frigid night in Saranac and sealed Seton Catholic’s first sectional title since 2006.
Frenya’s goal came off an assist from Nate Boule, which he headed into the back of the net to help the top-seeded Knights capture a 2-1 victory against No. 3 Saranac Lake in the Section VII Class C boys soccer championship.
On the goal, Frenya saw the ball coming at him and knew he wanted to get a head on it.
“I was just watching the ball coming in, and I knew right then and there that I was going to get my head on that ball,” he said. “I just was waiting for that one ball, and it came to me on that play.
“I was able to get that game-winner for the team.
“This is a huge win, and we are ready for regionals.”
Seton Catholic will play a representative from Section II or X at Plattsburgh High in a NYSPHSAA regional at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.
Neither the Knights nor the Red Storm buried a goal in the match’s first 40 minutes, but that changed in the second half.
Quinlan Peer gave Saranac Lake a 1-0 lead with 4:02 elapsed in the second frame thanks to an assist by Owen Yando.
Seton Catholic responded, however, with 8:59 remaining in regulation, when Tobiah Osborne played what was supposed to be a cross into the 18-yard box with his left foot.
The initial pass attempt turned into an equalizer when the ball dipped down, got past the outstretched hands of Red Storm keeper Zachary Churco and sneaked past the goal line.
“It was supposed to be a cross for my teammates to head it,” Osborne said. “I hit it the wrong way, and that goal was pure luck. I’d like to say it was skill, but it was just luck.
“I’ll take it, though. This is one of the best moments of my life.”
The Knights finished with a 13-9 advantage in shots and overcame what Seton Catholic coach Charlie Gay called stagnant play at times.
“I knew we could do it,” Gay said. “We did not start the way we wanted to and had our lapses throughout the game, but the kids picked it up and did what they needed to do.
“I felt confident going into overtime. We started to play better, got back to our formation and played the way we are capable of playing.
“These kids worked well all year long, and they deserve this.”
Tyler Reid finished with three saves to anchor the Knights’ defensive efforts, while Churco totaled six stops for Saranac Lake.
With a victory in its upcoming regional, Seton Catholic would advance to the final four.
“After this win, I think you are going to see these kids step up even more and never see these kids have any moment of being flat,” Gay said. “They are going to be ready and be an even better Seton team than they have been up to this point.”
Gay acknowledged he has plenty of confidence in his team moving forward just like he has possessed all season.
“This is a great win for these kids, and they have the skill and ability to go far,” Gay said.
“I think the kids wanted to give me a heart attack in this game, but I am fine with that.
“I love this team.”
—
Seton Catholic 2, Saranac Lake 1 (2OT)
Saranac Lake 0 1 0 0 — 1
Seton Catholic 0 1 0 1 — 2
Second half- 1, SLCS, Peer (Yando), 35:58. 2, SC, Osborne (Boule), 8:59.
Second overtime- 3, SC, Frenya (Boule), 3:25.
Shots- Seton Catholic 13, Saranac Lake 9.
Saves- Churco, SLCS, 6. Reid, SC, 3.
