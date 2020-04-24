Playoff holes in golf are completely underrated.
There's so much drama, and you always wonder what's going through the golfers' heads.
The playoff between Moriah's Joey Stahl and Lake Placid's Bjorn Kroes to determine the 2016 Section VII golf individual champion at the Saranac Inn Golf and Country Club was thrilling and an easy pick for my list of favorites.
No. 6
May 27, 2016
Stahl holds off Kroes in extra holes
This was just the second sporting event I ever covered in person for the Press-Republican, and it has always been one of my favorites.
I remember two specific things from this day.
Stahl and Kroes played excellent golf, and the mosquitoes and black flies were vicious at a time where I did not have any bug spray.
Watching Stahl and Kroes have an outstanding round, however, was all that mattered.
Usually when I cover golf sectionals, I drive around in my cart and follow various groups.
I don't believe I left the final foursome, which included Stahl and Kroes, after they started the back nine.
I remember meeting up with the Adirondack Daily Enterprise's Lou Reuter on the 15th hole, and he started talking about how Stahl and Kroes may need a playoff to decide the championship.
I'll admit I was a little nervous. I did not want to screw this story up, seeing that it was just the second event I had ever covered for the paper.
So I really locked in.
After the 15th hole, the two were tied and remained deadlocked after 18 holes.
I was really impressed with both golfers' composure.
I golf, but I'm not very good. If I were in the position Stahl or Kroes were in, I guarantee I would have either hit my drive into the woods or possibly topped the tee shot and watched it dribble a couple feet forward.
That's why I was covering the match and not playing, though.
After the two remained tied after the first playoff hole, I thought to myself, "This could go on all day."
I really did not think either golfer would lose, but when Stahl sank a five-foot putt to edge out Kroes by one stroke on the second playoff hole, a classic day of North Country golf came to an end.
The highly-skilled match as well as the classiness both golfers showed when they shook hands afterward and complimented each others' rounds wrapped up a great day on the course.
Here's the entire story outlining how the match unfolded.
ORIGINAL STORY
SARANAC LAKE — A round of golf normally ends after 18 holes, and a clear winner emerges. This was not the case for Moriah’s Joey Stahl and Lake Placid’s Bjorn Kroes Friday.
After 15 holes, Stahl and Kroes were tied for the overall lead and continued to match each other’s score the rest of the way, while competing to be the Section VII individual champion at the Saranac Inn Golf and Country Club Friday.
Because of the stalemate, Kroes and Stahl walked away from the 18th green and headed back to the first tee box for a playoff hole.
The tie remained unbroken after both players shot par, so the two returned to the 18th tee, where Stahl began to take control.
Following Kroes’ drive that went wide to the left, Stahl approached his golf ball and cracked a drive down the fairway. Meanwhile, Kroes had to deal with a line of trees between his golf ball and the green. The Blue Bombers’ top scorer did not hit the green until his fourth shot, while the Vikings’ best finisher landed on in three, setting up a pressure situation.
Each golfer missed his first putt, so Stahl had his chance to win, and he didn’t miss. The sophomore sank a five-footer and captured the individual title.
Once the playoff ended, a relieved and excited Stahl, who carded a 75-74-149 admitted the win hadn’t sunk in yet.
“It just feels so great,” Stahl said. “I knew I had to go out and shoot a solid round and did just that.”
Stahl also said his matchup with Kroes was enjoyable all day.
“He is a great competitor and a great kid,” Stahl said. “I have played with him plenty of times during the season, and I love playing with him.”
Moriah coach Lynn Galm used the word “intense” to describe what it felt like to watch one of her players compete for the championship, and she stressed how proud she was of Stahl.
“It’s a great accomplishment for Joey,” Galm said. “I think this is one of the strongest fields I have seen in some time. He’s worked to get where he is now.”
Galm is in her 26th year coaching, and this is the first time any of her players have won this title, which she said made the day even more special.
While there was plenty of excitement for Stahl and the Vikings, there was clear disappointment for Kroes, but he noted the positive outlook he had for the day.
“Playing (Friday) was a lot of fun, and it was a good battle,” Kroes said. “This year, I haven’t had many close matches, so it was fun to have some pressure on and get some nerves going.”
Kroes’s 76-73-149 score qualifies him for the NYSPHSAA Golf Championships June 4 to 6 at Cornell’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Course.
“I am excited,” he said. “I didn’t play great last year, but my game is a lot better now. I am hitting driver this year, and I didn’t hit driver last year, so I am hoping it goes well.”
Seven additional golfers will head to Cornell next Saturday, including three from Saranac Lake.
Zack Ellsworth (75-83-158) led the way for the Red Storm, and Tristin Fitzgerald (82-78-160) and Mike Rice (79-82-161) also qualified for the state tournament.
A day after Saranac Lake won the team title, Red Storm coach Chris Stevens said he was excited to see that three of his players will go to Cornell and noted that he kept the advice to them simple just like Thursday.
“I think for the most part that they know what they have to do, so I would never want to put something into someone’s head that would be distracting to them,” Stevens said. “They already know what they have to do.”
The rest of the state qualifiers are Peru’s Gavin Plimpton (78-82-160), Lake Placid’s Drew Maiorca (84-76-160), AuSable Valley’s Nate Devins (80-84-164) and Moriah’s Kyle Wilson (84-82-166).
—
Section VII Individual Golf Championship
Two-day results
1. Joey Stahl (MCS), 75-74-149 (Won on 2nd playoff hole); 2. Bjorn Kroes (LP), 76-73-149; 3. Zack Ellsworth (SLCS), 75-83-158; 4. Gavin Plimpton (PCS), 78-82-160; 4. Tristin Fitzgerald (SLCS), 82-78-160; 4. Drew Maiorca (LP), 84-76-160; 7. Mike Rice (SLCS), 79-82-161; 8. Nate Devins (AVCS), 80-84-164; 9. Kyle Wilson (MCS), 84-82-166; 10. Tanner Courcelle (SLCS), 86-83-169; 11. Ryan Kane (LP) 87-86-173; 12. Lucas Finnegan (AVCS), 85-90-175; 12. Carley Sawyer (SLCS), 86-89-175; 12. Kyle Hart (AVCS), 89-86-175; 15. Sean Moore (LP), 89-87-176; 16. Dylan Baker (PCS), 85-92-177; 16. Alex Faruqi (BCS), 89-98-177; 18. Kevin Geesler (LP), 90-89-179; 19 Chris Hickey (AVCS), 90-90-180; 20. Anderson Gay (WPCS), 91-97-188; 21. Lars Kroes (LP), 90-100-190; 22. Kurtis Olsen (SC), 91-106-197.
