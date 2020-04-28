In terms of covering unexpected events, this story is right up there.
Without a doubt, this is one of the most chaotic basketball games I have ever covered.
Witnessing one athlete recording his or her 1,000th point is great, but having two milestones happen in the same night makes this game shine and cement itself as No. 4 on my list.
NO. 4
Jan. 30, 2018
Cutaiar, Stahl eclipse 1,000 on 'special night'
I went to Plattsburgh High for this game knowing it was essentially guaranteed the Hornets' Andrew Cutaiar would reach the 1,000-point plateau.
He was only 10 points away and averaging well over that mark every game, so I figured it would take something really strange for him not to get to 1,000.
It came as no surprise that in the third quarter he knocked down a trey from the corner to reach 1,000.
I always love watching these games and the moments that follow after an athlete achieves this milestone.
After Cutaiar scored his 1,000th point, I thought to myself, "OK, now I can just cover the rest of the game."
Well, Moriah's Joey Stahl had other plans.
Going into the night, I knew Stahl was close to 1,000 but figured he'd reach the mark in his next game.
He was 39 away before tip, and I knew Stahl was a great scorer, but in no way could I have ever imagined what he did.
Stahl turned into a scoring machine.
Shot after shot, he kept putting points up on the board, as did all the Vikings, rolling to a 96-64 victory.
Late in the third quarter, I was looking at my running score and was shocked. I realized Stahl had a chance to get to 1,000 that night.
In the fourth quarter, Stahl continued his dominant night and went over 1,000 with 3:40 left in regulation.
His performance, which included 40 points and seven triples, was one of the most dominant individual displays I have seen.
Plattsburgh High coach Chris Hartmann summarized the game perfectly when he told me, "This was a special night."
ORIGINAL STORY
PLATTSBURGH — Barker Memorial Gymnasium saw two milestones Tuesday.
Plattsburgh High’s Andrew Cutaiar and Moriah’s Joey Stahl both surpassed 1,000 career points in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball game the Vikings won 96-64 against the Hornets.
Cutaiar needed 10 points, while Stahl had to score 39 entering the contest to hit 1,000, and both players went over the mark in the second half.
Cutaiar reached the plateau in the third quarter, knocking down a 3-point shot from the right corner.
“When I hit that 3-pointer, it was just a great feeling,” Cutaiar said. “It was nice to get it off my shoulders. I knew at the beginning of the season it was going to happen, but for it to just be over now, it’s definitely a lot less weight.
“I was glad to just share this night with my teammates. It’s time to enjoy it now and get back to work (today).”
As the game progressed, Stahl’s achievement also started to become a reality.
With 3:40 remaining in regulation, Stahl banked in a shot from the left block that put him over 1,000 and capped off a night that he scored a game-high 40 points, which included seven treys.
“I just came out on the floor, and teammates were finding me in the open spots (Tuesday),” Stahl said. “I was knocking down shots and just heated up. It kind of just happened. I don’t know how else to describe it.
“When we called a timeout in the fourth, I was told I was five away, and at that point, I knew I had a good shot.
“I was just happy to get this done. This is special, and this team is special.”
Moriah held a 43-32 advantage at halftime and continued to click offensively as the second half progressed, opening up a 71-51 lead by the end of the third quarter.
“A lot of points were scored (Tuesday). That’s for sure,” Vikings coach Brian Cross said. “We need to play a little better defense, but when everything is clicking, we can put some points on the board in a hurry. When the shots are falling and we get up and down the court, we can really put points up quick.
“Joey led the way for us. He was feeling it. He’s that kind of a player. When he’s feeling it, you better be on him because when he catches the ball, it’s going up, and he has such a quick release. He’s a great shooter.”
The Vikings’ Dylan Trombley (19) and Braden Swan (10) combined for 29 points, and Moriah finished with 13 made 3-pointers as a team.
Bailey Pombrio scored a team-high 20 points for Plattsburgh, and Ryan Courson (14), Cutaiar (13) and Mitch Senecal (12) also hit double figures.
“I was proud of the way our boys played, and I am really proud of Andrew,” Hornets coach Chris Hartmann said. “The first thing I noticed about Andrew was he had a great work ethic. He is a great kid on and off the court. He is your ideal student-athlete.
“I have been a part of games where kids go over 1,000 points against us, but I have never had a player on my team do it. I have definitely never been part of a game where two players both do it.
“This was a special night."
—
Moriah 96, Plattsburgh High 64
Moriah (96)
Fleury 4-0-8, Stahl 16-1-40, Sargent 2-0-5, Drake 0-0-0, Rollins 2-0-4, Swan 4-0-10, Strieble 2-2-6, Pelkey 1-0-2, Rice 1-0-2, Larrow 0-0-0, Trombley 7-2-19. Totals: 39-5-96.
Plattsburgh High (64)
Bungcasan 0-0-0, Courson 5-3-14, Djomnang 0-0-0, Phillips 2-0-5, Pombrio 8-4-20, Cutaiar 6-0-13, Senecal 4-2-12. Totals: 25-9-64.
Halftime: Moriah, 43-32.
3-point goals: Moriah (13) Stahl 7, Sargent, Swan 2, Trombley 3. Plattsburgh High (5) Courson, Phillips, Cutaiar, Senecal 2.
