The Plattsburgh State women's hockey program has quite the resume.
Not many teams can enter each season knowing they have a legitimate shot to win a national title.
The Cardinals can.
Covering their 2018-19 championship team was a blast, and the national title game was no different.
NO. 3
March 16, 2019
Plattsburgh shuts out Hamline for seventh national title
Some people may not know this, but I was not actually in attendance for this game.
Since it was held in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, I was not able to travel out there, so I watched the game from my laptop.
I wish I could have been there in person, but the circumstances did not allow for it, so I made the most out of what I could and still had a great time covering the game, albeit from a distance.
The backstory to this matchup was awesome.
The Cardinals had their streak of four national championships snapped a season prior, and they were out to regain dominance in Division III.
I had a lot of confidence Plattsburgh would beat Hamline, and after watching the first couple minutes, my thoughts did not change.
When the Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to Kaitlin Drew-Mead lighting the lamp, I knew they were going to win.
The team that year was just too good.
Plattsburgh had great scorers, a tremendous defense and an outstanding goalie.
Kassi Abbott anchored the Cardinals in net all season and finished with a 29-save shutout in her final game with Plattsburgh en route to the title.
Abbott's performance was one aspect to the game that sticks out the most.
Every time the Cardinals needed a big save, Abbott was there, and it seemed like every time she made a stop, Plattsburgh turned around and scored on the other end.
Just to show how balanced the Cardinals were throughout the season, it was only fitting four different players, including Drew-Mead, Courtney Moriarty, Sara Krauseneck and Abby Brush all scored a goal in the 4-0 win.
That's what was cool about this team.
There were so many weapons, and anybody could have been the one to have the big moment from game to game.
When I spoke on the phone with Plattsburgh coach Kevin Houle after the Cardinals' victory, he said it best when he stressed how this was probably the hardest-working team he ever had.
For Houle, this was one of the hardest-working teams he had, and for me, this was one of the most fun teams I covered.
Getting to write about the Cardinals' national championship was certainly fun and easily deserves a place on my list of favorite sporting events I have covered.
ORIGINAL STORY
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team can once again be referred to as the defending national champions.
After seeing their run of four consecutive national titles come to an end a season ago, the Cardinals (29-2-0) reclaimed supremacy by collecting a 4-0 win against Hamline (23-4-3) in the NCAA Division III championship Saturday at St. Thomas Academy Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
Kaitlin Drew-Mead, Courtney Moriarty, Sara Krauseneck and Abby Brush all scored once, and Kassi Abbott recorded a 29-save shutout to propel Plattsburgh to its seventh national title in program history and the fifth in the past six years.
“We knew what we wanted to do and went out and did it,” Cardinals coach Kevin Houle said.
“I thought it was important for us to have a good first period and score first since we were basically playing in (Hamline’s) home arena.
“We were able to do that and then build on the lead. They had some great opportunities and chances, and we had great goaltending and great play from everybody.”
Plattsburgh set the tone early when Drew-Mead, positioned in the slot, redirected Emma Killeen’s shot from the left point with 4:27 elapsed in the first period to hand the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Moriarty, who was named Tournament Most Valuable Player, doubled Plattsburgh’s advantage with 11:14 left in the middle stanza.
She intercepted a pass from the Pipers’ Katie Carlson at Hamline’s blue line and coasted in all alone before beating Pipers goaltender Jaela O’Brien blocker side.
As the Cardinals built their lead, Abbott made sure to keep Hamline off the board.
Abbott’s shutout included multiple saves on breakaways and odd-player rushes against a Pipers’ offensive attack that finished with a slim 29-28 shot advantage against Plattsburgh.
“Kassi is the reason the game was a 4-0 game,” Houle said. “It might have been her best game of her career. She was outstanding. It was a back-and-forth game with both teams trading chances.
“It wasn’t as if she had to just make some saves here or there. She was tested throughout and stood tall from the beginning and finished strong.”
After gaining great position in the slot, Krauseneck started to seal the Cardinals’ victory when she one-timed Mackenzie Millen’s backhand pass into the back of the net with 4:54 gone in the third period.
Brush iced the game with 3:20 remaining in regulation by backhanding a puck across the goal line, finishing off a nice feed by Annie Katonka who was stationed behind the net.
“We have some girls that are prolific in scoring with Annie and Courtney and some other big-name players, but we are always getting contributions from different players on the team,” Houle said.
“We have a lot of different kids that have scored 10 or more goals, so when you are getting those contributions from a number of players, that gives you that depth that prevents teams from shutting down one person or one line. We have had that mentality all year.”
Plattsburgh’s latest NCAA Tournament run saw the Cardinals improve from game to game.
At Stafford Ice Arena, Plattsburgh eked out a 3-2 overtime victory against Endicott in a first-round matchup before rallying for a 5-3 win against Williams in the quarterfinals.
The Cardinals then persevered a trip to Minnesota before defeating Adrian, 4-1, in a semifinal to clinch their eighth berth into the NCAA title game.
“This team never got frustrated with what was in front of them, and there were times that they could have been,” Houle said.
“We had to come from behind on two occasions, and that wasn’t easy. Those were games we had to grind out. I mean, we could have been done in that first-round game. That was as close a game as we had down the stretch run.
“We were able to figure that out and really start playing the way we know we can play from there.”
Plattsburgh’s latest championship capped off the careers of seniors Maci Hoskins, Ashley Songin, Millen, Moriarty and Abbott.
Abbott, as well as Hannah Kiraly and Katonka, were named to the All-Tournament Team.
“These seniors are part of that legacy at Plattsburgh,” Houle said. “They won two in that span when we won four in a row, and now, they have finished it off with three out of four. It kind of keeps that legacy going.
“For them to have that desire to go out as champions, it was awesome, and I told them in the locker room after the game how they all had career years.
“They are all major contributors to this team and the reason why we are national champions. You don’t normally win titles without having a senior class that leads the way.”
At the final four last season, the Cardinals failed to reach the NCAA championship after losing to Elmira, 3-2, in double overtime.
Plattsburgh followed that defeat with a 5-4 overtime loss to Hamline in the third-place game.
The conclusion to last season helped fuel a Plattsburgh team Houle praised after its 18th consecutive win to wrap up the 2018-19 campaign.
“I talked about in the locker room how we don’t rank championships or say which title is the best, but I told the girls that this team was special,” Houle said. “They are probably the hardest-working team that I have coached, and this was a fun team to coach.
“Were we the most talented? The answer to that is probably not, but sometimes, that makes it more special.
“We had to be the team that worked the hardest and executed the best to be national champions, and that’s what this team did.”
—
Plattsburgh State 4, Hamline 0
Hamline 0 0 0 — 0
Plattsburgh State 1 1 2 — 4
First period- 1, PSU, Drew-Mead (Killeen, Millen), 4:27.
Second period- 2, PSU, Moriarty, 8:46.
Third period- 3, PSU, Krauseneck (Wolf, Millen), 4:54. 4, PSU, Brush (Katonka), 16:40.
Shots- Hamline 29, Plattsburgh State 28.
Power plays (goals-opportunities)- Hamline 0-6; Plattsburgh State 0-3.
Goaltenders (saves-shots)- O’Brien, HAM, 24-28. Abbott, PSU, 29-29.
Attendance- 845.
