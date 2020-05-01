The anticipation for this matchup was unlike anything I ever covered before.
When I wrote the preview for this game, I tried to figure out what I wanted to say.
Essentially, I posed the question of if Joseph Girard III coming to play Plattsburgh High at the Plattsburgh State Field House would live up to the reality.
In a sense, the hype to this game was as exciting as the game itself.
NO. 2
March 7, 2019
Girard drops 42 points, Glens Falls rolls past PHS
At the time, Girard, who just finished playing his first year at Syracuse this winter, averaged 49.8 points per game and was coming off a 52-point performance in the Section II championship.
Everyone just wanted to see this kid play in person.
The game certainly lived up to the hype.
The Hornets started out on a great run and held a 12-7 lead with 4:05 left in the first quarter.
I remember Glens Falls took a timeout to stop the Plattsburgh run, and I felt the floor shaking.
I have never, and I mean never, been in the Field House when it was that loud.
That place was so packed.
The Hornets played quite the game, but when you run into a player like Girard and a very good squad like the Indians were, it's just not enough.
Girard ended up dropping 42 points on Plattsburgh and carried his team to a 77-57 victory.
Glens Falls ended up winning the state championship that season, and of course, Girard hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer to seal the title for the Indians in the championship.
I really enjoyed watching him play, but I also had fun watching all the Hornets embrace the underdog mentality and play their hearts out.
The coolest part of the night, in my opinion, was the community coming together for this sporting event.
So many from around the North Country made their way to Plattsburgh to watch a cool moment of local sports history.
ORIGINAL STORY
PLATTSBURGH — Joseph Girard III brought his talents to a packed Plattsburgh State Field House on Wednesday night.
The Syracuse commit piled up a game-high 42 points to power Glens Falls (24-1) to a 77-57 victory against Plattsburgh High (18-5) in a NYSPHSAA Class B boys basketball sub-regional.
Girard III made 16 of his 39 shots from the field, and even though he did not showcase his best shooting performance, it still was plenty enough to lead the way for the Indians.
“Their (defense) was really tough,” Girard III said.
“They are a bunch of tough kids. They don’t back down to anybody. They are really a lot longer and a lot bigger than you might think and expect. At the same time, you just have to play your game.”
The Hornets started the game strong and held a 12-7 lead with 4:05 remaining in the first quarter, forcing Glens Falls to call a 30-second timeout to try and stop a 10-0 Plattsburgh run.
The Indians responded out of the stoppage and took a 13-12 lead after Nick Danahy scored from the paint with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
Glens Falls never trailed again.
The Hornets struggled to convert on the offensive end in the second quarter and allowed the Indians to pull away and build a 38-24 lead by halftime.
“If we had done a better job in the first half of converting some of our layups and close shots, we would have been in a better spot,” Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann said. “We also only made four of 10 foul shots in the first half. We left a lot of points out there.”
The Hornets’ Zach Bieber received the responsibilities of guarding Girard III throughout the contest, and Plattsburgh rarely doubled the Glens Falls star.
Girard III has faced double and sometimes even triple-team situations during his senior season, and he complimented Bieber’s tenacity.
“He is a really tough kid and really athletic,” Girard III said. “He is strong. He’s smart on defense and has a few inches on me with length and his height. I had to use a few different things to try and get away from him and try and create some space to get by him.
“He is a great defender along with the rest of the team when they helped in. They did a pretty good job, and I am just thankful to get away with a win.”
Bailey Pombrio dropped a team-high 15 points to boost the Hornets, and Bieber and Jaden Kalinowski both added 14 more points.
After trailing by as many as 22 points in the third quarter, Plattsburgh cut its deficit to 59-45 after two free throws by Bieber to try and rally.
“In the last two or three weeks of the season, we played four really good teams, and I would probably put Plattsburgh High as the next best team we have seen recently after those four teams,” Indians coach Rob Girard said.
“In terms of grit, they are as gritty as we played all year. They have a lot to be proud of.”
Girard III had his most success in the third quarter when he scored 15 points, which included a deep trey over multiple defenders.
After watching Girard III in person, Hartmann said his ability to create offense impressed the Hornets’ coaching staff.
“He has got tremendous lift on his shot,” Hartmann said. “He has a quick release. He had one three over our guys that really put things into perspective about how great a shooter he is.
“He is just as deadly on the inside as he is from the outside. He has a great handle, and it should be really fun watching him at Syracuse.”
An estimated crowd of 3,000 spectators attended the showdown and created a raucous atmosphere.
During pregame introductions, Girard III received a mixture of cheers and boos from the North Country crowd.
Things escalated when the Plattsburgh student section chanted “overrated” at Girard III when he took free throws during the first quarter.
Those chants provided extra motivation for Girard III.
“Obviously, you are not supposed to pay attention to it too much, but at the same time, you are always going to hear it,” he said. “It kind of motivates you and fires you up a little bit. You just have to stay levelheaded and stay focused on the game and task at hand.”
Danahy finished with 14 points to assist Glens Falls and provided a good inside presence for his squad.
Trent Girard chipped in with 10 points, which included two key triples in the first quarter to help the Indians finish the opening frame on a 12-0 run.
“As the game went on, we were able to settle in and make a more concerted effort to go to the hoop,” Rob Girard said.
“In this game, I’d probably say this is in the bottom-10 performances for Joe, but he grinds and does what he needs to. He’s a winner. He knows when shots are not going well and when he has to get to the basket.”
Glens Falls advanced to play Section X’s Ogdensburg Free Academy in a regional at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
The Hornets finished their season with 18 wins, a Section VII championship and a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference title.
“I would not have done anything differently in this game,” Hartmann said. “I probably got about 101 different suggestions from people going into this game. We did what we thought was best for us on defense.
“With the season coming to an end, I am very proud of my seniors, and for the juniors and sophomores, I look forward to next year.”
Glens Falls 77, Plattsburgh High 57
Glens Falls (77)
Jackson 0-0-0, Balcom 0-0-0, Barclay 2-0-4, Bren 0-0-0, Girard III 16-5-42, T. Girard 4-0-10, C. Girard 1-0-2, McClements 1-0-2, Danahy 7-0-14, Quirk 0-1-1, Vachon 1-0-2. Totals: 32-6-77.
Plattsburgh High (57)
DeTulleo 0-0-0, Kalinowski 6-1-14, Follmer 3-2-8, Phillips 2-0-4, Garrant 1-0-2, Bieber 5-4-14, Pombrio 6-3-15, Channell 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Perkins 0-0-0. Totals: 23-10-57.
Halftime- Glens Falls, 38-24.
3-point goals- Glens Falls (7) Girard III 5, T. Girard 2. Plattsburgh High (1) Kalinowski.
