Joey's Top 10: No. 10 — Chilton hits 1,000 in NAC win over Peru

Starting today, I will begin to unveil my 10 favorite sporting events I have covered since joining the Press-Republican.
I took some time to make this list just to have some fun and wanted to share it and relive some great North Country sports moments.
On Monday through Friday these next two weeks, I will release one of my favorites, run the original story and add some additional perspective.
So here we go.
NO. 10
Jan. 31, 2018
Chilton hits 1,000 in NAC win over Peru
To a certain extent, it was a miracle I even made it to this game on time since the roads were similar to an ice rink, and I drove in and out of blizzards on Military Turnpike.
But this was an event that always sticks out in my memory.
I have covered a good amount of 1,000-point games, but the way Northern Adirondack’s Paige Chilton accomplished the milestone was impressive.
Normally when I go to these games, I am always a bit nervous about the player not getting to 1,000 points, especially when the margin needed is 15 or more.
Chilton had no problem getting the 18 points she required for 1,000 that night, however, and finished with a game-high 32.
She piled up 13 points in the first quarter and was in full control, showing no sign of nerves.
She drained a trey from the parking lot to reach the 1,000-point plateau and brought all the Bobcats’ supporters to their feet early in the second quarter.
I remember how Chilton’s teammates and coach were more excited than she was, which just spoke volumes to the calm and cool demeanor Chilton carried throughout the game, not only achieving a great accomplishment but also leading her team to a win against a pesky Peru squad.
ORIGINAL GAME STORY
ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack’s Paige Chilton needed 18 points Wednesday against Peru to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
She didn’t waste much time.
Early in the second quarter, Chilton had to score just three more points to achieve her goal.
With 6 minutes and 34 seconds remaining, she knocked down a deep 3-pointer that sealed her milestone and also highlighted a 54-46 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball victory for the Bobcats.
“I don’t usually take threes, so that was a little different but pretty cool,” Chilton said. “I wasn’t expecting to hit 1,000 points with a 3-pointer. Hey, I’ll take it though. Why not, right?”
Chilton recorded a game-high 32 points to power Northern Adirondack, and she acknowledged her teammates helped her settle down and relax before tipoff.
“My teammates were all calming me down before the game, which was really helpful,” Chilton said. “My teammates mean so much to me as well as my coaches. It was just about playing a regular game.”
The Bobcats owned a 30-20 lead at halftime but ended up having to fend off a strong run from the Indians in the third quarter.
After five consecutive points from Abby Webb and a bucket by Ally Post, Peru finished the third quarter down just 35-33 and well within striking distance against Northern Adirondack.
The Bobcats went on a 12-3 run to start the fourth quarter, however, which created some breathing room and eventually led to a win.
“We have been a bad third-quarter team all year long,” Northern Adirondack coach Chris Brooks said. “It’s something we have to work on, but in the fourth quarter, they picked it up and closed it out. Defense was the biggest difference for us in the fourth, and the intensity was a lot better.”
The Indians’ Kiersten McCarthy notched a team-high 18 points, while Webb totaled 11.
In addition to Chilton, Kira LaBarge also finished in double figures for the Bobcats with 10 points and scored eight of them in the fourth quarter.
On a night that Chilton surpassed 1,000 career points, Brooks acknowledged the senior’s leadership and skill level shined, and he noted how he supplied her with simple advice entering the matchup.
“I told her, ‘Play like you normally play. If you try to be bigger than the moment, bad things will happen,’” Brooks said.
“She just needed to go out there and play basketball, and that’s what she did. She puts a lot of time and effort into it. She has a good support system at home, and she’s respectable and coachable.
“She’s just the perfect athlete.”
—
Northern Adirondack 54, Peru 46
Peru (46)
Ko. McCarthy 2-2-7, Post 3-2-8, Hayes 0-0-0, Carpenter 0-0-0, Lawliss 1-0-2, Eamer 0-0-0, Mousseau 0-0-0, Beattie 0-0-0, Ki. McCarthy 7-1-18, Webb 4-2-11, Witt 0-0-0. Totals: 17-7-46.
Northern Adirondack (54)
Brooks 3-0-6, Seguin 0-0-0, Ai. Lambert 0-0-0, Peryea 0-2-2, Av. Lambert 1-1-3, Thume 0-1-1, Labarge 4-2-10, Chilton 13-3-32. Totals: 21-9-54.
Halftime: Northern Adirondack, 30-20.
3-point goals: Peru (5) Ko. McCarthy, Ki. McCarthy 3, Webb. Northern Adirondack (3) Chilton 3.
