Covering state championships are once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Having the opportunity to cover the Chazy boys soccer team’s 2018 NYSPHSAA Class D title game was a great experience.
The story lines to this game were incredible, and the outcome for Chazy was even better, as they took down Section IX’s Mount Academy, 3-0, to capture the ninth state championship in program history.
No. 1
Nov. 11, 2018
Chazy boys win Class D state championship
A year prior to this match, the two squads met in the state championship and finished in a 1-all stalemate.
Anyone involved with sports hates ties.
Being a co-state champion is still a great accomplishment, but I am pretty sure if you were to ask anyone involved with that 2018 Chazy team, winning the state title and not having to share it was much better.
Chazy played excellent against Mount Academy in this one and always seemed to have the momentum.
When Heath Lucas found the back of the net with 2:16 to go in the first half off a beautiful set piece, Chazy was in full control.
A funny side note to this game was the fact Lucas looked like a mummy out on the field with this huge bandage around his head, which he was wearing because of a head-to-head collision in Chazy’s semifinal against Marathon.
Lucas battled multiple injuries that season, including broken ribs earlier in the year, but nothing prevented him from scoring his team’s opening goal.
Riley Hansen took over in the second half and headed in two separate corner kicks from Tristan Conners to seal Chazy’s victory.
As far as corner kicks and set pieces are concerned, that’s where Chazy always seems to thrive, and this game was no different.
When the contest ended, watching the Chazy players storm the field and head coach Rob McAuliffe celebrate with his staff on the sideline was an awesome moment.
I was also excited the game was over because it was ridiculously windy and freezing out.
I can't complain, though.
McAuliffe was wearing shorts the entire night, which he is known for in every game he coaches.
To this point, this was, without a doubt, my favorite sporting event I have covered.
Watching the game, conducting my interviews and writing my story about a state championship, which I did in the Middletown McDonalds, was a ton of fun.
For those who don’t know, various McDonalds are usually one of the go-to spots when it comes to writing and filing stories from the road.
Here’s what I wrote that night.
ORIGINAL STORY
MIDDLETOWN — Last season, Chazy and Mount Academy were declared NYSPHSAA Class D boys soccer co-champions.
This season, Chazy made sure to be the only champion.
Chazy defeated Section IX’s Mount Academy, 3-0, to capture its ninth state title in program history.
Riley Hansen scored two times, Heath Lucas added a tally and Ben Norcross notched a five-save shutout to help propel Chazy to the victory Sunday at Middletown High School's Faller Field.
“We put a lot of time and effort into this season,” Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe said. “Sometimes, people think it just happens. We work really, really hard for this, and these boys have worked really, really hard.
“I just can’t be prouder of my players or any prouder of the school and community I am a part of. It’s an important thing in our little town, so when these days come, it’s a special time.”
Chazy and Mount Academy finished at a 1-all stalemate in last year’s state championship.
“Last year did have an impact on this game,” McAuliffe said. “As much as we were very proud of what we accomplished last year, we didn’t want to come here and walk away as a co-champion again.
“We really did have an attitude that we were going to come here and win it. My players had a lot of belief and confidence in themselves, and that can get you a state championship like it did (Sunday).”
Looking like the match would enter halftime scoreless, Lucas had other plans for Chazy.
On a set piece from more than 20 yards out from goal, Lucas had two teammates cross in front of him before taking a shot himself and scoring his first tally all season to give Chazy a 1-0 advantage with 2:16 remaining in the first half.
“I was supposed to pass it to Justin (Collins) who was going around the outside,” Lucas said. “I thought they read it, though, because they came toward me. As soon as I saw that, I decided to go for a shot and bent it around the goalkeeper.”
The junior midfielder had a bandage around his head after a head-to-head collision in Chazy’s semifinal Saturday against Marathon left him with a deep laceration on his forehead.
“He went through some tough times this season and got beat up more at the final four,” McAuliffe said. “He sat out four weeks with a broken rib. His first game back was the regional game (against Heuvelton) after a month off.
“He is a talented player, and we talked to him before the game about that set play that we had. If there was nothing on the play, he was going to put the shot on net.
“We knew the cross we did would cause some havoc, and he just struck an amazing goal.”
Chazy started the second half as well as it ended the first thanks to Hansen finding the back of the net off a corner kick from Tristan Conners with just over a minute elapsed.
The state title game’s Most Valuable Player made sure he executed just how Chazy practices corner kicks.
“I headed it down because we go over in practice how if we can’t get a clean hit off of it, you always want to have your head down and not head it over,” Hansen said.
“I headed it down, and it skipped off one of their player’s backs and juked their goalie to go the wrong way and then slowly just rolled across the goal line.”
Hansen and Conners connected on another corner kick with 15:54 remaining in regulation, as Hansen, once again, headed a ball sent in by Conners past the goal line to help Chazy start to seal the victory.
“At that point, it’s the top of the world,” Hansen said. “There’s nothing better than scoring the third goal that helps win the game.
“This means the world to me. There’s nothing better than this feeling.”
Chazy finished with a 10-7 shot advantage and limited Mount Academy’s scoring chances the entire game, concentrating on keeping possession to the outside and not in the middle.
“We knew when it was 1-0, that it wasn’t a safe lead,” McAuliffe said. “To make it 2-0, that helped dictate the tactics after that. Riley scored that great one to make it 3-0 after that, and those are two very good goals he had.
“We went awhile after that span to make it 2-0 that I thought we didn’t play that well. With about 15 minutes left, it was a very concerted effort to play a little more defensively.”
After not being able to have sole possession of the state championship a season ago, Chazy entered the preseason in August with one mission.
That mission was to win it all.
“Last year, we got co-champions,” Hansen said.
“This year, there’s only one champion.
“That’s us.”
—
Chazy 3, Mount Academy 0
Chazy 1 2 — 3
Mount Academy 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Lucas, 2:16.
Second half- 2, CCRS, Hansen (Tr. Conners), 38:59. 3, CCRS, Hansen (Tr. Conners), 15:54.
Shots- Chazy 10, Mount Academy 7.
Saves- Norcross, CCRS, 5. S. Boller (4), H. Boller (0), MA, 4.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.