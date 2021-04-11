Joey's Sports Corner: SUNYAC fan ban creating plenty of discussion

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been certain topics that naturally instigate arguments.
The State University of New York Athletic Conference’s decision to continue to prohibit fans from attending its sporting events is certainly one of these scenarios.
The fan ban has created a divide between the SUNYAC and supporters of the conference’s various teams.
Both sides have points to argue.
For the fans, most importantly student-athletes’ family members, they want to come watch their loved ones compete.
There was no spring season last year, and even though sports are back, the stands are empty.
If you put yourself in the shoes of a parent who has gone and watched their child compete since their youngest days, this is a tough adjustment.
Yes, we live in an era where most, if not all, sporting events are streamed and available online, but that’s just not the same as watching a sporting event live and cheering on your loved one in person.
From the fans’ perspective, what makes this tougher is the SUNYAC is shewing them away even though the State of New York’s updated COVID-19 policies permit spectators.
After what was a very unfortunate 2020 that saw many seasons shelved, the SUNYAC said it is opting to prioritize the student-athletes.
"After having the 2020 spring season cancelled due to the pandemic, the focus of the SUNYAC is to ensure spring sport student-athletes are able to compete in 2021 without losing a second season," the SUNYAC Presidents Council stated in a press release.
In its latest update that reinforced fans were not permitted at conference sporting events, the SUNYAC said most of its spectators are from many different regions, which can create plenty of travel scenarios and different ways to potentially spread COVID-19.
A conference statement said, “risking a reintroduction of the virus into SUNYAC campuses and their local communities would not be a responsible decision.”
That is a very admirable approach when it comes to the novel coronavirus that has claimed the lives of so many.
For fans, whether they be directly connected to a student-athlete or just a local supporter, who want to still attend, there’s certainly factors that can be frustrating.
At the high school level, spectators are permitted. Various sections within the state have established a two-spectator limit for each student-athlete competing in a sporting event.
That’s surely something that would have been welcomed by SUNYAC fans.
And for anyone interested in watching SUNYAC sporting events, there’s certainly still some creative ways to be in attendance from a distance, especially when certain athletic facilities are in a public location that typically features people going for walks, taking their dogs for a stroll or any other common outdoor activities.
Various posts on social media with photos of people conveniently positioned at a distance at SUNYAC events have been pointed out by some perturbed individuals who say they thought spectators weren’t allowed.
The frustration doesn’t seem to be at those individuals, however. It seems to be more at the SUNYAC and some loopholes in its policies.
This fan controversy and differing of opinions will surely continue throughout the rest of the spring season, but hopefully, once the fall season comes around and the others that follow, this will not have to be a topic of discussion.
For now, both the SUNYAC and the fans who want to attend sporting events have points to their arguments.
The SUNYAC is leaning on the side of caution when it comes to COVID-19 and its decision making.
Many fans want to attend sporting events.
You have to respect both sides because neither is wrong.
