Joey's Sports Corner: NWHL’s 'success' up for debate

There was plenty of excitement and legitimate surprise when the North Country found out the National Women’s Hockey League would host an abbreviated season exclusively in Lake Placid from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5.
These feelings have turned into utter disappointment as the NWHL announced Wednesday that it was suspending its season due to numerous positive COVID-19 cases within the bubble the league created.
Despite this unfortunate news, NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia called the season a “success.”
Unfortunately any success the league made will be brought down by the way it came to a halt.
This bubble season, which featured competition between the league’s six teams, amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a tall task.
Nobody should judge the NWHL for making the difficult decision to suspend its season indefinitely. If anything, the league should be praised for not endangering more people, including the North Country community.
But as the dust settles and the NWHL ponders its next move, there are some facts from this season that are unfortunately part of the narrative.
By suspending its season before the league semifinals and championship could be played, the NWHL missed out on a glorious opportunity to have its games in the national spotlight on NBC Sports Network.
The Metropolitan Riveters had so many COVID-19 cases within their organization that they exceeded the threshold infection rate established by the league and were disqualified by the NWHL on Jan. 28.
The Connecticut Whale collectively decided to opt out of further competition on their own terms, citing health and safety concerns about staying inside the bubble, which was troubling to say the least knowing that one of the NWHL’s teams essentially said they did not feel safe.
Last but not least, additional COVID-19 cases among various teams rose to a level where the season had to be suspended indefinitely.
These are not successes.
In a situation like this, blame is hard to place. There is no way of knowing exactly how those within the NWHL were operating inside the bubble and what missteps took place that ultimately led to COVID-19 penetrating what was believed to be a secure environment.
Tumminia said the players were limited in what they could do and where they could go.
“The athletes came in into designated hotels on designated floors,” she said on a conference call. “They were restricted in the sense that they went from their rooms to the rink, rink to the room. That is the technical term of what this bubble was. That’s how we defined it.”
This all sounds good, but there were obviously missteps along the way the NWHL has failed to unveil and may still be figuring out.
From a media perspective, this is concerning and not the first time the NWHL failed to cooperate with reporters.
In its press conference Wednesday when the NWHL expanded upon its season suspension announcement, numerous reporters were left with their hands raised and were unable to ask questions before the conference call on Zoom abruptly ended.
Ironically, Toronto Six coach Digit Murphy said in her opening statement on the call how important the media is in publicizing the NWHL.
Personally, I was very excited to provide coverage to the NWHL when I heard it was coming to Lake Placid.
I was afforded the opportunity to cover NWHL games in person and enjoyed doing so, but unfortunately, I also dealt with some coverage struggles.
On multiple occasions before and during the NWHL season, I reached out to NWHL public relations representatives to try and set up interviews for various feature stories and never had any call returned or email responded to.
I was also one of the media members who was not given the opportunity to ask a question during Wednesday’s Zoom call.
I don’t take any of this personally. I am just disappointed that I could not provide my newspaper’s readership the opportunity to learn more about the NWHL.
The NWHL stresses that it wants to grow the game of women’s hockey but seems to want to do so on its own terms.
With that being said, there were positives to the season.
Members of the Buffalo Beauts, Boston Pride, Whale, Minnesota Whitecaps, Riveters and Six all had great opportunities to play a game they love, and all of the NWHL’s games were streamed on Twitch and received high viewing numbers.
Even if it’s not in Lake Placid, hopefully the league can resume its season and crown an Isobel Cup champion in the near future.
The successes the NWHL believes to have had in 2021 hinge on it.
