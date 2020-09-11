Joey's Sports Corner: Local sports in flux, cheer on decision makers

A lot has happened in these past couple weeks as far as the local sports scene goes.
I never thought I’d see the day where interscholastic sports were in such a state of flux, but here we are.
I’ll be honest.
Writing various stories to update everyone on the latest news regarding where we’re at with fall sports and what may or may not be allowed moving forward is getting old.
Now, I don’t want that to sound like I don’t care anymore what happens regarding the decisions made about sports moving forward.
What I mean is the back-and-forth scenarios about whether or not sports can take place is becoming a stale topic.
I think we’ve all reached a point, decision makers included, where we want to move forward and figure out what’s next.
For the past month or so, the narrative has been about how we need to look at the guidance and proceed from there.
Now that the guidance is out, there’s been some time for decision makers to figure out what the next move is.
At this point, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has left the decision about whether or not to hold fall sports up to its respective 11 sections.
We already know football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading have been moved to a March 1 start date, so now we’re waiting to see if soccer, cross country, gymnastics, swimming and a couple other fall sports will be given the nod to start.
From all my reporting of late, it’s been a bit comical as far as trying to figure out the situation. One day I get the feeling there will be fall sports. The next day, I get the opposite feeling.
It’s beginning to have similarities to the level of confusion depicted in Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First?” skit.
But my job as a journalist is to just report on what is happening. It’s not to inject my own opinions into the situation.
Now you might think, “Well, Joey, that’s what you’re doing now.”
And you’d be right.
I just thought now that we’re so deep in this whole process, I’d collect my thoughts.
I apologize for you having to essentially read me vent about all this, but I’m sure a lot of you are thinking much of what I’m saying.
And if you aren’t, that’s totally OK, too.
But the bottom line is this. With the potential Sept. 21 fall sports start date, I’m sure some decision will be coming out soon.
So I guess I’ll leave it off here.
This situation is so frustrating. We’re all sick of this COVID-19 pandemic, but channel any frustration you have in the right direction.
Don’t be upset at leaders of Section VII and various decision makers involved in trying to establish what happens next with sports.
If anything, cheer these people on, show them support and be patient.
One of my biggest takeaways from this fall sports debate is those in Section VII are looking at every perspective of this situation and trying to figure out a way for sports to take place in a safe and enjoyable fashion.
That includes all our local superintendents who are involved in this sports decision in addition to the already daunting task of overseeing schools reopening.
It’s important for everyone to know that.
Student-athletes, coaches, parents and all involved in the sports scene need to know they have a group of people in the North Country trying to figure this situation out.
Regardless of what happens, I have faith in Section VII leadership that this decision will not be taken lightly and certainly analyzed to the fullest.
All I know is I can’t wait for the day where I can write a story that features a final score from a sporting event again.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.