Joey's Sports Corner: Great to see student-athletes competing again

When I cover a soccer game, my recap always features the final score, the goal scorers and the big moments.
But Friday, I was observing much more and just soaking in a lot of moments that will go down in the history books.
Covering the girls Northern Soccer League game between Northeastern Clinton and Chazy was the first time I have covered an interscholastic sporting event since March 7.
That's just crazy.
I could not wait to cover a sporting event again, but I was also ecstatic for these student-athletes who have waited so long for the opportunity to take the field.
Seeing all the players, coaches and officials wearing masks will certainly become more normal as we move forward this fall, but it was still different.
There will also be an adjustment period needed as we get used to sparse crowds.
But at the end of the day, we have interscholastic sports again, and that's something to be happy about.
There are so many unknowns when it comes to the fall sports season, and for that reason, there's no time to take anything for granted.
"Yesterday, I told the girls to play every game like it was their last," Cougars coach Tim Surprenant said. "We don't know how long this season is going to last. For seniors, that means something, and it has to mean something for the underclassmen to play for the seniors."
The biggest difference between past seasons and this year certainly seems to be the masks, and who could really argue that?
I know I will not.
I need to get little windshield wipers to wipe away the moisture from my glasses when they fog up.
All kidding aside, I have no problem wearing a mask and doing my part if it means that will help sports continue on without any issues.
"It was not awful, but it was certainly not my favorite thing, and I don't think it's a favorite thing of anyone to wear a mask," said Marlie Sample, who scored the game-winner for Northeastern Clinton. "It definitely restricts you, but if it means we can play, this is what we are going to have to do."
Athletes do what they have to do in order to win a game. Wearing a mask is just one additional thing athletes have to do in order to win in 2020, and nobody really seemed to have a problem with it.
As a common saying of 2020 goes, it is what it is.
With that being said, the challenges are certainly still there.
"I struggle with the mask," Chazy coach Samantha Signor said. "Wearing it is tough, but I also don't have a good yelling voice. I don't project my voice very well, which is kind of funny, so I have to fix that and work on that. It's just another thing to get used to in 2020, but we are so happy and thankful to be playing."
Section VII officials and decision makers should be thanked and appreciated for planning accordingly to allow for a fall season to happen.
Everyone in the North Country sports scene now should have a rejuvenated sense of optimism that sports can continue if done in a safe fashion that includes health protocols.
Concluding the first slate of games Friday was certainly a step in the right direction, and hopefully, we will keep moving forward and allowing student-athletes to play the sports they love.
"I feel that we have cleared a hurdle," Surprenant said. "We got through this day, and now, we will look to get through the next.
"The lights turned on (Friday), and for me, it felt like fall and soccer. There's nothing better."
