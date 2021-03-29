Joey's Sports Corner: Great to see Plattsburgh State sports return

PLATTSBURGH — Welcome back, it's good to see you.
For the first time in over a year, Plattsburgh State hosted a sporting event, and it was a good day to be a Cardinal.
The men's lacrosse team hosted New Paltz and came away with a 13-3 victory to open their SUNYAC season in dominating fashion, Monday.
The victory was great for the Cardinals, and winning the game itself was tremendous, but seeing any Plattsburgh sport back out competing again on home turf was a win of its own.
The past year has been extremely difficult for everyone in so many ways as the COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc on all our lives.
For many people, athletics is a huge component of their daily routines, so it was nice to see student-athletes at Plattsburgh get back to some normalcy.
The Plattsburgh men's and women's track teams were actually the first Cardinal squads to get back to action, as they competed over the weekend at the Saints Ice Breaker Open hosted by St. Lawrence University.
But for Plattsburgh to finally host a sporting event had special meaning in many ways.
When the pandemic hit and brought all spring sports seasons to a halt at Plattsburgh, nobody knew what exactly the future would have in store.
So when the men's lacrosse squad took to the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex field, which they had not done since March 3, 2020, there was a sense of joy as well as relief that the season was actually underway for the team.
The Cardinals already had their season-opener postponed against the Hawks last Friday and pushed back to Monday, and other Plattsburgh spring programs have been experiencing similar delays.
Regardless, seeing Plattsburgh play on a chilly, but beautiful, day with clear blue skies with plenty of sunshine was a welcomed sight.
Seeing both teams compete hard, hearing the players communicate with each other and listening to the lacrosse sticks bang around made things seem just right.
There will be plenty more of all this through April and into early May as all Cardinal programs are set to enjoy their spring seasons.
COVID protocols are in place to make sure everyone involved in Plattsburgh athletics operates in the safest way possible, as testing is done regularly in addition to other precautions.
If anyone is concerned these athletes and coaches are not taking the guidelines established by the SUNYAC seriously, some players could be overheard during the halftime break telling others to put their masks back on and voiced reminders to each other of how their actions are being monitored by others.
These players and coaches all want to enjoy every athletic opportunity they have, and it's clear they are not taking anything for granted.
Hopefully, everyone can continue to stay safe and healthy and enjoy the remainder of this spring season.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
