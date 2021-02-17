Joey's Sports Corner: Be smart, considerate as Section VII sports resume

Remember where we were almost a year ago?
It’s pretty hard to forget.
Sporting events being postponed and canceled left and right became the norm.
There was so much unknown as the COVID-19 pandemic started up in March and affected the local and national sports scenes.
So much has happened since then, and North Country sports in Section VII are starting to wake up again after being dormant for most of the winter.
All sports have received clearance from local health departments, and guidance is in place to get an abbreviated winter sports season underway.
Some sports have already started their seasons, but now, higher-risk sports such as basketball and hockey have started to practice and could see games kick off as soon as next week.
As we push on amid the pandemic, keep a couple things in mind.
First and foremost, as old as this might sound, remember we are still in a pandemic.
We’re all frustrated and wish COVID-19 would just go away and let us get back to normal.
But that’s not possible right now, so we all have to do the best we can to operate in sports with COVID-19 still a factor.
We also need to all remain patient with each other and understand there may be obstacles along the way as winter and even the “Fall II” and spring seasons get underway.
Frustration is a normal response to adversity, but we can’t place blame on the parties involved in this process to get interscholastic sports started.
School administrators, section officials, coaches, student-athletes, parents and health officials are all on the same team in this situation.
As we’ve seen in the past, COVID-19 is very unpredictable.
Too many times throughout this past year, and especially these last few months, we have heard various people complaining about student-athletes not being able to play sports.
“Let them play” became a trending phrase as people fought for student-athletes to be able to play the sports they love.
Health officials became the “bad guys" at times as they naturally urged caution while entertaining the thought of high-risk sports starting back up.
But that’s just part of their job, so don’t be mad at them or anyone who is presenting the facts and realities of trying to play sports during a pandemic.
Also, don't get upset at someone who is opting to be more cautious and may not agree with sports resuming. Everyone is entitled to operate the way they feel is the safest during a pandemic.
If you get mad at health officials or anyone else establishing various protocols to run a sports season right now, that’s displaced aggression.
Don’t take your frustrations about COVID-19 out on others. Take a moment and realize everyone is on the same page, and nobody with even half a heart wants to say no to sports.
At the end of the day, we are all in this together, and hopefully, everyone is in this for the same goal.
This is an opportunity for student-athletes to participate in interscholastic sports and reap all the benefits of athletics.
Whether it be from a mental or physical health standpoint, sports give young adults great chances to grow as individuals.
These opportunities have been missing for quite some time.
In the fall, we did get to see some sports, such as cross country, soccer, gymnastics and swim begin competition, but the consistency was not there.
We can hope sports are here to stay this time, but there needs to be certain steps taken to make sure that happens.
Wearing masks, social distancing when possible and being conscientious of all the various health protocols we have heard for months now are crucial to get sports underway and keep them underway.
If you are lacking any motivation, just remember where we were almost a year ago when the sports world was on hold.
That was a huge gut punch.
Think of all the opportunities student-athletes have missed out on in the past year.
Think about what it would be like if we went back to that place again.
In reality, the COVID-19 numbers in the North Country are higher than they ever were when Section VII sports began in the fall. There's no arguing that. It's simply a fact.
The virus is still prevalent in our community, and that’s all the information we need to take the right precautions and be smart.
Let’s stay together, team up and make sure sports are here to stay.
