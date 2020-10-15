Joey's Sports Corner: Appreciate the NBA bubble

Take a moment and appreciate what the NBA pulled off.
When thoughts of creating the bubble first came to light, many considered it a pipe dream.
There just seemed to be too many variables, but as play started and continued, doubts diminished quickly.
What we hoped for as basketball fans became a reality.
We got to have basketball, and COVID-19 never reared its ugly head.
Bubble Ball turned out to be something memorable for many reasons.
Scrimmages began July 22, the regular season resumed July 30 and the first round of the playoffs started Aug. 17 at the Orlando Bubble at Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida.
The 90-plus days inside the bubble ended with the Los Angeles Lakers being crowned 2020 NBA champions, Sunday.
This was the longest NBA season in the league’s history, and while the bubble experience was unusual, we witnessed some great basketball.
At first, there were some things to get used to from a viewer standpoint.
There were the virtual fan boards, which certainly looked a little funny at times, that created a cool perspective of fan engagement.
There was much more of an intimate feel to the game as the court was lit bright, but everything around was dark.
The pumped in crowd noise was a bit noticeable but did create a positive television product.
With all that in mind, though, the best basketball players in the world were back in action, and that's what mattered most.
There were 22 teams that arrived and went through the quarantining process all in the bubble had to go through before play began.
The "round-robin" games or whatever you prefer to call them certainly did not have much buzz around them but did showcase some good basketball.
That portion of play ended with an exciting play-in game with Memphis and Portland that the Trail Blazers won to secure the No. 8 seed in the West.
After that, the real play began where we got to see how the playoffs in the bubble compared to a normal playoffs would differ.
To win in the bubble, you needed to have physical grit as well as mental strength.
There was no home-court advantage, and teams were just balling.
At times there was a playground vibe to the play, and while some may not consider that true playoff basketball, there's nothing wrong with something a bit different.
We saw some great individual performances throughout play leading up to the NBA Finals as well as some exciting upsets.
There were four separate Game 7s to watch, and two other series went six games.
Miami knocked off top-seeded Milwaukee in the second round and rolled to the finals.
Denver overcame two separate 3-1 deficits.
Boston and Toronto played one of the most competitive second-round series we have seen in quite some time.
And to keep from rambling on any further because there were so many great things that came from the bubble, the last and most polarizing aspect of the Orlando experience has to be the Lakers led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis capturing the title.
In a year where Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash, it only seemed right that the current face of the NBA in James led Bryant's former team to a championship.
The victory wrapped up quite the accomplishment for the NBA.
The health protocols the league established for the bubble worked.
Not one person inside the bubble tested positive for COVID-19.
That certainly came with plenty of sacrifices made by the players, coaches and staffs of various teams.
Many were away from their families for quite some time before the NBA allowed for family members to enter the bubble in the late stages of the playoffs.
That's where the mental toughness came into play, and while most of these players make millions, they are still humans just like everyone else.
Being isolated for quite some time could not be easy, but in the same breath, they provided basketball fans with a bit of normalcy we all appreciated.
It will be hard to forget what happened in the NBA bubble anytime soon, and surely there will be a documentary made about the experience sooner rather than later.
But once again, appreciate what the NBA managed to pull off.
If 2020 has taught basketball fans or any type of sports fan anything, we will not take anything when it comes to sports for granted ever again.
